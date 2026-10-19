Russian Forces Exploiting Bad Weather In Bid For Breakthroughs Near Huliaipole Ukraine's Air Assault Forces

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The 7th Corps of Ukraine's Air Assault Forces reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

The 7th Air Assault Corps continues its defensive operation within its designated area of responsibility in the Huliaipole sector, the report said.

Russian forces operating against Ukrainian defenders in this part of the front include the 5th, 29th, 35th and 36th Combined Arms Armies, as well as the 68th Army Corps of the armed forces of the Russian Federation.

The enemy's main tactic remains deep infiltration. Russian troops are attempting to advance in small infantry groups of one to five soldiers. They periodically use motorcycles and other motorized vehicles to transport infantry into the area extending up to five kilometers ahead of the line of engagement.

“Recently, Ukrainian troops destroyed a group belonging to Russia's 22nd Separate Guards Special Purpose Brigade in one sector. The unit is subordinate to Russia's Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU). It took part in both Chechen wars and carried out special missions in Ukraine from 2014 to 2022,” the 7th Corps reported.

According to the Air Assault Forces, Russian troops have also been attempting for an extended period to amass armored vehicles within a 20-kilometer zone of the line of engagement.

Over the past week, as weather conditions deteriorated, Russian forces began conducting localized assaults involving infantry, motorcycles and armored vehicles. According to the 7th Corps, these attacks are intended to accelerate progress toward their strategic objectives of reaching the outskirts of Zaporizhzhia and encircling the city.

Ukraine reports 204 frontlinein past 24 hours, with heaviest fighting in Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka

Intelligence has gathered information indicating that units of Russia's 5th Tank Brigade, 37th Motor Rifle Brigade and 64th Separate Motor Rifle Brigade have completed training at military ranges and are ready to conduct operations using military equipment in the direction of their main offensive.

“Ukrainian units are holding back the Russian advance and inflicting losses through coordinated operations. For Russia, the Huliaipole sector is one of the key areas in southern Ukraine, so the enemy is committing sufficient personnel to fully replenish its combat losses. Under these conditions, eliminating Russian occupiers is only one of the tasks assigned to units in our area of responsibility,” the Air Assault Forces stressed.

As Ukrinform reported, Ukrainian defenders destroyed a bridge in the Huliaipole sector that Russian forces had been using for military logistics.

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