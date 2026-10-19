Faith And Grace Flooring Named People's Choice - Murfreesboro

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Family and veteran owned Murfreesboro flooring store recognized by the Consumer Ratings Institute for a 5.0-star rating across 113 consumer reviews.

MURFREESBORO, TN, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Faith and Grace Flooring, a local, family and veteran owned flooring business in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, has been named People's Choice - Murfreesboro in the Flooring category by the Consumer Ratings Institute. The recognition is based on 113 public consumer reviews and a perfect 5.0-star rating, reflecting the trust that homeowners across the Murfreesboro and Nolensville area place in the company for their flooring needs.

Guided by the motto "If you walk on it, we cover and clean it," Faith and Grace Flooring provides flooring sales and installation for carpet, tile, hardwood, laminate, luxury vinyl tile, epoxy floors and custom area rugs, along with floor restoration services. The fully licensed and insured business brings more than 30 years of industry experience to every project, and its certified flooring installers focus on getting the job done right the first time. All installations come with a one-year warranty.

Customers can shop the company's online catalog around the clock, preview featured products in their own rooms, and order samples with free shipping before meeting with a project specialist for a quote. Free in-home estimates and convenient financing options are available, and the company serves customers from two showrooms, at 902 Dashiel Street in Murfreesboro and 7305 Nolensville Road in Nolensville.

"Being chosen by the people of Murfreesboro is the kind of recognition that means the most to a family business like ours," said Buffy Stancill of Faith and Grace Flooring. "Being named People's Choice, based on what our customers say about us, is a real honor for our whole team. It tells us that our focus on careful installation, honest estimates and treating every home like our own is making a difference for families across our community."

Homeowners can request a free estimate or visit either showroom to explore flooring options in person.

About Faith and Grace Flooring, LLC

Faith and Grace Flooring, LLC is a local, family and veteran owned flooring business serving the Murfreesboro and Nolensville, Tennessee area from two showrooms. The fully licensed and insured company provides sales and certified installation of carpet, tile, hardwood, laminate, luxury vinyl tile, epoxy floors and custom area rugs, along with floor restoration services.

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York, evaluating businesses across all sectors using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews.

Buffy Stancill

Faith and Grace Flooring, LLC

+1 615-971-8213

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Faith and Grace Flooring Named People's Choice - Murfreesboro News Provided By Awardy October 19, 2026, 11:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Retail



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