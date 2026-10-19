MENAFN - GetNews)"Brazil USA Translations sample of a Brazilian death certificate (certidao de obito) prepared for certified English translation."Brazilian death certificate translation from Brazil USA Translations includes a signed Certificate of Accuracy for US immigration, estate and probate matters, and Social Security survivor benefit claims when needed.

Cape Coral, FL - October 19, 2026 - Brazilian death certificate translation is available fully online through Brazil USA Translations for US matters in which the Brazilian civil registry record is included or requested. The service provides a complete English translation and a signed Certificate of Accuracy for use in immigration proceedings, estate administration and survivor benefit claims.

A translated Brazilian death certificate can help document that a previous marriage ended by death, supporting evidence that a widow or widower was free to marry again. This may be relevant to a new Form I-130 petition, CR-1/IR-1 spousal visa processing or a K-1 fiancé visa case when the applicable filing calls for it. For example, a death registered in Brazil may need to be documented in a later US spousal petition. The certificate addresses the prior spouse's death. Eligibility for the new filing depends on the applicable requirements and supporting evidence.

In a separate immigration context, the record can support evidence of a survivor or derivative relationship when included or requested. This may include a widow or widower petition or a case involving a surviving derivative beneficiary, subject to the requirements governing that case. A deceased person's identity, date of death and recorded family information may help connect the death to the relationship under review. The certificate forms part of the evidence considered in the case and does not establish eligibility on its own.

Outside immigration, an English translation can make the Brazilian record accessible during US estate and probate administration, including review of the deceased person's identity and date of death. For a family handling a death registered in Brazil while an estate is administered in the United States, the translation provides an English rendering of the recorded event. It may also support proof of death in a Social Security survivor benefits claim, where the death and the claimant's relationship to the deceased are relevant to the agency's review. The receiving court or agency determines the required evidence, acceptable document form and any translation requirements.

The certidao de obito is the civil registry certificate issued by a cartorio de registro civil. It is distinct from the medical declaracao de obito, which precedes civil registration and supplies information for the death record. The translation covers the certificate presented, including any death record annotations appearing on it.

For any document containing foreign language submitted to USCIS, 8 CFR 103.2(b)(3) requires a full English translation certified by the translator as complete and accurate. It also requires the translator's certification of competence to translate from the foreign language into English. Brazil USA Translations supplies that certification with its translation.

"A death certificate may be read by an immigration officer, an estate representative or a benefits reviewer. Our role is to carry the complete civil registry record into English so that its names, dates and recorded details remain available for review," said Ivy Pires of Brazil USA Translations.

The translator renders the document faithfully and completely, including registry entries and text in stamps or seals. Translation does not adjudicate the certificate's validity, determine eligibility, settle an estate or provide legal advice. Decisions about the record's legal effect remain with the relevant authority.

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About Brazil USA Translations:

Brazil USA Translations provides certified Portuguese to English translation services from its base in Florida. The company serves individuals and professionals preparing Brazilian records for use in the United States. Its online service provides complete English translations with a signed Certificate of Accuracy.