Angela Remus, Showcased By Influential Women, Advances A Circular Economy Through Electronics Recycling And Compliance

ONALASKA, WI, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- OEM Solutions and ESG Manager at Dynamic Lifecycle Innovations Helps Electronics Producers Meet Extended Producer Responsibility Laws While Driving Measurable Environmental OutcomesAngela Remus is the OEM Solutions and ESG Manager at Dynamic Lifecycle Innovations, an IT asset disposition and electronics recycling company based in Onalaska, Wisconsin. Over an eight-year career with the company, she has grown from Recovery Specialist into her current leadership role. Today, she oversees comprehensive electronics recycling programs that help producers achieve legislative compliance with Extended Producer Responsibility laws across 26 U.S. jurisdictions and Ontario, Canada. Her work sits at the intersection of regulation, sustainability, and business strategy, and it requires both technical precision and a clear view of the bigger picture.Angela holds an Associate of Science in Business Management from Western Technical College, where she developed a strong foundation in business strategy, sales, and critical thinking. She continues to leverage this foundation, combined with her analytical approach and industry experience, to navigate complex regulatory requirements and drive effective solutions in a highly technical and compliance-driven field. Her areas of focus include electronics recycling programs, Extended Producer Responsibility compliance, sustainability, Scope 3 emissions reduction, and critical materials recovery.Beyond regulatory compliance, Angela's work is rooted in advancing meaningful environmental outcomes. She champions initiatives that help producers reduce Scope 3 emissions, recover critical materials from electronic waste, and extend the life of devices through refurbishment and reuse programs. Each of these efforts contributes to a more circular and sustainable economy. She sees her field's greatest challenge in navigating Extended Producer Responsibility laws across so many jurisdictions, each with its own unique compliance requirements. At the same time, she views that complexity as a source of tremendous opportunity to help electronics producers meet their environmental goals and scale programs that keep valuable materials in use.Angela attributes her success to a strong work ethic, reliability, and a commitment to continuous improvement. She is self-sufficient and always looking for ways to enhance performance and efficiency. Rather than shying away from challenges, she welcomes them as opportunities to solve problems and grow. Her dedication to quality and sustainability has been central to everything she does, both professionally and personally. That mindset has guided her steady progression from recovery work to managing nationwide programs.The best career advice Angela has received is to be confident in her ability to create the change she wants to see. She believes that genuine passion, determination, and a commitment to making a difference can turn a vision into meaningful results. For young women entering the industry, she emphasizes the importance of supporting and uplifting one another, recognizing that women are stronger when they rise together. She considers communication one of the most powerful tools for building relationships, opening doors, and creating opportunities, and encourages others to continually strengthen that skill. Above all, she urges women to take pride in their work, believe in their abilities, and stand confidently in every room they enter.Sustainability and environmental responsibility sit at the core of Angela's values. Professionally, that means reducing emissions, recovering and reusing materials from electronics, and supporting producers in meeting their environmental commitments. Personally, the same values drive her volunteer work with local organizations such as the Mississippi Valley Conservancy and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. She also deeply values integrity, quality, and a genuine commitment to making a positive impact in her community and the environment.Angela's commitment to leadership and service extends well beyond her daily responsibilities. She is an active member of the Recycled Materials Association (ReMA), serves on the SERI Technical Advisory Committee and the Illinois Electronics Advisory Task Force, and actively contributes to her company's sustainability committee. Her dedication to personal and professional growth earned her the Dale Carnegie Highest Award for Achievement, and she has since returned to the program as a coaching assistant, helping others develop their confidence and leadership skills. Angela was also selected to be featured in the Influential Women 2026 edition, recognizing her growing impact and leadership within the electronics recycling and sustainability industry.With a career that unites compliance expertise, environmental purpose, and a deep commitment to service, Angela has become a growing voice in electronics recycling and sustainability. Her work helps ensure that the devices people rely on every day are managed responsibly at the end of their lives, protecting both natural resources and communities.Through her leadership, volunteerism, and dedication to a circular economy, Angela Remus continues to show how one professional's commitment can help build a cleaner and more sustainable future.Learn More about Angela Remus:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Angela Remus, Showcased By Influential Women, Advances A Circular Economy Through Electronics Recycling And Compliance News Provided By Influential Women October 19, 2026, 11:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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