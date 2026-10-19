Meghalaya: Three More UDP Mlas Set To Join Ruling NPP

MENAFN - IANS) Shillong, Oct 19 (IANS) Three of the four remaining United Democratic Party (UDP) legislators in Meghalaya are likely to join the National People's Party (NPP) on Monday, potentially increasing the ruling party's strength in the 60-member Assembly from 33 to 36, a UDP leader said.

UDP leader Paul Lyngdoh said the three legislators would join Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma's party, leaving UDP president Metbah Lyngdoh as the regional party's sole MLA in the state Assembly.

The development follows the Meghalaya Assembly Speaker's recognition of the merger of eight UDP legislators with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a decision formally notified on October 16.

The recognition reduced the UDP's strength from 12 MLAs to four and increased the BJP's tally from two to 10.

The eight legislators - Lahkmen Rymbui, Pius Marwein, Kyrmen Shylla, Mayralborn Syiem, Matthew Beyondstar Kurbah, Ollan Singh Suin, Balajied Kupar Synrem and Synshar Kupar Roy Lyngdoh Thabah - joined the BJP at its headquarters in New Delhi on September 23.

They subsequently submitted a letter to the Assembly Secretariat informing it of their merger with the party.

The Speaker recognised the merger under Paragraph 4 of the Tenth Schedule to the Constitution.

The UDP had earlier initiated disciplinary action against some of the legislators who switched to the BJP.

If the three remaining legislators join the NPP, the UDP will be reduced to a single MLA, marking a major change in the state's regional political landscape.

The NPP, BJP and UDP are constituents of the ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA), headed by Conrad Sangma.

The latest developments are expected to reshape the balance of political representation within the ruling coalition ahead of the next Assembly election, due in early 2028.

The UDP has been a significant regional political force in Meghalaya, where regional parties have traditionally played an important role in coalition governments.

The latest switches come amid changing alignments within the MDA, with the BJP expanding its legislative presence and the NPP potentially strengthening its position in the House.