Cancer Drug Prices: Big Relief! 137 Cancer Medicines To Get Cheaper From Nov 9

Cancer treatment costs are coming down in the country. Prices of 137 cancer medicines will drop soon. The new rates will kick in from November 9. The government is taking this step under the Trade Margin Rationalization (TMR) scheme. This scheme controls the profit margins in drug supply and sales.

Patients can expect up to a 70 percent drop in the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) of selected cancer drugs once the new rule starts. The actual price drop will depend on the current price structure. The government has also decided to cap the trade margin for sellers at 30 percent of the MRP.

Many types of medicines will come under this new price control. This includes immunotherapy drugs used for cancer treatment. Medicines for breast cancer, prostate cancer, colon cancer, ovarian cancer, and cervical cancer are also on the list.

Widely used cancer drugs like Pembrolizumab, Durvalumab, and Osimertinib will see a price drop. Patients will find these medicines much more affordable now.

Which medicines are getting cheaper?

The 137 cancer drugs under the new price control mainly include these:

- Immunotherapy drugs: Doctors use these medicines to treat over 20 types of cancers.

- Denosumab: Patients with breast cancer and prostate cancer use this medicine.

- Pegfilgrastim: Doctors give this medicine to cancer patients to prevent neutropenia.

- Bevacizumab: This medicine treats colon, ovarian, and cervical cancers.

The government wants to stop massive profit-making in the wholesale and retail medicine chains. At the same time, officials confirmed that drug makers will still earn a fair income. They also promised to stop any artificial medicine shortages in the market. People can check the updated medicine prices on the Pharma Sahi Daam app and the official NPPA website.