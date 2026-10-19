Gold Miner Pest Control Named Pest Control Of The Year In Auburn

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Auburn family-owned pest control company recognized by Consumer Ratings Institute for public review performance.

AUBURN, CA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Gold Miner Pest Control has been named a recipient of the Pest Control of the Year recognition for 2026 by the Consumer Ratings Institute, reflecting the company's public review performance serving homes and businesses across California's foothill communities.

Gold Miner Pest Control is a local, family-owned pest control company based in Auburn that has served residential and commercial customers since 1994. The company's mission centers on complete customer satisfaction, with no-contract, guaranteed service and a focus on treating clients the way its team expects to be treated. Technicians are vetted, state-licensed, and trained on an ongoing basis, with careful product selection that balances effectiveness and safety, including traditional and botanical options and an integrated pest management approach.

From its location at 11860 Kemper Road #6 in Auburn, Gold Miner serves Placer, Nevada, and El Dorado counties and nearby communities including Rocklin, Roseville, Lincoln, Loomis, Colfax, Nevada City, and Grass Valley. Services include residential and commercial insect control programs, rodent entrance prevention and baiting, mosquito treatment, and humane nuisance wildlife trapping with exclusion to help prevent re-entry.

According to aggregated public review data, Gold Miner Pest Control holds a 5.0-star rating across overall reviews. The Consumer Ratings Institute evaluates businesses using publicly accessible consumer review data and issues recognitions across multiple categories based on that performance.

About Gold Miner Pest Control

Gold Miner Pest Control is a family-owned pest control and wildlife management company in Auburn, California, serving Placer, Nevada, and El Dorado counties since 1994. The company offers guaranteed, no-contract pest control for homes and businesses, with state-licensed technicians and customized treatment plans.

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York, evaluating businesses across all sectors using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews.

Nickolaus Krobath

Gold Miner Pest Control

+1 916-298-9002

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Gold Miner Pest Control Named Pest Control of the Year in Auburn News Provided By Awardy October 19, 2026, 11:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Environment, Real Estate & Property Management



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