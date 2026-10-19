Berlin Summons Iran's Ambassador Over Alleged Assassination Plots

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Germany's Foreign Ministry has summoned Iran's ambassador to Berlin following reports of alleged assassination plots targeting Josef Schuster, president of the Central Council of Jews in Germany, and Volker Beck, president of the German-Israeli Society.

"We will not tolerate attacks on the lives of Jews or those who defend them - anywhere, and certainly not in Germany. The malicious assassination attempts against Josef Schuster and Volker Beck will have legal consequences. We condemn Iran's actions in the strongest possible terms," the German Foreign Ministry said in a statement posted on X.

According to the information, the Iranian ambassador was summoned to the German Foreign Ministry today.

The German Foreign Ministry also noted that Berlin had previously advocated for the inclusion of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), an elite branch of Iran's armed forces, on the European Union's list of terrorist organizations.

The summons comes four days after a German court handed two men prison sentences of up to 8-1/2 years for planning to kill Stchuster, saying one man had been steered by Iran's intelligence service.