Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan Discuss Trade, Freight Transport Expansion

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan discussed expanding trade, freight transportation, and regional cooperation during a meeting between Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov in Samarkand on October 19.

This was reflected in the statement by the press service of the Uzbek president.

Meanwhile, Meredov, who also serves as deputy chairman of Turkmenistan's Cabinet of Ministers, visited Uzbekistan to attend the C5+1 foreign ministers' meeting. He conveyed greetings and best wishes to Mirziyoyev from Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, chairman of the Halk Maslahaty and national leader of the Turkmen people.

The sides reviewed prospects for further developing bilateral relations based on friendship, good-neighborly ties and strategic partnership.

Both parties noted increased engagement at all levels and highlighted the establishment of the Supreme Council of Strategic Partnership as a new mechanism for bilateral cooperation.

Trade turnover and freight transportation between the two countries have continued to grow, while the Shavat-Dashoguz cross-border trade zone remains an important platform for commercial exchange.

Mirziyoyev and Meredov also emphasized the importance of implementing agreements reached at the highest level on time and preparing for upcoming bilateral events.

These include the third Forum of Regions and Uzbekistan's Days of Culture and Cinema, which are scheduled to take place in cities across Turkmenistan.

Additionally, the parties exchanged views on regional cooperation and discussed ways to strengthen coordination on issues of mutual interest.