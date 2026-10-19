Papa Johns Summons A Halloween Favourite: The Jack-O'-Lantern Pizza Returns

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Worth sinking your teeth into: The ghoulishly good pizza is back for a limited time

EDMONTON, Alberta, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Papa Johns Canada is summoning a familiar face this Halloween, bringing back its Jack-o'-Lantern Pizza for a limited time. The seasonal favourite arrives on menus across Canada just in time for the spookiest night of the year.

Made with Papa Johns' signature pizza sauce and real cheese made from mozzarella, the Jack-o'-Lantern Pizza features a pumpkin-shaped thin crust, complete with a pepperoni smile and olive eyes. The pizza arrives unsliced to keep its design intact.

Whether you're fuelling up before trick-or-treating, feeding a hungry crew of ghosts and goblins, or settling in for a scary movie marathon, this is one Halloween guest you'll want at the table.

The Jack-o'-Lantern Pizza is available October 19 through November 1, 2026, at participating Papa Johns restaurants across Canada for $17.99. But don't wait too long. It's only here for a short spell before vanishing from the menu.

Guests can order at PapaJohns.ca, through the Papa Johns app, or at participating restaurants.

ABOUT PAPA JOHNS

Papa John's International, Inc. (Nasdaq: PZZA) opened its doors in 1984 with one goal in mind: BETTER INGREDIENTS. BETTER PIZZA.® Papa Johns believes that using high-quality ingredients leads to superior quality pizzas. Its original dough is made of only six ingredients and is fresh, never frozen. Papa Johns tops its pizzas with real cheese made from mozzarella, pizza sauce made with vine-ripened tomatoes that go from vine to can in the same day and meat free of fillers. It was the first national pizza delivery chain to announce the removal of artificial flavours and synthetic colours from its entire food menu. Papa Johns is co-headquartered in Atlanta, Ga. and Louisville, Ky. and is the world's third-largest pizza delivery company with approximately 6,000 restaurants in approximately 50 countries and territories. For more information about the Company or to order pizza online, visit or download the Papa Johns mobile app for iOS or Android.

Media – Papa Johns – North America

Michelle Phillippe

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at