Warranty Vs Guarantee: How They Differ And What Buyers Should Check Before Purchasing
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Shopkeepers usually promise a one or two-year warranty or guarantee when you buy a TV, fridge, phone, or washing machine. What exactly is the difference between these two terms? What details must you check before you pay for a product?A warranty is a promise from the manufacturer or company. The company repairs the product if any defects appear within a specific time. For example, you buy a TV with a two-year warranty. The company repairs the TV for free or replaces a damaged part if a manufacturing defect occurs during this period. You must remember that free service does not cover every problem. The warranty does not cover accidental breakage, water damage, or user mistakes.A guarantee is a strong promise regarding product quality and performance. The company replaces the item with a brand new one or refunds your money if a guaranteed product fails within the given time. You cannot simply assume that a warranty means only repairs and a guarantee means only replacements or refunds. The exact benefits depend entirely on the terms and conditions announced by the company. You should never make a buying decision just by looking at these words.You must check a few important details before buying any product. You need to ask how many months or years the warranty or guarantee lasts. You should also clarify if the cover applies to the entire product or just specific parts like the motor, compressor, or battery. You must ask if spare parts, service charges, and transport costs are free. You must read the exclusion rules carefully. You must keep the purchase bill, warranty card, and online order details safe. You should check the exact benefits and hidden costs if you buy an extended warranty. The Department of Consumer Affairs advises buyers to check product quality, price, standards, and guarantee terms before making a decision. You must contact the manufacturer or official service center first if a defect appears. You should keep the complaint number, bill, and repair details handy. You can complain to the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 if the company fails to solve your problem. The actual benefits matter much more than the words warranty or guarantee.
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