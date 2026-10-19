Russian Drone Crash Damages 11 Houses In Lviv Region
“According to updated information, the crash of an enemy drone in Zubra damaged 11 residential houses, a garage and eight cars. Most importantly, no one was injured,” the regional governor wrote.
Earlier, he reported that at around 8:50, Ukrainian air defenses shot down an enemy drone, and its debris fell on private property. All relevant emergency services are working at the scene.Read also: Russian strikes damage over 10 energy infrastructure facilities overnight – Zelensky
As Ukrinform reported, nine private houses were damaged in the village of Murovane in the Lviv region on October 18 during a Russian attack. No one was injured.
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