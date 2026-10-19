Russian Missiles Hit Polymer Plant In Kyiv Region As Injury Toll In Irpin Rises To 17

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Tymur Tkachenko, Head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“Seventeen people are now known to have been injured in the enemy attack on Irpin. Eight of them are children,” Tkachenko wrote.

As of 11:00, 84 properties in the city had been damaged, he said. These include 70 private houses, four apartment buildings, six cars, and industrial and warehouse facilities.

Russian forces struck the production facilities of the Planeta Plastik plant with missiles overnight on October 19, the company said on Facebook.

“Overnight on October 19, Russian missiles directly hit the production facilities of the Planeta Plastik plant. The company has once again sustained significant damage,” the statement said.

All employees are alive and safe, the company noted. An assessment of the extent of the damage is underway.

According to media reports, after its original facility was completely destroyed in 2022, Planeta Plastik built a new plant in Irpin, Kyiv region. The new facility began operating in September 2025.

Planeta Plastik manufactures polyethylene products. The company specializes in producing films for agriculture and industry, polymer sleeves for storing grain and feed, and polyethylene pipes for water supply, gas and technical applications.

Russian strikes damage over 10 energy infrastructure facilities overnight – Zelensky

As Ukrinform reported, a Russian attack on the Irpin community in the Bucha district of the Kyiv region overnight on October 19 directly hit a residential area, and a fire broke out at an industrial facility.

One person was reported killed and 10 injured in the Russian attack on the Bucha district.

Photo: Oleksandr Pashchynskyi / Facebook