Tomorrow World Properties And Missoni Announce The Bay Interiors By Missoni On Dubai Islands

A limited collection of marina-facing residences, exclusively presented by OCTA Properties.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tomorrow World Properties is expanding its prestigious portfolio with The Bay Interiors by Missoni, a branded residential project on Dubai Islands that marks another milestone in the company's growth.

Developed in collaboration with globally renowned Italian fashion house Missoni, the project is now entering its pre-launch phase.

Within Island A, The Bay occupies an exceptionally rare position directly on the main marina, immediately adjacent to the main yacht club. As the final unlaunched plot along this prominent stretch, the project represents a unique opportunity within Dubai Islands, particularly as opportunities in the most established and strategically positioned locations become increasingly limited. Its significance therefore extends beyond the development itself: The Bay effectively completes and crowns the marina frontage with a highly considered, design-led residential offering.

The pre-launch collection comprises a limited selection of 2- and 3-bedroom residences and a signature penthouses collection, designed around contemporary waterfront living and shaped by Missoni's signature use of colour, pattern, texture and craftsmanship.

Tomorrow World Properties conceived The Bay with the ambition of creating a distinctive waterfront address that makes the most of its exceptional marina setting. The development takes a design-led approach, with architecture that prioritises open views, natural light, and a seamless connection between indoor living spaces and the surrounding waterfront.

As the developer behind The Bay Interiors by Missoni, Tomorrow World Properties is leading the project's vision and delivery, bringing together its prime waterfront location, distinctive architectural approach and internationally recognised design collaboration. OCTA Properties has been appointed as the exclusive commercialisation partner, supporting the project's market positioning, sales and marketing, alongside the coordination of designated brand-related activities. As Missoni's appointed project representative, OCTA will also oversee the implementation of the fashion house's design elements through to completion.

“We see Dubai Islands as an essential part of Dubai's next phase of growth, and our investment in this location reflects our confidence in its long-term potential,” said Xu Ma, Founder and Chairman of Tomorrow World Properties.“At Tomorrow World, our approach is to develop projects that respond to their surroundings, combining thoughtful architecture, quality and functionality to create lasting value. With The Bay Interiors by Missoni, we wanted to make the most of this exceptional waterfront setting while introducing a distinctive design identity. It is a project that reflects both our development philosophy and our ambition to build a strong, enduring presence in Dubai's real estate market.”

“Luxury is increasingly reflected in the way we live. Together with Tomorrow World Properties, we bring the Missoni vision of contemporary Italian living into the exclusive, residential setting of The Bay, combining design, colour, craftsmanship, and a strong sense of place. More than a residence, it is an expression of a lifestyle, where the distinctive Missoni spirit becomes part of everyday life,” said Livio Proli, CEO of Missoni.

“The Bay represents a waterfront position that simply cannot be recreated,” said Fawaz Sous, CEO of OCTA Properties.“It is the final unlaunched waterfront plot directly on the main marina of Island A, immediately adjacent to the main yacht club. That scarcity, combined with Missoni's globally recognised design language and an architecture that allows the majority of residences to command direct or open marina and sea views, gives the project a genuinely differentiated long-term position. Our ambition is for The Bay to become one of the defining residential addresses of the marina itself.”

Further details on the residences, amenities, and official launch will be announced in due course.

The Bay Interiors by Missoni - Dubai Islands.

Developed by Tomorrow World Real Estate Development

Exclusively presented by OCTA Properties.

About Tomorrow World Properties

Tomorrow World Properties is a Dubai-based real estate developer and a subsidiary of Tomorrow World Group, a diversified international business group with over two decades of experience in global trade and strategic investment.

Established in 2022, Tomorrow World Properties is building a distinctive portfolio of residential and commercial developments across Dubai, with a focus on architectural excellence, innovative design, functionality and long-term value creation.

Its growing portfolio includes Tomorrow Commercial Tower, Tomorrow Commercial Tower 2, Tomorrow 166 and The Bay Interiors by Missoni on Dubai Islands. Through strategic locations, thoughtful development concepts and collaborations with internationally recognised brands, the company aims to create landmark destinations that elevate contemporary living and working experiences.

Guided by a commitment to quality, innovation and enduring value, Tomorrow World Properties continues to strengthen its position in Dubai's evolving real estate landscape.

tomorrowworldgroup

About Missoni

Missoni, renowned for its excellence in Italian fashion, was founded in 1953 by Ottavio and Rosita Missoni, internationally recognized for its distinctive style, creative innovation, and exceptional craftsmanship. Today, the company is owned by FSI, which holds a 73% stake, and Katjes International, which holds the remaining 27%. Building on a unique heritage of color, innovation, and savoir-faire, Missoni continues to strengthen its global presence across fashion, lifestyle, and home décor.

About OCTA Properties

OCTA Properties, an OCTA company, is a development commercialisation platform providing integrated sales, marketing and advisory solutions to real estate developers, with particular expertise in branded residences.

Its team brings more than two decades of experience across Dubai's real estate market and has supported the sale of more than 9,500 units with a combined sales value exceeding AED 20 billion.

OCTA Properties works across positioning, go-to-market strategy, brokerage distribution and sales execution, connecting developers with a broad network of agencies and international brand partners.

Selected brand collaborations across OCTA's portfolio include Rove Homes, Marriott, Elie Saab, Missoni, St. Regis Residences, Franck Muller Vanguard and Mouawad.

octa

Hinal Gandhi

Publsh Marketing

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