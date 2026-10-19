Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan Seek Closer Parliamentary Ties, Reinforce Alliance (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Sahiba Gafarova, met with the Speaker of the Jogorku Kenesh, Marlen Mamataliev, as part of her visit to the Kyrgyz Republic, and discussed the development of relations between the countries at the level of alliance, the expansion of interparliamentary cooperation, humanitarian ties, and mutual support within international organizations.

This was reported by the press service of the Azerbaijani Parliament.

Meanwhile, it was noted that during the meeting, the significance of historical, cultural, and national-spiritual ties between the two peoples was emphasized. The parties expressed satisfaction with the high level of relations between the two countries, as well as with the mutual visits, meetings, and contacts that have taken place. They reaffirmed the particular importance of developing fraternal relations between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan.

During the talks, it was noted that President Ilham Aliyev's most recent state visit to the Kyrgyz Republic was a significant event and helped elevate bilateral relations to the level of an alliance. It was emphasized that, thanks to the efforts of the heads of state, ties between the countries are developing rapidly, and cooperation is expanding in many areas.

The meeting also highlighted the importance of developing humanitarian ties and initiatives that contribute to further rapprochement between the peoples of the two countries.

Marlen Mamataliev noted that the secondary school in the village of Khidirli in the Aghdam district, gifted by the Kyrgyz people, as well as the Heydar Aliyev School and Sports Complex in Bishkek and the Nizami Ganjavi School, are symbols of sincere friendship and brotherhood between the peoples.

He noted that they also highly appreciated the erection of a monument to Chingiz Aitmatov in Baku as an expression of attention and respect for the memory of the great Kyrgyz writer.

Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova emphasized that the historical, cultural, and spiritual roots uniting the peoples play an important role in the development of bilateral relations. She noted the importance of interparliamentary ties in strengthening these relations.

During the meeting, it was noted that relations between the parliaments of the two countries have continued to develop in line with the high level of intergovernmental ties. The importance of expanding the activities of parliamentary committees and friendship groups was emphasized.

The parties noted the important role of cooperation within the framework of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA) in expanding interparliamentary ties. They also emphasized the importance of expanding interparliamentary cooperation among Turkic states.

During the discussion, the importance of mutual support within international organizations was highlighted. It was emphasized that the countries consistently support one another in these forums, and confidence was expressed that Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan will continue to support one another in the future.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the parties exchanged views on expanding interparliamentary cooperation and reached a mutual understanding on several issues.