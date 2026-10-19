Chakra Esthetics Wins People's Choice Award For Skin Care Clinics In Palm Desert

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) El Paseo energy esthetics practice founded by Angela Rafferty recognized by the Consumer Ratings Institute for a 5.0-star rating across 123 reviews.

PALM DESERT, CA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Chakra Esthetics, a gratuity-free private esthetics practice on El Paseo in Palm Desert, has been named People's Choice - Palm Desert in the Skin Care Clinics category by the Consumer Ratings Institute. The recognition is based on 123 public consumer reviews and an overall 5.0-star rating. It arrives as the practice celebrates its 10th anniversary and reflects its commitment to personalized skincare that treats the whole person, not just the surface.

Founder Angela Rafferty, a licensed esthetician, energy practitioner and certified massage therapist, opened Chakra Esthetics in 2016 after more than two decades in the spa industry, including roles as a spa therapist, spa manager and corporate spa educator for luxury hospitality brands such as Hyatt and Marriott. She couldn't find the type of facial spa she was seeking, so she built it herself. Certified in aging and menopause skin conditions, she follows a "progressive, not aggressive" philosophy that honors the skin's natural barrier and each guest's individual needs.

As a solo practitioner, Rafferty blends advanced, science-informed skincare with sound healing, chakra balancing, crystals and intentional touch in her signature skin longevity facials. New guests begin with an in-depth AI skin analysis and consultation, a customized ritual facial and a personal skin strategy session with a plan for home care. The practice also offers Hawaiian Lomi Lomi and Sedona Swedish massage, free virtual skin consultations available across the US, and her NEW The Crystal Skin Collection by Chakra Esthetics' signature skincare line for home.

"I built Chakra Esthetics because I couldn't find the kind of facial spa I was looking for, one where advanced esthetics and truly meaningful relaxation come together," said Angela Rafferty, Founder and Owner of Chakra Esthetics. "Being named People's Choice in our tenth year, by the guests we care for, means so much. It tells me that a progressive, not aggressive approach, one that honors each person's skin and individual needs, is making a real difference here in Palm Desert."

Rafferty also trains licensed estheticians in The Chakra Esthetics Method, serves as Vice-Chair of the El Paseo Merchants Board for 2026/27 and is an advisor to the Milan Institute of Palm Desert. Her other honors include BizRate Best of Facial Spas in 2025 and 2026 and Circadia Professional Skincare's Rookie Spa of the Year in 2023.

About Chakra Esthetics

Chakra Esthetics is a gratuity-free private esthetics practice on El Paseo in Palm Desert, California, founded in 2016 by licensed esthetician and certified massage therapist Angela Rafferty. The practice combines personalized, results-oriented skincare with sound healing, chakra balancing, crystals and intentional touch, offering skin longevity facials, ritual massage, virtual skin consultations and professional training for estheticians.

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York, evaluating businesses across all sectors using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews.

Angela Rafferty

Chakra Esthetics

+1 760-537-1211

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Chakra Esthetics Wins People's Choice Award for Skin Care Clinics in Palm Desert News Provided By Awardy October 19, 2026, 11:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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