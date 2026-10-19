OIC Reaffirms Four Azerbaijan Resolutions, Backs Baku-Yerevan Peace Process

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Four resolutions concerning Azerbaijan were re-adopted at the 52nd session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and the Baghdad Declaration included a provision regarding the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

This was reported by the Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

According to the information, Azerbaijan was represented at the session, held on October 17–18 in Baghdad, the capital of Iraq, by a delegation led by Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev.

The session addressed pressing issues on the agenda of OIC member states, regional and international challenges, developments and significant events within the organization's sphere, as well as the expansion of cooperation among member states and the enhancement of the OIC's operational effectiveness.

During the event, statements were delivered at the main plenary session and at a special session dedicated to the theme: "Dialogue and solidarity: two key pillars for promoting peace and sustainable development." In his remarks, Rafiyev expressed concern regarding military confrontations and rising tensions in the region, as well as the growing trend of Islamophobia globally. He touched upon the Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process, the Palestinian issue, and the priorities for Azerbaijan's upcoming chairmanship of the OIC Summit.

At the conclusion of the session, resolutions covering political, economic, humanitarian-cultural, and other areas were adopted, along with the Baghdad Declaration.

Four resolutions concerning Azerbaijan were reaffirmed, titled: "Elimination of the consequences of the aggression of Armenia against Azerbaijan," "Economic assistance to Azerbaijan," "Destruction and desecration of Islamic historical and cultural monuments and traces in the territories of Azerbaijan as a Result of the aggression of Armenia against Azerbaijan," and "Solidarity with the victims of the 1992 Khojaly massacre." Relevant updates have been incorporated into these resolutions.

The Baghdad Declaration welcomed the progress achieved in the Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process, specifically the initialing of the agreement on peace and the establishment of interstate relations between the two states. On behalf of the OIC member states, the document calls upon the Armenian side to remove the remaining legal and political obstacles to the signing of a peace treaty.

The declaration also expressed solidarity with the government and people of Azerbaijan in their efforts toward the restoration and reconstruction of the territories liberated from occupation. OIC member states have been urged to actively support demining activities in those territories.

Another significant outcome of the session for Azerbaijan was the election of Azerbaijan's representative, Aydin Safikhanli, as a member of the OIC Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission for the 2027–2030 term. He was elected to this position following the relevant vote.

On the sidelines of the event, Rafiyev held bilateral meetings with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Gambia, Serign Modou Njie, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye, Musa Kulaklıkaya, and the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iraq, Mohammed Hussein Bahr Al-Uloom. During these meetings, the parties discussed cooperation between Azerbaijan and these countries within the framework of the OIC.