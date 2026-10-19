Brutus Mining Inc. Announces Technical Data For The CW Copper Project In South-Central British Columbia

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(“” or the“”) () () is pleased to announce historical technical data for the CW Copper Project (“”, or the“”), located approximately one hundred (100) kilometres north of Kamloops, British Columbia. Brutus has an option to earn a 100% interest in five (5) contiguous mineral claims at CW totaling 2,894.56 hectares that cover historical, early-stage stratiform massive sulphide occurrences.

Highlights of the CW Copper Project



Host to five (5) historical copper-gold ± silver-lead-zinc mineral showings: McCarthy (semi-massive sulphide), Honeymoon and the past-producing Queen Bess, (polymetallic veins), and Axel 1 and 2 (disseminated to massive sulphides).

Excellent year-round access via Highway 5 and existing forest service roads. Kamloops, BC is a regional well-established mining hub that offers a wide variety of exploration services and experienced contractors. A Project-wide exploration soil survey is underway consisting of approximately 1,500 soil samples to outline additional areas at CW that may be anomalous for copper, gold, silver, and lead. Work commenced in late September 2026 and is expected to be completed by October 2026.











Figure 1 – CW Copper Project Location Map 3

Mineral Showings at the CW Copper Project

The Project is located within Paleozoic metasedimentary and metavolcanic rocks of the Eagle Bay Assemblage and Fennell Formation - a mineral belt prospective for both volcanogenic massive sulphides (“ VMS”) and structurally controlled gold-bearing vein deposits.

There are five (5) reported British Columbia MINFILE showings on the Project: McCarthy, Axel 1, Axel 2, Honeymoon and Queen Bess. Mineralization is primarily copper-gold ± silver-lead-zinc, occurring in several styles: semi-massive pyrite–pyrrhotite–chalcopyrite lenses and shears (McCarthy), polymetallic quartz veins (Honeymoon and Queen Bess), ferricretic conglomerate (Axel 2), and disseminated to stringer-hosted sulphides observed throughout. Visible sulphide minerals include pyrite, pyrrhotite, chalcopyrite, and galena, with rare sphalerite.









Figure 2 – CW Copper Project Mineral Showings

Historical Exploration and Mining at the CW Copper Project

British Columbia Geological Survey records indicate that the Project has been intermittently held and explored since 1916. From 1917 to 1919, it is reported that seventy-three (73) tonnes of ore were mined and shipped from the Queen Bess Showing, from which 52,222 grams of silver, 13,789 kilograms of lead, and 12,503 kilograms of zinc were recovered.1

Noranda Exploration completed a program of soil sampling and a VLF-EM survey over the Axel 1 showing in 1972, which identified several anomalous areas. In 1979, Craigmont Mines Limited flew a regional airborne DIGHEM survey, which included the area of the CW claims. In 1983, Barrier Reef Resources Limited conducted a reconnaissance prospecting and soil geochemistry program over anomalies detected in the airborne survey. During 1988, Kerr Addison Mines Limited carried out prospecting and sampling at CW, which led to the discovery of a showing of stringer and fracture-fill pyrite-pyrrhotite-chalcopyrite in what became the McCarthy Showing.

Teck Exploration (“ Teck”) optioned the CW claim group in 1992 and carried out a program of magnetometer, soil and geological mapping surveys and trenching. In 1992, the discovery hand trench at the McCarthy Showing was sampled. The best results were 6.6 metres at 1.1% copper, including 1.0 metre at 2.24% copper and 0.315 grams/tonne (“ g/t”) gold. A grab sample of the massive sulphide from Trench C, north of the original showing, assayed 9.35% copper and 0.411 g/t gold. In 1993, Teck continued the magnetic surveys and trenching to the south of the original showing. Mapping of the discovery area as well as in the new trenches determined that massive sulphide mineralization occurs as brecciated fragments within a large fault zone. The massive sulphides are locally very copper-rich and enriched in gold.

In 2008 and 2009, Vendetta Mining completed programs of rock and soil sampling on the area known as the Honeymoon project. During 2010 through 2012, Black Mountain Mining prospected and soil sampled the CW property area.2

2025 CW Exploration Program

The Company carried out an exploration program at CW in 2025 (the“ Program”), consisting of 785 soil samples, 35 rock samples, prospecting, geological mapping, and 11.116 line kilometres of walking ground magnetometer geophysics. The 2025 program provided a first pass exploration effort by the Company in order to verify historical results collected over different eras of exploration by using modern mapping techniques and geophysical methods, and utilizing multi-element geochemical analyses.

A total of 16,250 metres of GPS surveyed grid was measured over five (5) grids named the North, Tower, East, McCarthy, and Axel Grids. Grid lines ranged from 200-500 metres in length and were spaced 50 metres apart, with 25-metre stations along the grid lines.

A total of 35 rock samples were collected from various sites within the Project boundaries which contained visual indications of alteration and/or mineralization.

The rock samples consisted of grab and chip samples up to fifty (50) centimetres in length. Rock samples returned values ranging from trace to 4.91% copper (please see Figure 3).

Ground geological mapping was performed over areas of known and potentially mineralized areas within the Project boundary. The 11.116 line kilometres of total field magnetometer ground surveys were performed over the McCarthy Grid by Scott Geophysics of Vancouver, BC. The results show a north-south trend with inferred cross structures that may be coincident with certain soil anomaly trends.

The soil samples collected returned numerous metal-in-soil anomalies, with the highest coincident values of copper, gold, nickel and zinc occurring on the Tower Grid: copper values of up to 408 parts per million (“ ppm”), nickel values of up to 308 ppm, gold values of 80 parts per billion (“ ppb”) and values of zinc of 840 ppm, and on the McCarthy Grid: zinc-in-soils show a north-south trend with high values ranging from 171 ppm to 359 ppm, nickel values ranging from 81.2 ppm to 217 ppm, eight anomalous gold anomalies ranging from 43 ppb to 155 ppb, and copper values showing spot highs of 407 ppm, 543 ppm, and 1,230 ppm.2









Figure 3 – 2025 CW Rock Sample Locations and Assay Values

About Brutus Mining Inc.

Brutus Mining Inc. (CSE: BRU) (FSE: ZI3) is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of high potential copper-gold assets in Tier-1 mining jurisdictions. The Company's flagship asset is the CW Copper Project, a 2,894-hectare copper-gold project located approximately 100 kilometres north of Kamloops, British Columbia, as described herein. Brutus is committed to unlocking value for its shareholders through systematic exploration of district-scale projects positioned to benefit from the growing global demand for critical minerals. The Company continues to assess other critical minerals properties in Canada in order to build a well-structured property portfolio, thus offering multiple opportunities to investors for new mineral discoveries.

Statement of Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Luke van der Meer, P. Geo., a geological consultant to the Company and a Qualified Person for Brutus as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. van der Meer has examined information regarding the historical and current exploration at CW, which includes a high-level review of the historical sampling, analytical, and procedures underlying the information and opinions contained herein.

All soil and rock samples collected by the Company in 2025 described herein were shipped to Activation Laboratories in Kamloops, BC (an ISO/IEC 17025 Accredited laboratory) and analyzed by 1A2-ICP 30g Fire Assay for gold and 36-element UT-1M 0.5g-ICP analysis.

Management cautions that historical results collected and reported by operators unrelated to Brutus have not been verified nor confirmed by its Qualified Person; however, the historical results create a scientific basis for ongoing work at CW. Management further cautions that references to historical results, discoveries and published resource estimates on adjacent or nearby mineral properties, or other properties located within the Eagle Bay Assemblage and Fennell Formation, whether in reference to stated current resource estimates or historical resource estimates, are not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on the property that is the subject of the disclosure.

References

1 – MINFILE Number 092P 042, British Columbia Geological Survey, Ministry of Mining and Critical Minerals.

2 – NI 43-101 Technical Report on the CW Property, British Columbia, effective January 6, 2026, by Strickland, D., P.Geo.

3 - NI-43-101 Technical Report on the Chu Chua Property, British Columbia, effective September 1, 2021, by Raffel, J., et al.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Christos Doulis

Chief Executive Officer, Director

+1 (604) 636-7335

...

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain“Forward-Looking Statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and“forward-looking information” under applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words“anticipate”,“believe”,“estimate”,“expect”,“target”,“plan”,“forecast”,“may”,“would”,“could”,“schedule” and similar words or expressions, identify forward-looking statements or information.

Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information relating to any future mineral production, liquidity, enhanced value and capital markets profile of Brutus, future growth potential for Brutus and its business, and future exploration plans are based on management's reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, analyses and opinions, which are based on management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, but which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, the price of copper, gold and other metals; costs of exploration and development; the estimated costs of development of exploration projects; Brutus' ability to operate in a safe and effective manner and its ability to obtain financing on reasonable terms.

This news release contains“forward-looking information” within the meaning of the Canadian securities laws. Statements, other than statements of historical fact, may constitute forward looking information and include, without limitation, statements with respect to the Project and its mineralization potential; the Company's objectives, goals, or future plans with respect to the Project; further exploration work on the Project in the future; potential benefits of conducting the Program. With respect to the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made numerous assumptions regarding, among other things, the geological, metallurgical, engineering, financial and economic advice that the Company has received is reliable and are based upon practices and methodologies which are consistent with industry standards. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies. Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein. Known risk factors include, among others: fluctuations in commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties relating to interpretation of well results and the geology, continuity and grade of copper, gold and other metal deposits; uncertainty of estimates of capital and operating costs, recovery rates, production estimates and estimated economic return; the need for cooperation of government agencies in the exploration and development of properties and the issuance of required permits; the need to obtain additional financing to develop properties and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; the possibility of delay in exploration or development programs or in construction projects and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; increased costs and restrictions on operations due to compliance with environmental and other requirements; increased costs affecting the metals industry and increased competition in the metals industry for properties, qualified personnel, and management. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at: