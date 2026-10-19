Duchess Restaurants Selects Beyond Oil As Frying Standard Across The Chain

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Homegrown Connecticut quick-service restaurant chain, serving diners since 1956, endorses Beyond Oil's frying technology

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Oil Ltd. (TSX: BOIL) (OTCQB: BEOLF) (“Beyond Oil” or the“Company”), a food-tech innovation company dedicated to reducing health risks associated with fried food while improving food quality, lowering operational costs, minimizing waste and enhancing sustainability, today announced that Duchess Restaurants (“Duchess”), Connecticut's homegrown quick-service restaurant chain, has selected the Company's solution as its frying standard for its restaurants.

The partnership follows a pilot program launched in 2025 that successfully validated Beyond Oil's technology in Duchess kitchens. With the pilot complete, Duchess is proceeding with implementation across its restaurants, targeting more consistent food quality, reduced oil consumption and waste, and lower operating costs. The endorsement adds to Beyond Oil's expanding base of commercial restaurant partnerships across North America.

“Quality and freshness have defined Duchess since 1956, and our guests expect that in every visit,” said Gary Lavin, President of Duchess Restaurants.“By partnering with Beyond Oil we will elevate food quality for our valued customers, and we expect to reduce oil consumption and waste, which is better for our operations and for our community. We put the technology through a full pilot in our own kitchens before making this decision, and it delivered in the environment where it matters most. This partnership is a commitment to our guests, our team members and the way we run our restaurants.”

“These relationships take time to build. You need to earn credibility with the customer, build trust and prove that the product works consistently in their real operating environment,” said Jonathan Or, CEO of Beyond Oil.“Duchess did exactly that. They ran a rigorous pilot in their own kitchens and made their decision on results, not promises, and we have tremendous respect for the way they put food quality at the center of their decision-making. Having an operator of Duchess's standing adopt Beyond Oil within its restaurants is an important endorsement of our technology and of our commercial strategy. It also reflects the momentum we are building across the North American foodservice market, where we continue to progress pilots and evaluations with additional restaurant chains, supermarket groups and foodservice operators, and we look forward to sharing further commercial milestones in the months ahead.”

About Duchess Restaurants

Duchess Worldwide, Inc., doing business as Duchess, is a privately owned and operated regional casual fast food restaurant chain that has served southwestern Connecticut since its founding in 1956 by Harold and Jack Berkowitz in Bridgeport. Headquartered in Milford, Connecticut, Duchess operates 11 locations across Fairfield and New Haven counties, each featuring an eat-in dining room, take-out service and a drive-thru. For more information, please visit .

About Beyond Oil Ltd.

We all love fried food. Let's make it better. Not by changing what people love. By improving the system behind it. Beyond Oil Ltd. (TSX: BOIL, OTCQB: BEOLF) is a food-tech innovation company on a mission to help foodservice operators improve fried food across every dimension that matters: quality, health, consistency, safety, sustainability and profitability. We achieve these outcomes by improving the system behind every kitchen, the frying performance and oil management that determine what lands on the plate. The Company's patented technology, cleared by the FDA and Health Canada, integrates into existing kitchen workflows to improve frying performance and oil management, helping operators deliver more consistent food, strengthen operational control and reduce oil waste. Beyond Oil's solution serves restaurant chains, supermarkets, hotels, catering, institutions and industrial frying operations worldwide, turning frying into a measurable, repeatable and scalable brand standard. The result is a better frying standard, helping every fryer, every shift and every plate live up to the food people love. For more information, please visit: .

Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This news release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934,“safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and“forward-looking information” within the meaning of other relevant securities legislation, including applicable securities laws in Canada, which reflect Beyond Oil Ltd.'s current views with respect to, among other things, its operations and financial performance (collectively,“forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements include statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future results, events or conditions, and include, but are not limited to, statements which reflect management's current estimates, beliefs and assumptions and which are in turn based on our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. The estimates, beliefs and assumptions of Beyond Oil Ltd. are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and other uncertainties and contingencies regarding future events and as such, are subject to change. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as“expect”,“anticipate”,“believe”,“foresee”,“could”,“estimate”,“goal”,“intend”,“plan”,“seek”,“strive”,“will”,“may” and“should” and similar expressions. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements regarding: the implementation of Beyond Oil across all 11 Duchess locations and the timing and pace of such implementation; the expected benefits to Duchess, including improved food quality, reduced oil consumption and waste, and lower operating costs; customer retention and re-order rates; and management's expectations regarding progress, pipeline development, and potential future commercial agreements with other restaurant chains. Forward-looking statements are subject to specific risks and uncertainties, including that implementation across the chain's locations may not be completed as planned or may take longer than anticipated; that individual restaurant locations may discontinue product use; that expected operational and cost benefits may not be realized; and that ongoing discussions and evaluations with other restaurant chains may not lead to commercial agreements or system-wide approvals. Although Beyond Oil Ltd. believes that such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable estimates, beliefs and assumptions, certain factors, risks and uncertainties, which are described from time to time in our documents filed with the securities regulators in the USA and Canada, as well as factors not presently known to Beyond Oil Ltd. or that Beyond Oil Ltd. currently believes are not material, could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated or implied by forward-looking statements. Readers are urged to consider these risks, as well as other uncertainties, factors and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based only on information available to us as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, Beyond Oil Ltd. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Company Contact:

Adi Olesker, VP of Investor Relations

Phone: +972-50-694-2517

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Investor Relations Contact:

Arx Investor Relations

North American Equities Desk

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