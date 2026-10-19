Bakcell CEO Meets With ADA University Students (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency) Gunnar Pahnke, Chief Executive Officer of Bakcell, met with students of ADA University as part of the university's“Senior Talks” initiative.

During the meeting, Gunnar Pahnke shared his insights on global trends in the telecommunications industry, the impact of artificial intelligence and digital technologies on business, and the skills required in the future job market. Drawing on more than 35 years of international management experience, he also highlighted the importance of career development, leadership, and agile thinking in a rapidly evolving business environment.

“In an era of rapid technological change, one of the key factors for success is a commitment to continuous learning and openness to innovation. The young people studying in university classrooms today will play an important role in shaping the technologies and business models of the future. At Bakcell, we believe it is essential to share knowledge and experience with young people and support the development of their innovative thinking and digital skills,” said Gunnar Pahnke, Chief Executive Officer of Bakcell.

At the end of the event, students had the opportunity to ask Gunnar Pahnke questions about career development, leadership, the future of the telecommunications industry, and the opportunities created by artificial intelligence.

ADA University's“Senior Talks” initiative brings together senior executives and experienced professionals from various industries, providing students with an opportunity to gain insights into real-world business practices, leadership approaches, and career development.

About Bakcell

Bakcell is Azerbaijan's first and largest private telecommunications company with more than three million customers with high-quality and high-speed telecommunications services. As one of the largest investors in the non-oil sector of the national economy, Bakcell contributes to Azerbaijan's sustainable development through innovative digital and AI-based solutions.

Bakcell operates within Azerconnect Group, which is part of NEQSOL Holding, an international group of companies operating in various countries and sectors.