Global Carbon-Negative Materials Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast To 2036 USD 18.64 Billion Opportunity Fueled By CCU, Biochar, And Sustainable Construction At 14.5% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pinpoint high-potential segments and regions while benchmarking technologies, competitors and partnerships to guide investment, market entry and sustainable growth.

Dublin, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Carbon-Negative Materials Market - Global Forecast to 2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global carbon-negative materials market is estimated at USD 4.82 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 18.64 billion by 2036, registering a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period. Market growth is being supported by global decarbonization commitments, investment in carbon removal technologies, stringent environmental regulations, sustainable construction demand, and expanding circular economy initiatives.

The report assesses industry dynamics, sustainability trends, technological advancements, regulatory developments, investment activity, and competitive strategies across material types, production pathways, product forms, applications, end users, and geographic regions. It also examines commercialization activity, product launches, pilot projects, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, manufacturing expansion, and research and development initiatives.

Market Growth Drivers and Challenges

Governments, infrastructure developers, manufacturers, and multinational corporations are increasingly integrating carbon-negative materials into sustainability strategies to reduce embodied carbon, comply with green procurement requirements, and advance net-zero targets. Carbon pricing mechanisms, voluntary carbon markets, corporate ESG commitments, green building certifications, and climate-focused public procurement programs are creating additional opportunities for market participants.

Technological progress is improving the scalability, performance, and lifecycle carbon removal capabilities of carbon-negative materials. Key areas of innovation include carbon mineralization, biochar production, engineered wood products, carbon capture and utilization (CCU), direct air capture (DAC), advanced biopolymers, artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled process optimization, lifecycle assessment (LCA), and digital carbon accounting. Producers are also incorporating renewable energy, industrial waste utilization, digital monitoring, and carbon verification platforms into manufacturing processes.

Market adoption is nevertheless affected by high production costs, limited commercial-scale capacity, evolving carbon accounting methodologies, regulatory uncertainty, feedstock constraints, and supply chain limitations. The need for standardized verification frameworks remains critical, particularly as manufacturers seek to demonstrate carbon permanence, product durability, economic competitiveness, and compliance with environmental standards.

Segment Outlook

By material type, the market includes carbon-negative concrete & cement, biochar-based materials, bio-based plastics & polymers, engineered wood products, CO2-derived chemicals & materials, and other carbon-negative materials. Carbon-negative concrete & cement account for the largest market share, supported by demand for low-carbon construction products, carbon-sequestering aggregates, mineralized CO2-based materials, and alternatives to conventional cement.

Biochar-based materials are expected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period. Adoption is increasing across agriculture, carbon removal projects, water treatment, and construction. Bio-based plastics & polymers are also gaining traction in packaging, automotive, consumer goods, and industrial applications, while engineered wood products continue to benefit from growing demand for renewable construction materials. CO2-derived chemicals and materials represent another expanding area as investment in CCU technologies increases.

Production pathways covered by the report include carbon mineralization, biomass carbon sequestration, direct air capture (DAC)-based materials, carbon capture & utilization (CCU), and other pathways. Biomass carbon sequestration holds a significant position due to increased biochar production, regenerative agriculture adoption, and biomass-based carbon removal projects. CCU is expected to register the fastest growth as industrial operators invest in converting captured CO2 into materials, polymers, chemicals, and other commercial products.

Solid materials represent the largest product form segment, driven by their extensive use in construction, infrastructure, agriculture, and manufacturing. Composite materials are forecast to experience significant growth as automotive, aerospace, construction, and consumer goods companies pursue lightweight, durable, and sustainable products. Liquid materials are gaining adoption in coatings, chemicals, binders, and carbon-derived formulations.

Construction & infrastructure remain the largest application segment, reflecting investment in green buildings, low-carbon infrastructure, cement alternatives, insulation, and structural components. Agriculture & soil enhancement is expected to post the fastest growth, supported by regenerative agriculture, carbon farming, and demand for biochar-based solutions. Packaging, automotive, and consumer goods applications are also expanding as companies replace petroleum-based inputs and pursue sustainability targets.

Regional Market Performance

North America holds the largest share of the global carbon-negative materials market. Regional leadership is supported by investment in carbon removal, favorable government programs, climate-focused financing, advanced research capabilities, sustainable construction activity, and corporate net-zero commitments.

Europe is experiencing strong growth due to climate neutrality targets, stringent environmental regulations, circular economy policies, green building initiatives, and regulatory support for low-carbon products and carbon accounting. Asia-Pacific is projected to register the fastest regional growth through 2036, driven by urbanization, construction activity, industrial decarbonization, and investment in carbon capture and utilization technologies. China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Australia are advancing sustainable infrastructure, renewable materials, and carbon reduction strategies.

Latin America and the Middle East & Africa offer emerging opportunities linked to sustainable agriculture, biomass availability, infrastructure development, renewable resources, and expanding carbon markets.

Competitive Landscape

Competition is intensifying as companies invest in manufacturing scalability, carbon verification, lifecycle performance, material durability, cost efficiency, and digital carbon management. Strategic partnerships among material producers, construction firms, industrial manufacturers, technology providers, research institutions, governments, investors, and carbon removal organizations are accelerating commercialization and geographic expansion.

Key companies profiled in the report include CarbonCure Technologies Inc., Brimstone Energy, Blue Planet Systems Corporation, Biochar Now, Charm Industrial, Living Ink Technologies, Made of Air GmbH, Origin Materials, Inc., CarbonBuilt, and Mineral Carbonation International (MCi).

Value for Market Stakeholders



Provides market size estimates and long-term forecasts through 2036.

Evaluates market drivers, restraints, challenges, opportunities, and sustainability trends.

Identifies high-growth material type, production pathway, product form, application, end-user, and regional segments.

Assesses developments in carbon removal, sustainable manufacturing, digital carbon accounting, and lifecycle verification.

Benchmarks leading companies by product portfolio, technology, production capabilities, commercialization strategy, geographic presence, and competitive positioning. Supports market entry, investment planning, partnership evaluation, product development, and sustainability strategy decisions.

The report delivers actionable market intelligence for sustainable material manufacturers, construction and infrastructure companies, carbon technology providers, agricultural organizations, consumer goods businesses, investors, policymakers, consultants, and other stakeholders participating in the global carbon-negative materials ecosystem.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Market Definition (Carbon-Negative Materials & Carbon-Sequestering Products)

1.2 Scope (Construction Materials, Polymers, Bio-based Materials, Carbon Mineralization)

1.3 Market Ecosystem

1.4 Currency and Limitations

1.4.1 Currency

1.4.2 Limitations

1.5 Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1 Research Approach

2.2 Data Collection & Validation

2.2.1 Secondary Research

2.2.2 Primary Research (Material Scientists, Climate-tech Firms, Construction Companies)

2.3 Market Estimation

2.3.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.2 Top-Down Approach

2.3.3 Forecast Modeling

2.4 Data Triangulation

2.5 Assumptions

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.1.1 Increasing Focus on Net-Zero and Carbon Removal Targets

4.2.1.2 Growth in Sustainable Construction Materials

4.2.1.3 Regulatory Push for Low-carbon Materials

4.2.1.4 Corporate ESG Commitments

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.2.1 High Production Costs

4.2.2.2 Limited Commercial-scale Deployment

4.2.2.3 Lack of Standardized Carbon Accounting

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.3.1 Development of Carbon Mineralization Technologies

4.2.3.2 Integration with Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS)

4.2.3.3 Expansion in Infrastructure and Construction

4.2.3.4 Growth in Carbon Credit Markets

4.2.4 Challenges

4.2.4.1 Scalability and Supply Chain Constraints

4.2.4.2 Verification of Carbon-Negative Claims

4.3 Technology & Production Landscape

4.3.1 Carbon Mineralization Technologies

4.3.2 Bio-based Material Production (Biomass, Algae-based)

4.3.3 Carbon Capture Utilization (CCU) Integration

4.3.4 Biochar Production

4.3.5 Advanced Polymer Synthesis (CO2-based Polymers)

4.3.6 Industrial Waste Utilization

4.4 Carbon-Negative Materials Ecosystem

4.4.1 Material Manufacturers

4.4.2 Construction & Infrastructure Companies

4.4.3 Carbon Capture Technology Providers

4.4.4 Government & Regulatory Bodies

4.4.5 Carbon Credit Market Participants

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.5.1 Raw Material Sourcing (CO2, Biomass, Industrial Waste)

4.5.2 Material Processing & Production

4.5.3 Product Manufacturing

4.5.4 Distribution & Deployment

4.5.5 Carbon Accounting & Certification

4.6 Regulatory Landscape

4.6.1 Carbon Emission Regulations

4.6.2 Green Building Standards

4.6.3 Carbon Credit Certification Frameworks

4.7 Industry Trends

4.7.1 Rise of Carbon-Negative Concrete & Cement

4.7.2 Increasing Investment in Climate-tech Startups

4.7.3 Integration with Circular Economy Models

4.7.4 Expansion of Carbon Credit Markets

4.8 Cost and Pricing Analysis

4.8.1 Cost by Material Type

4.8.2 Cost vs Traditional Materials Comparison

4.8.3 Carbon Credit Monetization

5. Carbon-Negative Materials Market, by Material Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Carbon-Negative Concrete & Cement

5.3 Biochar-based Materials

5.4 Bio-based Polymers & Plastics

5.5 Wood-based Engineered Materials

5.6 CO2-derived Chemicals & Materials

5.7 Other Materials

6. Carbon-Negative Materials Market, by Production Pathway

6.1 Carbon Mineralization

6.2 Biomass-based Sequestration

6.3 Direct Air Capture (DAC) Integration

6.4 Industrial Carbon Capture Utilization (CCU)

6.5 Waste-to-material Processes

7. Carbon-Negative Materials Market, by Product Form

7.1 Solid Materials (Concrete, Panels, Blocks)

7.2 Liquid Materials (Resins, Chemicals)

7.3 Composite Materials

8. Carbon-Negative Materials Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Construction & Infrastructure

8.2.1 Residential Construction

8.2.2 Commercial Construction

8.2.3 Public Infrastructure

8.3 Packaging & Consumer Goods

8.4 Automotive & Transportation

8.5 Energy & Industrial Applications

8.6 Agriculture & Soil Enhancement (Biochar)

9. Carbon-Negative Materials Market, by End User

9.1 Construction & Infrastructure Companies

9.2 Manufacturing & Industrial Sector

9.3 Packaging Industry

9.4 Automotive Industry

9.5 Government & Public Sector

10. Carbon-Negative Materials Market, by Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 U.S.

10.2.2 Canada

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 U.K.

10.3.3 France

10.3.4 Netherlands

10.3.5 Sweden

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia-Pacific

10.4.1 China

10.4.2 India

10.4.3 Japan

10.4.4 South Korea

10.4.5 Australia

10.4.6 Southeast Asia

10.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific

10.5 Latin America

10.5.1 Brazil

10.5.2 Mexico

10.5.3 Rest of Latin America

10.6 Middle East & Africa

10.6.1 UAE

10.6.2 Saudi Arabia

10.6.3 South Africa

10.6.4 Rest of MEA

11. Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Key Growth Strategies

11.3 Competitive Benchmarking

11.4 Competitive Dashboard

11.4.1 Industry Leaders

11.4.2 Technology Innovators

11.4.3 Emerging Startups

11.5 Market Ranking/Positioning Analysis

12. Company Profiles

Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, Strategic Developments, and SWOT Analysis

12.1 CarbonCure Technologies

12.2 Solidia Technologies

12.3 Blue Planet Systems

12.4 Climeworks AG

12.5 Charm Industrial

12.6 LanzaTech Global Inc.

12.7 Twelve Benefit Corporation

12.8 Novomer Inc.

12.9 CarbiCrete Inc.

12.10 Prometheus Materials

12.11 Biochar Now LLC

12.12 Hempcrete Companies

12.13 Made of Air GmbH

12.14 Mineral Carbonation International

12.15 Cemex S.A.B. de C.V.

13. Appendix

13.1 Customization Options

13.2 Related Reports

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