Arora MD Longevity & Aesthetics Named 2026 Hormone Optimization Practice Of The Year

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) East Brunswick physician-led practice recognized for its 5.0-star rating across 79 consumer reviews and personalized hormone and longevity care.

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Arora MD Longevity & Aesthetics, a physician-led hormone optimization and longevity practice in East Brunswick, New Jersey, has been named 2026 Hormone Optimization Practice of the Year in the Hormone Optimization Clinics category by the Consumer Ratings Institute. The recognition is based on 79 public consumer reviews and an overall 5.0-star rating, reflecting patients' experiences with the practice's personalized approach to care.

For many people, the most frustrating part of feeling unwell is being told everything looks normal. Sleepless nights, brain fog, low energy and stubborn weight changes can leave women navigating perimenopause or menopause feeling unlike themselves. Men, too, may experience changes in strength, energy and vitality. At Arora MD, these concerns are the beginning of a deeper conversation, not the end of one.

Led by Dr. Mudit Arora, a board-certified internal medicine physician with 16 years of experience practicing medicine and over a decade focused on hormone optimization and longevity, the practice looks beyond symptoms and routine lab results. Recognizing that hormones influence everything from sleep and mood to metabolism, libido, and energy, Dr. Arora looks at the whole picture, from how patients feel today to how they want to live in the years ahead.

Arora MD brings together three pillars of care: hormone optimization, functional and cellular medicine, and precision longevity and performance medicine. Simply put, this means understanding hormonal changes, looking at the bigger picture of a person's health and creating a personalized plan for a healthier, more vibrant future. Care includes women's hormone health through perimenopause, menopause and beyond, including bioidentical hormone replacement therapy (BHRT) when appropriate, as well as men's testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) and vitality care. Advanced testing, medical weight management and regenerative aesthetics complement this whole-person approach.

"Too many people are told their labs are normal, yet they still don't feel like themselves," said Dr. Arora. "They want their energy back. They want to sleep well, think clearly and feel confident in their bodies again. We believe they deserve to be heard, understood and cared for as individuals. Our goal is to help people feel better, live stronger and enjoy life closer to their full potential, not simply settle for getting through the day. Knowing our patients value that commitment makes this recognition especially meaningful."

Located at 561 Cranbury Road, Suite I, East Brunswick, NJ 08816, Arora MD serves patients throughout Central New Jersey. For those ready to take a more personalized approach to their health, Arora MD offers comprehensive hormone and longevity consultations.

About Arora MD Longevity & Aesthetics

Arora MD Longevity & Aesthetics is a physician-led hormone optimization and precision longevity practice in East Brunswick, New Jersey. Led by Dr. Mudit Arora, the practice specializes in women's hormone health, perimenopause and menopause care, BHRT, men's testosterone replacement therapy, functional medicine, advanced diagnostics, medical weight management and regenerative aesthetics. Its personalized, physiology-first approach helps patients pursue greater vitality, improved well-being and lasting health.

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York, evaluating businesses across all sectors using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews.

Mudit Arora

Arora MD Longevity & Aesthetics

+1 732-790-2034

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Arora MD Longevity & Aesthetics Named 2026 Hormone Optimization Practice of the Year News Provided By Awardy October 19, 2026, 11:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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