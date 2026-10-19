Chase Bell And Lira Bring Their“Do Me” Collaboration To Hollywood In A Sold-Out Performance At East West Studios

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sponsored by Music Industry Community and presented by InnerCircle.usa, the October 9 event brought together music, entertainment, and industry professionals for an evening celebrating artistic collaboration.

Hollywood, California, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Los Angeles-based singer, songwriter, and musician Chase Bell and internationally acclaimed South African recording artist Lira performed together at the “Do Me” Live Experience on October 9, 2026, at the iconic East West Studios in Hollywood, California. Sponsored by Music Industry Community (MIC) and produced by Los Angeles-based event company InnerCircle.usa, the sold-out event brought together entertainment professionals, creatives, and industry leaders for an evening of live music and connection.









Chase Bell and Lira

Photo credit: @cineart.photo.video

Chase Bell Opens the Evening With an Intimate Musical Performance

Performing inside Studio A at East West Studios, a recording venue associated with legendary artists including Frank Sinatra, The Beach Boys, and Ariana Grande, Bell showcased his versatility as a vocalist, songwriter, guitarist, and pianist.

His set included“Needy” from his album The Last Romantic, along with“I Love You Too” and“Shut Up and Love Me.” Moving between instruments and connecting with the audience between songs, Bell delivered a performance that highlighted both his musicianship and his approach to contemporary Pop, R&B, and AfroPop.

Throughout the evening, Bell also emphasized the importance of collaboration in the music industry, thanking the Music Industry Community for supporting the event and bringing artists and entertainment professionals together.

Lira Connects With the Audience Through Music

Lira brought a different dimension to the evening with a performance that highlighted her distinctive voice and blend of soul, funk, jazz, and African musical influences.

The multi-platinum South African artist performed“Feel Good” and“Something Inside So Strong,” drawing an enthusiastic response from the audience. Her appearance carried particular significance as the event marked an important moment in her musical journey following her recovery from a stroke.

Lira also expressed appreciation for the South African Consulate's presence and support surrounding the event, recognizing the importance of cultural representation and international connections within the music industry.

Her performance underscored the role live music can play in bringing people together across backgrounds and borders, with the audience responding to the emotion and artistry behind each song.

“Do Me” Brings Los Angeles and South Africa Together

The evening reached its finale when Bell returned to the stage alongside Lira to perform“Do Me” together. The collaboration marked their first U.S. performance of the song following their sold-out South African tour.

Blending contemporary Pop, R&B, and Afro-pop influences, the collaboration brought together the artists' distinct musical identities and reflected the international connections at the heart of the project.

The performance also represented a milestone in their collaboration, giving the Hollywood audience an opportunity to experience the song live and witness the connection between the two artists on stage.

Their performance illustrated how musical partnerships can create opportunities to reach new audiences, connect different cultural communities, and develop creative work beyond geographical boundaries.

Music Industry Community Supports Artist Connection







Chase Bell, Ashley Holt, Lira, Christy DiNapoli

Photo credit: Top of The Line PR

Music Industry Community sponsored the event as part of its broader focus on supporting artists and music professionals through networking, collaboration, industry resources, and business tools.

Developed by West Village Entertainment, MIC was co-founded by Christy DiNapoli and led by executive team members Ashley Holt and Brian Haunhorst. The platform brings together artists, musicians, producers, creators, venues, industry professionals, and fans through digital resources designed to support the business side of the music industry.

Its features include networking and collaboration tools, booking resources, streaming insights, audience data, and technology incorporating artificial intelligence and predictive analytics. The company's approach centers on helping artists better understand and manage their professional opportunities while maintaining their creative independence.

The event also reflects MIC's development of MIC LIVE, an in-person initiative focused on community, education, networking, and access to the broader music industry. By supporting live experiences, MIC aims to connect its digital community with the people, relationships, and opportunities that contribute to artists' careers.

Emerging Talent Takes the Stage

The evening also featured a performance by emerging artist Isabelle Dubroy, who presented her new song“Flow” with support from a dance team led by Monse Garcia.

Her appearance added another dimension to the program, highlighting the importance of creating opportunities for emerging performers to share their work alongside established artists and connect with audiences and industry professionals.

At the conclusion of the event, Bell and Lira invited several individuals who contributed to the evening onto the stage, including Christy DiNapoli, CEO and co-founder of Music Industry Community; Ashley Holt, a member of MIC's executive team; and Mrs. Venita Smit, acting Consul in Charge representing the South African Consulate.

The gathering brought together established performers, emerging talent, industry representatives, and community supporters around a shared appreciation for music and collaboration.

The“Do Me” Live Experience demonstrated how live performances can create space for artistic expression, international exchange, and professional connection. With Bell and Lira's collaboration at its center and MIC's support behind the event, the evening celebrated the relationships that help music travel across audiences, industries, and cultures.

Learn More

Chase Bell

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Lira

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Music Industry Community (MIC)

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East West Studios

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“Do Me” - Chase Bell and Lira

Official Music Video:

“Do Me” - Chase Bell and Lira

Live at East West Studios Oct 9th 2026:









About Music Industry Community (MIC)

Music Industry Community (MIC) is a music-technology platform co-founded by Christy DiNapoli of West Village Entertainment & Technology. MIC is built to unify the fragmented independent-music ecosystem.

MIC was created to streamline today's music experience by giving users the ability to build community, grow their audience, collaborate with other professionals, book shows, and manage key parts of their careers all within a single platform.

Through its community platform and its in-person MIC LIVE event series, MIC is working to become the operating system for the global music community.



Media Contact

Music Industry Community

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CONTACT: ashley(at)westvillageent.com