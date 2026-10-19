REPEAT - Cambria Gold Mines Intersects 98.56 G/T Gold Over 8.2 Metres At The Silver Coin Deposit, Premier Gold Project

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cambria Gold Mines Inc. ( TSXV: CAMB; OTCQX: CAMVF ) (“ Cambria” or the“ Company”) is pleased to announce new assay results from the ongoing infill drilling program at the Premier Mining Complex (the“ Premier Gold Project” or“ PGP”), located near Stewart in northwestern British Columbia. Results from four diamond drillholes totalling 657 metres are reported herein. Highlight intervals include:

98.56 g/t Au over 8.2 m (incl. 794.00 g/t Au over 1.0 m) in hole SC26-2714

22.62 g/t Au over 4.4 m (incl. 93.80 g/t Au over 1.0 m) in hole SC26-2710

3.75 g/t Au over 20.0 m (incl. 19.95 g/t Au over 1.0 m) in hole SC26-2710 4.55 g/t Au over 10.6 m and 2.32 g/t Au over 30.0 m in hole SC26-2719 “High gold grades over potentially underground bulk mineable widths at the Silver Coin Deposit makes this area a priority for underground development in the spring of 2027. Our team has outlined a strong geological model of a multi-phased epithermal gold system with multiple, wide mineralized domains, several of which are open for expansion.” said Robert McLeod, President and CEO of Cambria Gold Mines.“Silver Coin is a key deposit bringing both tonnes and grade to the hub-and-spoke complex we are building to support the Premier Mill. We are very encouraged by these results as we look towards restarting production Results reported in this press release are the first 2026 infill drilling results from the Silver Coin Deposit, located five kilometers north of the Premier Mill with access via an existing haul road. Mineralization consists of quartz breccias with infilling and overprinting veins of gold-bearing base metal sulfide mineralization. The quartz breccia zones form both vertical and flat lying domains at Silver Coin, with the highest grades related to the presence of visible gold within wider zones of quartz-breccia and vein hosted sulfide mineralization. The northern portion of the Silver Coin deposit was mined in the 1990s by Westmin and Tenajon Resources by underground longhole stoping. Cambria's approach to modelling the Silver Coin deposit is based on the operational data and history shared from Robert McLeod's cousin, Bruce McLeod, who led the exploration, development and mining programs done at Silver Coin in the 1990s. The southern extension of this area is a focus of Cambria's ongoing infill drilling campaign. Material from Silver Coin, combined with high-grade from the Premier Deposit, is expected to provide the initial feed for Cambria's 2,500 tonne per day Premier Mill during the restart of mining operations, while the construction of the Red Mountain Deposit is completed. See the October 5, 2026 news release titled“Cambria Gold Mines Announces Development and Construction Update at Red Mountain and Premier Gold Projects...” for more information on the Company's strategy and ongoing progress as it works toward a planned restart of the Premier Mill. Results from over 14,000 metres of drilling at Silver Coin are expected over the next several weeks and will help to inform an updated Mineral Resource Estimate and Feasibility Study targeted for completion in H1 2027. Cambria anticipates infill drilling to continue through 2026 and into 2027, with a planned second phase of underground drilling commencing in early 2027.





Figure 1: Plan map of the Silver Coin deposit showing 2026 drillhole traces with reported results and pending assays. Pre-2026 drill results are shown as points.





Figure 2: Cross section A showing 2026 Silver Coin infill results and previous drilling. Composite results are calculated using a 1g/t Au (red) and“including” 10 g/t Au (purple) cut-off grade with a maximum 3 metres of internal waste.





Figure 3: Composite results are calculated using a 1g/t Au (red) and“including” 10 g/t Au (purple) cut-off grade with a maximum 3 metres of internal waste. Table 1: Drill Results – Significant Intersections

holeid from

(m) to

(m) Interval

(m) Au

(ppm) Ag

(ppm) Zn

(ppm) Pb

(ppm) ETW 1 Including (>10g/t) SC26-2710 91.6 96.0 4.4 22.62 15.1 3389 1394 82% incl. 93.8g/t Au over 1 m SC26-2710 123.0 143.0 20.0 3.75 12.3 6805 3021 82% incl. 10.75g/t Au over 1 m

incl. 11.25 g/t Au over 1 m

incl. 19.95 g/t Au over 1 m SC26-2711 81 82 1.0 19.10 61.3 30600 11700 73% SC26-2711 120.0 162.0 42.0 1.66 6.9 2746 1097 73% incl. 10.45 g/t Au over 1 m

incl. 11.95 g/t Au over 1.1 m SC26-2714 73.7 81.9 8.2 98.56 55.5 2175 1234 68% incl. 794.0 g/t Au over 1.0 m SC26-2714 105.0 121.0 16.0 4.61 8.8 7029 3234 68% Incl. 10.67 g/t Au over 5.0 m SC26-2714 128.2 135.6 7.4 3.10 26.2 16646 8946 68% SC26-2714 150.0 156.0 6.0 2.54 3.1 1581 260 97% SC26-2719 81.0 111.0 30.0 2.32 3.4 1112 427 97% SC26-2719 115.0 125.6 10.6 4.55 6.2 1380 648 97% incl. 15.25 g/t Au over 1 m

incl. 13.7 g/t Au over 1 m



1 – ETW = Estimated True Width. All reported intervals are down-hole lengths, with true width estimates ranging from 68-97% of the reported interval. True widths are estimated based on the angle of the drill hole with the interpreted trend of the mineralized zones.

Composite Calculations for Significant Intersections

Composites for significant intersections were calculated using a 1 g/t gold (Au) cut off grade and maximum 3 metres of consecutive internal waste.“Including” results are reported at a 10 g/t Au cut off grade with maximum 3 metres of internal waste.

Table 2: Drill Collar Locations and Hole Orientations

Hole ID UTM East

(m) UTM North

(m) Elevation

(masl) Total Depth

(m) Azimuth Dip SC26-2710 435850 6217974 1004 171 265 55 SC26-2711 435850 6217974 1004 183 265 63 SC26-2714 435840 6217945 1005 162 270 66 SC26-2719 435811 6217709 1009 141 93 62



*masl – metres above sea level

Quality Assurance/Quality Control and Sample Preparation

All samples reported in this news release were obtained from NQ sized drill core. The Company maintains a rigorous sampling and QA/QC procedure for the 2026 drill program. Core samples are prepared at the ALS preparation lab in Terrace, BC. The samples are dried and then crushed to specifications of 70% passing 2mm. Crushed samples are riffle split to 1000g and pulverized to 85% passing 75μm.

Analytical work for all results is completed by ALS Canada Ltd. which maintains an internal quality assurance and quality control (QAQC) program and is ISO:17025 certified for the analytical methods used in this release. Pulp splits are sent directly from the Terrace preparation facility to the ALS Canada Ltd. geochemistry laboratory facility in North Vancouver for analysis. Each sample is analyzed for gold by conventional 50g fire assay with atomic absorption finish (Au-AA26) and multielement analysis by four-acid digest with an ICP finish (ME-ICP61).

Samples over 100ppm gold are re-analyzed by an overlimit 50g fire assay with a gravimetric finish (Au-GRA22). Samples over 100ppm silver are re-analyzed with an ore grade method (ME-OG62) which is a four-acid digest method followed by an ICP-AES finish (up to 1,500ppm). Samples over 1,500ppm silver trigger the overlimit silver fire assay method (Ag-GRA21) which uses a 30g aliquot and gravimetric finish. Sampling and storage activities are conducted at the Company's secure facility in Stewart, British Columbia.

The Company maintains a QAQC program that includes the submission and review of coarse blank materials to monitor contamination and certified reference materials to assess analytical accuracy. Core duplicates, crush duplicates and pulp duplicates are used to infer sampling precision and nugget effect.

Qualified Person and Technical Information:

The scientific and technical information within this news release was reviewed and approved by Blaine Smit, P.Geo. Vice President Exploration for Cambria Gold Mines Inc. Mr. Smit is a non-independent“Qualified Person” as defined under National Instrument 43-101. To verify the information related to this news release, Mr. Smit visited the 2026 drilling operations to review and discuss logging, sampling, and shipping procedures with responsible site staff, and reviewed and discussed assay and QA/QC results with responsible company personnel.

Native Ads Agreement:

The Company also announces that it has entered into an agreement (the“ Agreement”) with Native Ads Inc. (“ Native Ads”) to provide investor awareness and promotional services, in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSX Venture Exchange (“ TSX-V”), OTC Markets (" OTC "), and applicable legislation. Under the Agreement, Native Ads will provide content development, web development, media buying and distribution, and campaign reporting and optimization services. Native Ads has been engaged for a term of up to twelve months, for a total cost of up to US$250,000, including setup costs, content development, management services, search engine marketing, native ad placement, display ad placement, content distribution and content placements, which the Company intends to pay out of its general working capital account. The Company retains the right to renew the Agreement for subsequent terms, with a budget level determined at its discretion, and to terminate the Agreement at any time with no penalty. Native Ads and its principal, Jon Malach, are arm's-length parties to the Company. Native Ads is in the business of providing strategic digital media services, marketing and data analytics services. Neither Native Ads nor its principal have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities and will not receive any securities in the Company as a result of this engagement. Native Ads is located at 244 Fifth Avenue, Suite N-249, New York, NY, 10001. The engagement of Native Ads by the Company is subject to the approval of the TSX-V.

About Cambria Gold Mines

Cambria Gold Mines is a Canadian mining company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, and its shares trade on the TSX-V under the ticker CAMB and on the OTCQX Market with the ticker CAMVF. Cambria is the 100% owner of the Premier Project and Red Mountain Gold Project that are located on Nisga'a Nation Treaty Lands, in the prolific Golden Triangle of northwestern British Columbia, as well as the large Mt. Margaret copper-gold porphyry deposit located in Washington State. For more information about the Company, please refer to the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at or visit the Company's web site at

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Cambria Gold Mines Inc.

Robert McLeod

CEO and Director

For further information contact:

Cleve Rueckert

VP Corporate Development

Email: ...

and:

Sam Brezden

VP Communications and Community Engagement

Email: ...

Phone: 236-838-1840

Or visit:

Cautionary Statements :

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

All statements and other information contained in this press release about anticipated future events may constitute forward-looking information under Canadian securities laws (“forward-looking statements”). Forward- looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as“seek”,“anticipate”,“believe”,“plan”,“estimate”,“expect”,“targeted”,“outlook”,“on track” and“intend” and statements that an event or result“may”,“will”,“should”,“could”,“would” or“might” occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements, including statements in respect of the drill results resulting in actual increases of resources and reserves; the timing and certainty of the restart of the Premier mill and mining operations at the Premier and Red Mountain Projects; the timing and outcome of the expansion of the infill drill program and additional assay results; timing, completion and results of the updated Mineral Resource Estimate and Feasibility Study; timing and outcome of anticipated underground drilling; receipt of TSX-V approval for the Native Ads Agreement; ability of the Company to accomplish its business objectives and the intentions described herein; and future plans, development and operations of the Company. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements; risks relating to negative operating cash flows of the Company; business and economic conditions in the mining industry generally; fluctuations in commodity prices and currency exchange rates; environmental compliance; risks related to outstanding debt; uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to development, production, costs and expenses, and health, safety and environmental risks; uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; the need to obtain additional financing to finance operations and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; social media and reputation; negative publicity; human rights; business objectives; shortage of personnel; health and safety; the possibility of delay in future plans and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; claims and legal proceedings; information systems and cyber security; internal controls; violation of anti-bribery or corruption laws; competition; tax considerations; compliance with listing standards; enforcement of civil liabilities; financing requirement risks; market price volatility of the common shares; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; the need for exchange approval, and other regulatory approvals and other risk factors as detailed from time to time in Cambria's filings with Canadian securities regulators, available on Cambria's profile on SEDAR+ at including the Annual Management Discussion and Analysis of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2025 in the section entitled“Risk Factors”. Further, the Company may choose to defer, accelerate, or abandon its plans with respect to Native Ads and their services; and the TSX-V or another regulatory entity may refuse to grant approval of the Agreement with Native Ads or deem Native Ads to be unsuitable to provide such services. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions made with regard to: the estimated costs associated with the care and maintenance plans; the tax rate applicable to the Company; future commodity prices; the grade of mineral resources and mineral reserves; labor and materials costs increasing on a basis consistent with the Company's current expectations, the ability of the Company to convert inferred mineral resources to other categories; the ability of the Company to reduce mining dilution; the ability to reduce capital costs; the ability of the Company to raise additional financing; currency exchange rates being approximately consistent with current levels, compliance with the covenants in Cambria's credit agreements; exploration plans; and general marketing, political, business and economic conditions. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the date the statements are made. Although Cambria believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and/or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements since Cambria can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Cambria does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable laws. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

