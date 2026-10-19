We Care For Humanity Pays Tribute To The Delphic Idea In Joint Cultural Meeting In Alimos

MENAFN - GetNews) The Special Honorary Meeting highlighted Philantourism and cross-cultural unity connecting Mindanao traditions with ancient Greek heritage. Attended by institutional leaders from the Region of Attica, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Cypriot Ambassador, WCH commended host entities driving international peace and cultural preservation.

ALIMOS, ATHENS, GREECE - October 19, 2026 - Driven by a shared commitment to global unity and historical preservation, Maha Putri Mariam Leonor Torres Mastura (Queen Maria), Founder, President, and Chairman of the international 501(c)(3) organization We Care for Humanity (WCH), led an official delegation to participate in a Special Honorary Meeting dedicated to the "Delphic Idea" in Alimos, Athens.

The gathering was hosted on September 23, 2026, at the headquarters of Mentor Investment Consultants and the Diakogianni-Zika "SOFIA" Foundation. Spearheaded through the dedicated coordination of the We Care for Humanity team in Greece-co-organized by WCH Ambassador for Greece & Cyprus, Dr. Aikaterini Glykou-Fotinia (PhD), together with host Ms. Ourania S. Diakogianni-the event served as a platform for alignment between ancient Greek philosophies and modern humanitarian action.

Addressing the assembly, Maha Putri Mariam Leonor Torres Mastura (Queen Maria) articulated the core harmony between Greek cultural heritage and her ancestral lineage in Mindanao. "What the ancient world in Greece called the Delphic Idea, my culture calls the sacred bond of unity," stated Her Royal Highness, reinforcing WCH's mission to advance cultural diplomacy and Philantourism-a trademarked framework blending responsible travel, diplomatic engagement, and direct aid.

Highlighting mutual respect between the international organizations, traditional ceremonial bows were exchanged between We Care for Humanity and the Diakogianni-Zika "SOFIA" Foundation, symbolizing a joint dedication to youth education, cultural preservation, and global peacebuilding.

Institutional & Distinguished Attendees

The meeting brought together key organizational representatives, diplomatic figures, government officials, and leaders across civil society:

We Care for Humanity (WCH) Leadership & Delegation:



Maha Putri Mariam Leonor Torres Mastura (Queen Maria), Founder & President, We Care for Humanity (WCH)

Ms. Aikaterini Glykou-Fotinia (PhD), WCH Ambassador for Greece & Cyprus (Co-Organizer)

Ms. Jenny Vourexakis-Michalopoulou, WCH Country Director for Greece Bai Lola Smollen, WCH Regional Director for Las Vegas

Diplomatic & Government Representatives:



Ms. Gina Adamopoulou, Vice-Regional Governor of the South Sector of Athens, representing Regional Governor of Attica Nikos Hardalias Mr. Nikos Pavlidis, Official Representative of the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Haris Theocharis

Host Organizations & Key Executives:



Ourania S. Diakogianni, President, Diakogianni–Zika Foundation "Wisdom of Knowledge, Health, and Justice" (SOFIA Foundation) & The Delphic Idea Initiative

Dionysios Tsitsikopoulos, President, Non-Profit Organization "Revival of the Delphic Idea"

Dr. Konstantinos Papastavrou, President, Mentor Cyprus Evangelia Leontaridou, President, Association for the Friendship of Nations

Civil Society, Educational & Cultural Leaders:



Dr. Theodoros I. Theodorou, Ambassador (ret.) and Senior Official at the Institute of Foreign Affairs

Paris Katsivelos, President of the Organizing Committee and Vice President for Culture at the World Philosophical Forum

Depi Stenou, Journalist

Sevi Pachni, Representative of Local Government for the Municipality of Penteli

Despina Tsolaki, Soprano Aris Komis, Archery Instructor and Guide for Ancient Trails

Media Representatives:



Giannis Diavatis, ALMA MEDIA GROUP Ioannis Galanis, ENPAN

Re-energizing the Delphic Idea for the 21st Century

The host institutions introduced their flagship programs-including the Delphic Idea of the 21st Century, the Diakogianni-Zika "SOFIA" Foundation, and Bridges of Generations-which seek to unite communities across borders through education, art, historical memory, and civic cooperation. By viewing Delphi as an active global center for dialogue, education, and peace, We Care for Humanity was honored to pay tribute to this enduring vision and help build lasting bridges between nations.

About We Care for Humanity (WCH)

We Care for Humanity (WCH) is an international 501(c)(3) non-profit organization founded in 2011 by Maha Putri Mariam Leonor Torres Mastura (Queen Maria). WCH is dedicated to advancing global peace, health, education, and economic empowerment through cultural diplomacy, relief missions, and its flagship socioeconomic model of Philantourism.

About the Diakogianni-Zika "SOFIA" Foundation

The Diakogianni-Zika Foundation "Wisdom of Knowledge, Health, and Justice" (SOFIA Foundation) is a non-profit institution dedicated to preserving cultural heritage, advancing education, and fostering international peace. Led by Ourania S. Diakogianni, the foundation champions the Delphic Idea of the 21st Century and Bridges of Generations initiatives to transform knowledge and memory into active legacy.