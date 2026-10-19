Lunivo Media Named Marketing Agency Of The Year In Reston, Virginia

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Full-service Northern Virginia agency recognized by the Consumer Ratings Institute after earning a perfect 5.0-star rating from its clients.

RESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Lunivo Media, a full-service marketing agency serving businesses across Northern Virginia, has been named Marketing Agency of the Year - Reston by the Consumer Ratings Institute. The recognition is based on overall reviews from the agency's clients and a 5.0-star rating. It reflects Lunivo Media's focus on growing brands through content, strategy and performance marketing.

With more than six years of experience, Lunivo Media was built to help businesses grow faster through content that grabs attention and strategy that converts. The agency's philosophy is summed up in its own words: "We don't just do marketing - we grow brands." Across client campaigns, Lunivo Media has generated hundreds of millions of views and helped scale multiple businesses through consistent execution.

The agency's services cover content creation, including Reels, TikToks, short-form video and photography, along with social media management and organic growth, SEO and local SEO, paid ads and Meta campaigns, PPC management, email and inbound marketing, website development, brand strategy and creative direction, and influencer and UGC campaign management. While Lunivo Media runs the marketing engine, clients stay focused on operations, customers and team leadership.

Every engagement follows a simple three-step process: Discovery, where the team dives deep into the brand, goals and market; Strategy, where it builds a tailored marketing roadmap; and Execute & Scale, where it produces content, manages campaigns, tracks performance and optimizes every step. The team of certified digital marketing professionals offers 24/7 support and clear reporting, so clients always know how their campaigns are performing.

"Marketing should be measurable, and our clients deserve to see real growth, not just engagement," said Armin Lavarikarimy of Lunivo Media. "Being named Marketing Agency of the Year, based on what our clients say about working with us, means a great deal to our team. It tells us that our commitment to creativity, transparency and results is making a real difference for the brands we serve."

About Lunivo Media

Lunivo Media is a full-service marketing agency based in Reston, Virginia, with more than six years of experience scaling brands through content, strategy and performance. The agency combines creative content with data-backed marketing systems, including social media, SEO, paid advertising, email marketing and website development, to help businesses gain attention, build trust and turn audiences into loyal customers.

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York, evaluating businesses across all sectors using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews.

Armin Lavarikarimy

Lunivo Media

+1 703-909-8929

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Lunivo Media Named Marketing Agency of the Year in Reston, Virginia News Provided By Awardy October 19, 2026, 11:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.