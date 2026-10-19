Ardamas Fleet Services Named Highest Rated Truck Repair In Panama City

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Panama City heavy-duty truck and fleet repair shop recognized for a 4.9-star rating across 100 consumer reviews.

PANAMA CITY, FL, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ardamas Fleet Services, a medium- and heavy-duty truck repair and fleet maintenance company in Panama City, Florida, has been named Highest Rated Truck Repair in the Truck and Fleet Repair category by the Consumer Ratings Institute. The recognition is based on 100 public consumer reviews and an overall 4.9-star rating. It reflects the company's focus on keeping customers' fleets safe, compliant and on the move.

Founded in Panama City in 2023, Ardamas Fleet Services serves businesses of all sizes, from local contractors with a few vans to logistics managers overseeing national fleets. The company sees itself as a strategic partner to fleet managers and business owners and has built its operation around two goals: maximum uptime and easy access to maintenance, repairs and inspections. Integrity is central to its approach, with a stated commitment to putting trust over profit.

The shop features six service bays, and the company operates three fully equipped mobile diesel repair units that provide mobile and roadside assistance within 60 miles of Panama City. Its diesel mechanics bring more than 155 years of combined experience, with credentials including ASE Master Medium/Heavy Truck certification, Bosch Master Technician and Navistar certifications, certified knuckle-boom crane repair and inspections, reefer repair and HyRail inspection and repair. Ardamas is an authorized service provider for Anthony Liftgates and Fassi Cranes.

"Every minute a truck sits idle costs our customers money, so we've built everything around getting them back on the road quickly and doing the job right," said Tom Sessoms of Ardamas Fleet Services. "Being named Highest Rated Truck Repair, based on what our customers have shared, means a great deal to our mechanics and office team. It tells us that our focus on integrity, transparency and uptime is making a real difference for the fleets we serve."

Through a secure 24/7 customer portal, fleet managers can view service histories, see photos of required and completed repairs, schedule maintenance and check the status of work in progress. The company's recent honors include Truck Repair Service of the Year 2025 from Transportation Review Magazine and Best of Bay 2026 for Independent Auto Repair Shop in Bay County.

About Ardamas Fleet Services

Ardamas Fleet Services is a medium- and heavy-duty truck repair and fleet maintenance company founded in Panama City, Florida, in 2023. With six service bays, three mobile diesel repair units and a team of certified diesel mechanics, it provides in-shop repair, fleet maintenance, inspections and mobile and roadside assistance within 60 miles of Panama City.

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York, evaluating businesses across all sectors using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews.

Tom Sessoms

Ardamas Fleet Services

+1 850-466-7483

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Ardamas Fleet Services Named Highest Rated Truck Repair in Panama City News Provided By Awardy October 19, 2026, 11:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Companies



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