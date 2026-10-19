Global Immersion Cooling Fluids Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2036 AI And High-Performance Computing Drive 21.3% CAGR And PFAS-Free Fluid Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Immersion cooling cuts energy and maintenance costs, while bio-based fluids and single-phase systems support sustainability, reliability, and easier operations.

Dublin, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Immersion Cooling Fluids Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis, - Global Opportunity Analysis & Forecast (2026-2036)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global immersion cooling fluids market is projected to grow from USD 505.1 million in 2026 to USD 3.47 billion by 2036, registering a CAGR of 21.3% during the forecast period of 2026-2036, according to the report.

Market growth is being driven by rising rack power densities across artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing (HPC) data centers, the commercial-scale adoption of immersion cooling by hyperscale cloud providers, and increasing regulatory pressure to reduce data center energy consumption. As AI and HPC workloads push rack power densities beyond 50 kW, with some deployments exceeding 100 kW, conventional air-cooled infrastructure is increasingly unable to meet advanced thermal management requirements.

Immersion cooling offers enhanced thermal performance, near-silent operation, and significant improvements in Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE). The market is also undergoing a transition as the phase-down of PFAS-based chemistries accelerates investment in synthetic hydrocarbons and bio-based ester formulations. These alternatives support sustainability requirements, environmental regulations, and corporate net-zero commitments.

Immersion Cooling Fluids Market Segmentation

The report evaluates the market by fluid type, cooling technology, application, end-use industry, and geography. Fluid types include mineral oil, synthetic hydrocarbons, fluorocarbon-based fluids, bio-based esters, and other fluids. Cooling technologies comprise single-phase immersion cooling and two-phase immersion cooling.

Applications covered include data centers, high-performance computing, cryptocurrency mining, electric vehicle batteries, and other applications. Data center analysis includes hyperscale, colocation, enterprise, and edge facilities. End-use industries include IT & telecom, BFSI, automotive, energy & utilities, healthcare, and other sectors.

Fluid Type Outlook

Synthetic hydrocarbons are expected to represent the largest segment in 2026, accounting for approximately 35-40% of the global immersion cooling fluids market. Their market position is supported by strong dielectric performance, long-term stability, and compatibility with standard IT hardware.

Bio-based esters are projected to record the highest CAGR through 2036. Growth in this segment is linked to rising demand for biodegradable and environmentally compliant fluids, particularly among hyperscale operators seeking to eliminate PFAS-based chemistries and meet environmental, social, and governance targets.

Cooling Technology Outlook

Single-phase immersion cooling is expected to account for the largest market share in 2026. Adoption is supported by lower operational complexity, easier maintenance, and reduced fluid loss compared with two-phase systems.

Two-phase immersion cooling is forecast to achieve the fastest growth during the forecast period. Its thermal efficiency at rack power densities above 100 kW makes it increasingly relevant for next-generation AI accelerators and other computing systems with intensive heat-management requirements.

Regional Market Analysis

North America is expected to lead the global immersion cooling fluids market in 2026. The region benefits from a high concentration of hyperscale AI data centers, established fluid manufacturers, immersion cooling technology providers, and rapid liquid cooling adoption among major cloud service providers. Advanced data center energy-efficiency regulations are also supporting regional demand.

Asia-Pacific is projected to register the fastest growth through 2036. Expansion of data center infrastructure in China, India, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Australia, and Southeast Asia is creating substantial demand for immersion cooling fluids. Government-backed digital economy initiatives and new high-density AI and HPC facilities are further supporting adoption, particularly in tropical climates where thermal management presents additional operational challenges.

Europe remains an important market for sustainable data center cooling technologies. Stringent energy-efficiency requirements and regional climate commitments are encouraging demand for bio-based and low-GWP fluid formulations. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are also included in the report, with analysis covering key emerging markets and infrastructure investment trends.

Competitive Landscape

Leading companies operating in the immersion cooling fluids market include The Dow Chemical Company, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Shell plc, The Chemours Company, 3M Company, Engineered Fluids, Inc., Solvay SA, M&I Materials Limited, Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P., Cargill, Incorporated, FUCHS SE, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC, TotalEnergies SE, The Lubrizol Corporation, and BASF SE.

Competition is expected to intensify as manufacturers develop fluids with improved thermal performance, hardware compatibility, biodegradability, long service life, and lower environmental impact. Strategic developments are likely to include product innovation, capacity expansion, technology partnerships, and collaboration with data center operators and immersion cooling system vendors.

Key Areas Covered in the Report



Global immersion cooling fluids market revenue, historical performance, and growth forecasts

Demand projections for the 2026-2036 forecast period

Market drivers, challenges, emerging opportunities, and regulatory influences

Fluid type, cooling technology, application, and end-use industry analysis

Country-level and regional market trends

Competitive positioning, product offerings, and strategic developments Growth opportunities for established manufacturers and new market entrants

The report provides market assessments for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Country-level coverage includes the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Ireland, the Netherlands, China, Japan, India, Singapore, South Korea, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Market Definition and Scope

1.2 Market Ecosystem

1.3 Currency and Limitations

1.3.1 Currency

1.3.2 Limitations

1.4 Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1 Research Approach

2.2 Data Collection & Validation Process

2.2.1 Secondary Research

2.2.2 Primary Research & Validation

2.2.2.1 Primary Interviews with Experts

2.2.2.2 Country-/Region-Level Analysis

2.3 Market Estimation

2.3.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.2 Top-Down Approach

2.4 Data Triangulation

2.5 Assumptions for the Study

3. Executive Summary

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Market Analysis by Fluid Type

3.3 Market Analysis by Cooling Technology

3.4 Market Analysis by Application

3.5 Market Analysis by End Use

3.6 Market Analysis by Geography

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Overview

4.2 Drivers

4.2.1 Escalating Rack Power Densities in AI and HPC Data Center Deployments Rendering Air Cooling Insufficient

4.2.2 Accelerating Commercial-Scale Adoption of Immersion Cooling by Hyperscale Cloud Providers

4.2.3 Growing Regulatory and Corporate Sustainability Pressure to Reduce Data Center Energy Consumption

4.2.4 Expanding Adoption of Immersion Cooling in Electric Vehicle Battery Thermal Management

4.3 Restraints

4.3.1 High Upfront Cost of Immersion Cooling System Conversion Compared to Conventional Air Cooling

4.3.2 Server Hardware Warranty Concerns and Operational Complexity of Immersion Cooling Maintenance

4.4 Opportunities

4.4.1 PFAS Regulatory Transition Accelerating Demand for Next-Generation PFAS-Free Fluid Formulations

4.4.2 Growing EV Battery Immersion Cooling Adoption Creating Structurally New Application Segment

4.4.3 Hardware Certification Programs Lowering Adoption Barriers and Expanding Addressable Market

4.5 Challenges

4.5.1 Lack of Standardized Fluid Testing and Performance Benchmarking Protocols Across OEMs

4.5.2 Fluid Lifecycle Management Complexity Including Contamination Monitoring and End-of-Life Disposal

4.6 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5. Immersion Cooling Fluids Market, by Fluid Type

5.1 Overview

5.2 Mineral Oil

5.3 Synthetic Hydrocarbons

5.3.1 Polyalphaolefin-Based

5.3.2 Other Synthetic Hydrocarbons

5.4 Fluorocarbon-Based Fluids

5.5 Bio-Based Esters

5.6 Other Fluids

6. Immersion Cooling Fluids Market, by Cooling Technology

6.1 Overview

6.2 Single-Phase Immersion Cooling

6.3 Two-Phase Immersion Cooling

7. Immersion Cooling Fluids Market, by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Data Centers

7.2.1 Hyperscale Data Centers

7.2.2 Colocation Data Centers

7.2.3 Enterprise Data Centers

7.2.4 Edge Data Centers

7.3 High-Performance Computing

7.4 Cryptocurrency Mining

7.5 Electric Vehicle Batteries

7.6 Other Applications

8. Immersion Cooling Fluids Market, by End Use

8.1 Overview

8.2 IT & Telecom

8.3 BFSI

8.4 Automotive

8.5 Energy & Utilities

8.6 Healthcare

8.7 Other End Uses

9. Immersion Cooling Fluids Market, by Geography

9.1 Overview

9.2 North America

9.2.1 U.S.

9.2.2 Canada

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 U.K.

9.3.3 France

9.3.4 Italy

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Ireland

9.3.7 Netherlands

9.3.8 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 China

9.4.2 Japan

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Singapore

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 Australia

9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Brazil

9.5.2 Mexico

9.5.3 Rest of Latin America

9.6 Middle East and Africa

9.6.1 UAE

9.6.2 Saudi Arabia

9.6.3 South Africa

9.6.4 Rest of MEA

10. Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Key Growth Strategies

10.3 Competitive Benchmarking

10.4 Competitive Dashboard

10.4.1 Industry Leaders

10.4.2 Market Differentiators

10.4.3 Vanguards

10.4.4 Emerging Companies

10.5 Market Share/Ranking Analysis (2025)

11. Company Profiles

11.1 The Dow Chemical Company

11.2 Exxon Mobil Corporation

11.3 Shell plc

11.4 The Chemours Company

11.5 3M Company

11.6 Engineered Fluids, Inc.

11.7 Solvay SA

11.8 M&I Materials Limited

11.9 Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P.

11.10 Cargill, Incorporated

11.11 FUCHS SE

11.12 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC

11.13 TotalEnergies SE

11.14 The Lubrizol Corporation

11.15 BASF SE

11.16 Others

12. Appendix

12.1 Questionnaire

12.2 Available Customization Options

12.3 Related Report

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