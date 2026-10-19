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Chemometec A/S Invites To Conference Call On November 6, 2026, At 3:00 PM CET To Present Q1 2026/27 Financial Results


Date: 2026-10-19 07:31:53

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 321

19 October 2026


ChemoMetec A/S will publish its financial results for the first quarter of the 2026/27 financial year on Thursday, November 5, 2026.

In this connection, ChemoMetec A/S will host a conference call on Friday, November 6, 2026, at 3:00 PM CET, during which CEO Martin Helbo Behrens and CFO Phillip Massie Price will present the financial results for the first quarter and answer questions.

The conference call will be held in English.

The webcast can be accessed via this link.


Additional Information

Martin Helbo Behrens, CEO
Tel.: (+45) 81 10 06 80

Phillip Massie Price, CFO
Tel.: (+45) 81 10 06 80


About ChemoMetec A/S

ChemoMetec develops, manufactures and markets instruments for cell counting and a wide range of other measurements. ChemoMetec's instruments are marketed to the pharmaceutical, biotech and agricultural industries worldwide. ChemoMetec's customers include some of the world's leading pharmaceutical companies.

ChemoMetec was founded in 1997 and is listed on Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen. For further information, go to .

Attachment

  • Conference call on November 6, 2026

MENAFN19102026004107003653ID1111830554


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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