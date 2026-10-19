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Russian Drone Crash Damages 11 Houses In Lviv Region

Russian Drone Crash Damages 11 Houses In Lviv Region


Date: 2026-10-19 07:40:56

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration Maksym Kozytskyi reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“According to updated information, the crash of an enemy drone in Zubra damaged 11 residential houses, a garage and eight cars. Most importantly, no one was injured,” the regional governor wrote.

Earlier, he reported that at around 8:50, Ukrainian air defenses shot down an enemy drone, and its debris fell on private property. All relevant emergency services are working at the scene.

Read also: Russian strikes damage over 10 energy infrastructure facilities overnight – Zelensky

As Ukrinform reported, nine private houses were damaged in the village of Murovane in the Lviv region on October 18 during a Russian attack. No one was injured.

Illustrative photo

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UkrinForm

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