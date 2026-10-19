Audit Bureau Joins Global Leadership Workshops In Istanbul

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 19 (Petra) -- The Audit Bureau took part in two workshops in Istanbul under the INTOSAI Development Initiative's (IDI) "MASTERY" program, drawing in heads and senior officials of supreme audit institutions from across the world.

Audit Bureau President Radhi Hamadeen said building oversight institutions capable of responding to rapid change requires constant development of institutional leadership systems and stronger readiness to manage transformation. This, he said, enables supreme audit institutions to perform their roles efficiently.

The "Leading Myself and Leading Others" workshop examined advanced dimensions of institutional leadership, including building leadership awareness, values-based leadership, boosting the ability to influence, developing teams and instilling a culture of trust, responsibility and empowerment, the bureau said in a press release.

It also addressed the need for institutions to move from traditional management to leadership models that better motivate human capital, foster innovation and build workplaces embracing learning and institutional development, it said.

The "Leading Institutional Change" workshop focused on leadership requirements to steer transformation within higher audit institutions.

Topics included shaping a future vision for change, turning strategies into feasible initiatives, managing change-related challenges and strengthening engagement with stakeholders. It also looked at the impact of digital transformation and artificial intelligence on the future of audit work.

During the discussion sessions, Hamadeen underscored the importance of institutional development grounded in an integrated strategic vision. He said such a vision links the development of human capabilities, the promotion of innovation and the use of modern technology solutions, while preserving the professional principles at the core of audit work.

The bureau's participation in "MASTERY" reflects a commitment to cementing leadership and institutional capacities, openness to international expertise and continuous development, said the bureau.

"MASTERY", one of the strategic leadership programs launched by IDI to support senior leaders of audit institutions, offers an international platform to exchange insights and expertise on audit work and boost leaders' skills in strategic leadership, institutional change management and building more resilient and sustainable institutions.

//Petra// NQ