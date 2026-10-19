The First Year Is The Quietest: Bizbizetalk And The Expat Need To Be Heard

Dubai, UAE - October 19, 2026 - Ask anyone who has moved to Dubai about their first few months and you'll hear a similar answer. The city was exciting. The apartment was nice. The job was fine. And the evenings were very, very quiet.

It's a part of Dubai life that rarely makes it onto Instagram. A new arrival can spend a whole day surrounded by people, at work and on the Metro and in the mall, and still go home without having had one real conversation. Family is hours away by plane and a few hours off by clock. Friends are still being made.

That gap is where Bizbizetalk lives.

A channel built on conversation

Bizbizetalk is a YouTube channel created by Ebru Erturk, a British-Turkish civil engineer who changed course to become a digital marketer in Dubai. She has done the expat move more than once. First she left Turkey for London. Later she came to the Emirates, where she now lives full time.

Her show is a long-form podcast interview series. Each episode puts one guest in the chair and gives them time to talk about their journey. The guests vary a lot. Some run their own businesses. Some are singers. Some work in creative agencies, and some hold down the kind of 9-to-5 most of the city's residents know well.

What ties them together is that they all made the move, and they all have something to say about it.

Why hearing other stories helps

There's a particular comfort in hearing someone describe a feeling you thought was yours alone. A business owner talks about the month she nearly gave up. A singer remembers playing to an empty room. An office worker admits it took two years before Dubai felt like home.

For a viewer in their first year, those moments land hard. They turn a private struggle into a shared one. They also offer a quiet kind of proof: the people on screen got through it, and are now sitting comfortably in a studio talking about it.

Erturk's style makes this possible. She lets her guests finish their thoughts. She follows up on the small details. She doesn't hurry anyone toward a neat conclusion. In a city that runs at speed, that patience stands out.

Both sides of the mic

The channel gives something to its guests as well. Many expats don't get the chance to tell their story start to finish. Colleagues hear pieces of it. New friends hear the short version. Sitting down for a full conversation, with someone who's actually interested, can be a relief in itself.

Bizbizetalk treats that as a goal in its own right. People want someone to talk to. They want someone to listen. The channel offers both.

A different kind of guide

There's no shortage of content telling people how to move to Dubai. Visa guides, rent breakdowns, lists of the best neighbourhoods. Bizbizetalk sits apart from all of that. It doesn't explain the process. It shows what the process feels like, through the people who've lived it.

For a newcomer sitting in a quiet apartment on a weekday evening, that might be the most useful thing on YouTube. It's a reminder that the silence passes, that everyone in this city started somewhere, and that a good conversation can still make a big place feel smaller.

Youtube: @Bizbizetalk

Instagram:

Tiktok: