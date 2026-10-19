Primior Shares 2026 Outlook On Tokenized Real-World Assets

MENAFN - GetNews)"Tokenization is moving from theory to implementation. Institutional adoption and regulatory attention are accelerating, reinforcing its role as a foundational shift in how assets are owned and accessed."Primior released its 2026 outlook on tokenized real-world assets, highlighting growing institutional adoption, regulatory engagement, and increasing demand for fractional, on-chain investments. The report cites major players like BlackRock and the IMF, positioning tokenization as a structural shift in capital markets.

IRVINE, CA – Oct. 19 - Primior Holdings Inc. (OTC: PTKN) has published a new 2026 outlook on tokenized real-world assets, arguing that the market is moving from concept to adoption as major financial institutions, market infrastructure firms, and policy voices increasingly frame tokenization as a serious part of the future of finance.

According to Primior's outlook, momentum behind tokenized RWAs is no longer being driven only by digital-asset-native companies. In BlackRock's 2026 Chairman's Letter, Larry Fink wrote that tokenization can lower minimum investment sizes, make assets easier to divide, and broaden access to investments that were previously out of reach. BlackRock has also described tokenization as a bridge between traditional and digital markets that can help capital move faster and more broadly.

Primior's report also points to the International Monetary Fund's April 2026 note on tokenized finance as a sign that the conversation has moved into mainstream financial policy. The IMF describes tokenization as a structural shift in financial architecture, not a marginal upgrade, and focuses on how programmable ledgers and smart-contract-based systems could reshape settlement, liquidity, and risk management.

The company further notes that industry activity continues to accelerate. Securitize recently appointed former SEC official Brett Redfearn as president as it prepares for a public-market debut, with reporting indicating growing institutional enthusiasm for tokenization and support from major investors including BlackRock and Morgan Stanley Investment Management. Separately, Ondo said in February that its tokenized equities platform had surpassed $500 million in TVL and more than $9 billion in cumulative trading volume, underscoring growing demand for on-chain access to traditional financial assets.

Primior's 2026 outlook concludes that tokenized RWAs are likely to benefit from three converging forces: institutional acceptance, regulatory engagement, and investor demand for more flexible, fractional, and digitally native access to real assets and financial products. The firm sees this as a favorable backdrop for continued expansion in tokenized real estate and other asset classes tied to real economic value.

About Primior

Founded in 2012, Primior is an investment firm focused on value investing across real estate, private equity, and public equity. The firm combines disciplined investment selection with integrated capabilities spanning asset management, development, capital formation, and digital ownership infrastructure through Gaia. Primior's mission is to identify, acquire, and support assets and businesses with strong fundamentals, durable cash-flow potential, and the ability to create long-term value through disciplined execution.

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