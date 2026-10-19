Rubio Confirms Talks Of Possible Trumpputinxi Meeting

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Rubio told reporters in Samarkand, Reuters reported, according to Ukrinform.

“Ukraine and Russia should be focused on ending the war between them,” Rubio told reporters during his visit to Uzbekistan.

Asked about a possible meeting of US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping to negotiate an end to the armed conflict in Ukraine, Rubio said: "There's been talks of a meeting. I don't know whether it's been finalized, but the ⁠president has been clear. He'd like the war in Ukraine and Russia to end."

“We see nothing good coming from this war. We see a lot of downside to it, including the very real ⁠risk of escalation and spread of this thing... into another country because of a failed sabotage attack, because of drones that are hit with electronic warfare and they wander into a neighboring country,” Rubio added.

Zelensky: U.S. working to arrange possible meeting with

As Ukrinform reported, with U.S. consent, Russia will immediately supply 300,000 tons of diesel fuel to the global market and significantly increase its export volumes going forward.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine