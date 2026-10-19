Delhi L-G TS Sandhu Directs Govt Lawyers To Strive For Better Conviction Rate

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 19 (IANS) Reminding government prosecutors that justice delayed cannot be allowed to become justice denied, Delhi Lieutenant Governor T.S. Sandhu on Monday stressed the need to address avoidable delays and lapses in court trials to ensure that the Directorate of Prosecution achieves a better conviction rate.

In a meeting with officials of the Directorate of Prosecution, Sandhu expressed concern over low conviction rates, mounting case pendency and delays in disposal of court matters in the National Capital.

Sandhu stressed strengthening pre-trial scrutiny of charge-sheets, minimising adjournments and ensuring timely production of witnesses.

In a message on X, Sandhu wrote,“Justice delayed cannot become justice denied. Every avoidable delay and lapse must be addressed. Directed all concerned agencies to act with urgency, coordination and accountability to strengthen prosecution and ensure more effective delivery of justice.”

In another message, he wrote,“Reviewed the functioning of the Directorate of Prosecution, GNCTD, today. Expressed concern over low conviction rates, mounting case pendency and delays in disposal.”

An official statement said that the Lieutenant Governor directed immediate, outcome-oriented measures to improve conviction rates.

He stressed stronger monitoring and pressed for an overhaul of case tracking, streamlining file allocation and identifying trial delays.

Sandhu also asked the senior officials to ensure delivery of timely justice through the enforcement of the BNSS (Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita) timelines.

One of the key suggestions from the Lieutenant Governor was operationalising“Trial in Absentia” wherever legally applicable, and holding Investigating Officers accountable for investigation quality and evidence collection.

As a measure to raise the conviction rate, Sandhu suggested fixing accountability in cases where the accused get acquitted.

In a message on X, sharing information on his suggestions, the Lieutenant Governor wrote,“Analyse acquittals, identify lapses and ensure accountability at every stage.”

Another key suggestion given by Sandhu related to improving inter-agency coordination.“Strengthen daily coordination among Prosecutors, @DelhiPolice and FSL, including effective Investigation Officer briefings,” he wrote on X.