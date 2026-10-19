Nxgen Brands Announces Completed Blaqclouds Control Acquisition And Zero Outstanding Debt

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company retires one billion common shares and advances Operation Cleanup under new executive leadership

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NXGen Brands, Inc. (OTC: NXGB) today announced that BLAQclouds, Inc. (OTC: BCDS) has completed its acquisition of the Company's controlling share block from Marjorie Schaefer. NXGen also announced that its total outstanding debt is now zero, that new management has completed the retirement of one billion common shares, and that Dr. Todd Zang has been appointed Chief Executive Officer.

These milestones mark the latest phase of Operation "Cleanup," NXGen's ongoing effort to address legacy obligations, strengthen its capital structure and support business development through continued work with BLAQclouds and Apollo Direct.

Completed Control Block Acquisition

BLAQclouds control block acquisition from Marjorie Schaefer included 2,178,000,000 shares of NXGen common stock and 1,000,000 shares of preferred stock. The transaction transfered control of NXGen Brands to BLAQclouds and establishes the basis for the Company's management transition.

Debt Cleanup and Zero Outstanding Debt

BLAQclouds also acquired all of NXGen's outstanding convertible debt from attorney Vic Devlaeminck, P.C., representing $375,000 in convertible debt obligations.

In addition, NXGen terminated legacy debt obligations associated with instruments dated January 4, 2021, February 4, 2021, and April 30, 2020. Following the completed debt cleanup, BLAQclouds has forgiven its recently acquired outstanding debt and the Company reports that its total outstanding debt balance is zero.

One Billion Common Shares Retired

New management has completed the retirement of 1,000,000,000 common shares through the Company's transfer agent, reducing NXGen Brands' total issued and outstanding common shares from 3,341,779,566 to 2,341,779,566. The retired shares were part of the 2,178,000,000 common shares acquired from previous management.

The Company has been advised that its transfer agent provides updated share information to OTC Markets each Friday. The Company expects its OTC Markets Security Details page to reflect the reduced outstanding share count in the coming days.









Continued Operation“Cleanup” and Planned Roll-Up Strategy

NXGen Brands continues to advance Operation“Cleanup” in collaboration with BLAQclouds and Apollo Direct. The Company is finalizing the acquisition of a BLAQclouds subsidiary that plays a key role in BLAQclouds' Four Pillars strategy. The Company expects to close the transaction on October 21, 2026, and will announce the acquisition details upon closing. Management will provide additional updates as these initiatives progress .

Welcoming Dr. Todd Zang as Chief Executive Officer









NXGen Brands welcomes Dr. Todd Zang, known to theAlley community as “Doc Z”, as Chief Executive Officer. Dr. Zang is a Nevada podiatrist with an established private practice serving facilities in Las Vegas and Reno. He brings years of experience in entrepreneurship and corporate oversight to the Company's leadership team.

As CEO, Dr. Zang will focus on advancing Operation“Cleanup,” building an in-house sales team, establishing strategic partnerships and developing clearly defined revenue channels for NXGen Brands. He will also work closely with BLAQclouds to expand commercial opportunities for both companies.

Dr. Zang will retain his seat on BLAQclouds' Board of Directors while leading NXGen Brands. The Company expects to provide additional updates as he launches new initiatives and advances these commercial priorities.

Shannon Hill, who has served as NXGen Brands' interim Chief Executive Officer, will transition to full-time service on the Company's Board of Directors and as CEO of BLAQclouds.

“I look forward to bringing my proven track record and entrepreneurial experience to NXGen Brands as we build our sales organization, strengthen partnerships and develop defined revenue channels,” said Dr. Todd Zang, Chief Executive Officer of NXGen Brands.“I expect the next phase of Operation 'Cleanup' to tighten our capitalization table even further through the planned cancellation of the Series B preferred stock. Working alongside BLAQclouds and Apollo Direct, my priority is to translate this progress into measurable business results and long-term shareholder value.”

Shareholders and other interested parties can access regular corporate communications, management updates and Company announcements through NXGen Brands' verified profile on theAlley.io and its OTC Heat channel on theAlley.io. Investors are encouraged to follow both channels for ongoing updates on Operation“Cleanup,” business development and the Company's strategic initiatives.

Corporate Record Updates

The Company plans to update its officer and director information in the Nevada Secretary of State's Orion portal during the week of October 19, 2026, to reflect the leadership transition.

About NXGen Brands

NXGen Brands, Inc. (OTC: NXGB) is a publicly traded brand incubator focused on developing, acquiring and growing businesses across digital assets, consumer products and artificial intelligence. The Company works with BLAQclouds on technology and brand development initiatives. For more information, visit .

About BLAQclouds, Inc.

BLAQclouds bridges traditional finance and decentralized ecosystems, building seamless, real-world blockchain applications that simplify commerce and payments. Its mission is to make spending crypto as easy, trusted, and usable as traditional currency.

Flagship consumer applications include:

- ShopWithCrypto.io – Crypto-to-gift card commerce

- BLAQpay.io – Web3 payments and merchant plugins

- DEX.ZEUSx.io – EVM-compatible decentralized exchange

- ApolloWallet.io – Secure, consumer-grade blockchain wallet

- ApolloCASH – C2C Blockchain Based Global Remittance

- ApolloID – TLD name service for.ZEUS and.APOLLO

For a full list of platforms and solutions from BLAQclouds Nevada and Wyoming, visit: For official BLAQclouds updates and information, please join

BLAQclouds, Inc. is registered with FINCEN as an MSB (Money Service Business). The BSA ID registration number awarded by FINCEN is 31000313564202 and is used for ShopwithCrypto.io, DinewithCrypto.io, ZEUSEnergy.io, BitNotify.io, Ampleswap.com, ZEUSChainScan.io, ApolloScan.io, BLAQpay.io, ApolloID.io, ApolloWallet.io, ApolloCASH.io and ZXUSD.io.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of BLAQclouds, Inc. to accomplish its stated plan of business. BLAQclouds, Inc. believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward- looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by BLAQclouds Inc. or any other person.

This press release also contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. BLAQclouds, Inc. assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Media Contact

NXGen Brands, Inc.

c/o

Email: ...

Phone: 610-621-4804

Website:



Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

