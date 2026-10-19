Paratek Pharmaceuticals To Present New Data On NUZYRA® (Omadacycline) At Idweek 2026

Highlights include clinical and non-clinical data from Company- and investigator-sponsored studies



KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a privately held specialty pharmaceutical company focused on high-need therapeutic areas, today announced that new data from scientific and investigator-initiated studies of NUZYRA® (omadacycline) will be presented at IDWeek 2026 in Washington, D.C., October 21-24.

“Paratek is proud to continue advancing the science of infectious disease and expanding the body of research around omadacycline,” said Randy Brenner, Chief Development and Regulatory Officer at Paratek.“The data being presented at IDWeek reflect the breadth of scientific inquiry underway across a range of pathogens and infectious disease settings. We are pleased to support continued scientific inquiry and dialogue around these important areas of need.”

IDWeek 2026 Poster Sessions

Poster Title: In Vitro Activity of Omadacycline against 7,200 Bacterial Clinical Isolates Representing Multiple Infection Types from the United States (2024–2025)

Session: C3. Skin and soft tissue

Presenter: Michael D. Huband, BS (Paratek research)

Session Date, Time: Saturday, Oct. 24, 12:15 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. ET

Location: Poster Hall B-C

Poster ID: P-383

(The study has been supported in whole or part with federal funds from the Department of Health and Human Services; Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) under contract number 75A50120C00001.)

Poster Title: Activity of Omadacycline and Comparators Against Common Microbial Contaminants: Cronobacter sakazakii , Pluralibacter gergoviae , and Burkholderia cepacia species complex Isolates

Session: C6. Enteric infection

Presenter: Michael D. Huband, BS (Paratek research)

Session Date, Time: Saturday, Oct. 24, 12:15 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. ET

Location: Poster Hall B-C

Poster ID: P-488

Poster Title: In Vitro Activity of Omadacycline Against Borrelia spp. and Bartonella henselae

Session: A4. Treatment of antimicrobial-resistant infections

Presenter: J.V. Pierce, PhD (Paratek research)

Session Date, Time: Thursday, Oct. 22, 12:15 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. ET

Location: Poster Hall B-C

Poster ID: P-122

Poster Title: Mycobacterium avium Complex Pulmonary Infections Treated with Regimens Containing Omadacycline in a Veteran Population

Session: K. Tuberculosis and other Mycobacterial Infections

Presenter: Olivia G. Funk, PharmD (Investigator-initiated research)

Session Date, Time: Friday, Oct. 23, 12:15 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. ET

Location: Poster Hall B-C

Poster ID: P-1345

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company with a portfolio of differentiated medicines serving patients across multiple therapeutic areas. The company integrates and advances commercial-stage assets through disciplined commercial execution, lifecycle management, and clinical development initiatives designed to expand and strengthen its portfolio. Paratek's products include NUZYRA® (omadacycline), XHANCE® (fluticasone propionate), and TYMLOS® (abaloparatide). Paratek is privately held by B-FLEXION Life Sciences.

In December 2019, BARDA awarded Paratek a PBS contract (75A50120C00001) that is now valued at up to approximately $304 million. In addition to supporting the development of NUZYRA for both the treatment and prophylaxis of pulmonary anthrax, this contract supports the U.S. onshoring of NUZYRA and manufacturing security requirements; FDA post-marketing requirements associated with the initial NUZYRA approval; and the procurement of up to 10,000 treatment courses of NUZYRA for the treatment of anthrax.

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About NUZYRA

NUZYRA (omadacycline) is an antibiotic with both once-daily oral and intravenous (IV) formulations indicated for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP) and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI) caused by susceptible microorganisms. A next-generation tetracycline, NUZYRA is specifically designed to overcome tetracycline resistance and exhibits activity across a spectrum of bacteria, including Gram-positive, Gram-negative, atypical, and other drug-resistant strains.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

CONTRAINDICATIONS

NUZYRA is contraindicated in patients with known hypersensitivity to omadacycline or tetracycline class antibacterial drugs, or to any of the excipients.

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Permanent tooth discoloration and enamel hypoplasia may occur with the use of NUZYRA during tooth development (last half of pregnancy, infancy, and childhood to the age of 8 years).

Reversible inhibition of bone growth may occur with the use of NUZYRA during the second and third trimester of pregnancy, infancy, and childhood up to the age of 8 years.

Hypersensitivity reactions have been reported with NUZYRA. Life-threatening hypersensitivity (anaphylactic) reactions have been reported with other tetracycline class antibacterial drugs. NUZYRA is structurally similar to other tetracycline class antibacterial drugs and is contraindicated in patients with known hypersensitivity to tetracycline class antibacterial drugs. Discontinue NUZYRA if an allergic reaction occurs.

Clostridioides difficile -associated diarrhea (CDAD) has been reported with use of nearly all antibacterial agents and may range in severity from mild diarrhea to fatal colitis. Evaluate if diarrhea occurs.

Tetracycline class effects may occur with NUZYRA. Adverse reactions, including photosensitivity, fixed drug eruption, pseudotumor cerebri, and anti-anabolic action (which has led to increased BUN, azotemia, acidosis, hyperphosphatemia, pancreatitis, and abnormal liver function tests), have been reported for other tetracycline class antibacterial drugs, and may occur with NUZYRA. Discontinue NUZYRA if any of these adverse reactions are suspected.

Risk of the development of drug-resistant bacteria is increased when prescribing NUZYRA in the absence of a proven or strongly suspected bacterial infection or a prophylactic indication and is unlikely to provide benefit to the patient.

ADVERSE REACTIONS

CABP: The most common adverse reactions (incidence ≥2%) are alanine aminotransferase increased, headache, hypertension, and aspartate aminotransferase increased.

ABSSSI: The most common adverse reactions (incidence ≥2%) are nausea, vomiting, infusion site reactions, alanine aminotransferase increased, aspartate aminotransferase increased, headache, and diarrhea.

DRUG INTERACTIONS

Patients who are on anticoagulant therapy may require downward adjustment of their anticoagulant dosage while taking NUZYRA.

Absorption of tetracyclines, including NUZYRA, is impaired by antacids containing aluminum, calcium, or magnesium, bismuth subsalicylate, and iron containing preparations.

USE IN SPECIFIC POPULATIONS

Lactation: Breastfeeding is not recommended during treatment with NUZYRA.

See full prescribing information here.

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