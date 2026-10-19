Inclusive Training And Education Centre Established At Baku State Vocational Education Centre For Culture And Crafts

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An Inclusive Training and Education Centre has been established at the Baku State Vocational Education Centre for Culture and Crafts as part of the "SkillBridge – Inclusive Education for Inclusive Employment" project.

The opening ceremony was attended by Alena Aliyeva, Deputy Minister of Science and Education Firudin Gurbanov, Head of the Khazar District Executive Authority Elshan Salahov, Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Indira Hajiyeva, Executive Director of SOCAR Midstream Gas Operations LLC Polad Rustamov, Member of Parliament Soltan Mammadov, as well as representatives of government agencies, project partners and civil society organisations.

The event opened with the Azerbaijan National Anthem.

Aytan Eynalova, founder of the Together and Healthy Public Union, said in her address that the organisation supports autistic people and their families and works to raise public awareness of autism.

Hezi Eynalov, head of the SkillBridge project, noted that the new centre aims to develop the vocational skills of people with disabilities and neurodivergent individuals, facilitate their integration into the labour market and expand their employment opportunities.

He said that four workshops at the centre had been equipped with modern facilities and that the necessary conditions had been created to provide an inclusive learning environment. Training programmes are planned in graphic design, web design and software development, artistic interior and exterior design, wood carving, as well as sales and cashier-supervision.

In addition, a workshop operated by the Together and Healthy Public Union provides practical training for neurodivergent young people in confectionery, barista skills and clerical work.

The project aims to assess a total of 200 people, enrol 100 participants in training programmes and secure employment for at least 60 people.

A video presenting the project's objectives and the centre's activities was then screened.

In his remarks, Head of the Khazar District Executive Authority Elshan Salahov emphasised the importance of developing education, ensuring equal opportunities for children and supporting inclusive education.

Deputy Minister of Science and Education Firudin Gurbanov stressed the need to create the conditions necessary for all children to receive an education. He highlighted that inclusive education requires not only the removal of physical barriers but also the development of graduates' practical skills and their integration into the labour market.

Ilgar Bayramli, Director of the State Agency for Vocational Education, underscored the importance of inclusive vocational education in unlocking everyone's potential and enabling people to participate actively in the social and economic life of society.

He noted that more than 5,000 educational opportunities had been created for people with disabilities at vocational education institutions between 2023 and 2026. In the current academic year, the number of admissions from this group reached 1,400, representing a 40 per cent increase compared with 2023.

Bayramli added that the new centre would not only expand access to vocational education but also help turn the skills acquired into real employment opportunities.

Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Indira Hajiyeva, Executive Director of SOCAR Midstream Gas Operations LLC Polad Rustamov and Member of Parliament Soltan Mammadov also addressed the ceremony.

Two neurodivergent young people shared their personal stories. Their accounts highlighted the role of vocational skills development and inclusive education in preparing individuals for independent living.

At the end of the event, guests toured the Inclusive Training and Education Centre to learn about its activities, facilities and workshops. A commemorative photo was taken.

The SkillBridge – Inclusive Education for Inclusive Employment project is implemented by the Together and Healthy Public Union in partnership with the State Agency for Vocational Education and with financial support from SOCAR Midstream Gas Operations LLC and the partners of the South Caucasus Pipeline.

The project aims to support the development of vocational skills among people with disabilities, strengthen their economic independence and promote the creation of an inclusive labour market.