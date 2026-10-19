Chinese Firms Accused Of Supplying Missile Components To Yemen's Houthis

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Chinese companies have been identified as major sources of intercepted dual-use materials and illicit goods destined for Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen, according to findings attributed to UK-based investigative organisation Conflict Armament Research (CAR) and United Nations reports.

The findings raise concerns about the Iran-backed group's efforts to expand its domestic missile manufacturing capabilities and reduce its reliance on external suppliers.

According to the research, intercepted shipments contained specialised equipment, raw materials, testing apparatus and custom-manufactured components potentially intended for ballistic missile production.

Investigators reportedly identified documentation linking some of the materials to Chinese suppliers.

The findings also point to efforts by the Houthis to manufacture components locally for the Iranian-designed Khaibar Shekan ballistic missile family, which has a reported range exceeding 1,000 kilometres.

Such production would represent a significant development in the group's technical capabilities, particularly given the complexity of manufacturing advanced ballistic missile components.

The research further alleges that the supply of dual-use goods from Chinese enterprises could provide the Houthis with greater operational independence from Iran.

Some allegations suggest that Beijing may be using these supply channels to exert indirect strategic pressure on the United States. However, the reported identification of Chinese commercial suppliers does not, by itself, establish involvement or authorisation by the Chinese government.

The findings highlight concerns about the potential diversion of commercially available technologies and industrial equipment into weapons manufacturing programmes in Houthi-controlled territory.

The extent of the group's domestic missile production capabilities and the degree of involvement of individual suppliers remain subject to further verification.