Kundi Calls For Urgent Action To Make KP Economic Zones Fully Functional

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has 15 operational economic zones, with plans to establish seven more, while the provincial economic zones development and management company has created around 107,000 employment opportunities, officials told Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Monday.

The governor was chairing a meeting of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company in Peshawar, attended by Adviser for Industries Muhammad Irshad, the industries secretary and other relevant officials.

The meeting was briefed on the company's administrative structure, performance, achievements, future targets, economic zones and revenue. Officials also highlighted the problems facing various economic zones and briefed the governor on proposed projects, including Yakaghund Marble City and the Katlang economic zone.

Mr Kundi said the province had significant opportunities for industrial development that needed to be fully utilised through a comprehensive and practical strategy. Promoting industries, he said, could create substantial employment opportunities for the people of the province.

He stressed the need to encourage private investment and provide a conducive environment to attract more investors to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He also directed the relevant authorities to simplify procedures under the Ease of Doing Business policy to facilitate investors.

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The governor called for practical proposals to resolve issues related to land acquisition and payments for new economic zone projects in consultation with the finance department.

He directed the authorities to immediately address operational problems affecting economic zones and convene meetings with relevant federal and provincial departments to resolve outstanding issues.

Mr Kundi said all relevant institutions should be taken on board, their concerns heard and workable decisions made. Matters falling under federal departments should be raised with the federal government, followed by effective measures to ensure their resolution.

He also directed officials to prioritise security concerns affecting the selection of sites and the operation of economic zones. He noted that some zones were located in areas facing law and order challenges and called for a review of these issues to find solutions and make the zones operational.

The governor further ordered the authorities to expedite efforts to resolve financial issues and legal disputes and remove obstacles hindering the functioning of economic zones, stressing that progress on pending matters should be ensured at the earliest.