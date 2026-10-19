Rubicon Organics Announces $3 Million Strategic Private Placement To Expand Pacifica Cultivation Capacity



Lighting upgrade expected to increase Pacifica annual production to 15,500 kg, an increase of 40% over stated capacity, bringing total Company capacity to 20,000 kg

Investment leverages existing infrastructure to increase supply, lower per-unit costs and improve gross margin Accomplished entrepreneur and investor Ted Reid brings growth-company expertise alongside strategic capital



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubicon Organics Inc. (TSXV: ROMJ) (OTCQX: ROMJF) ("Rubicon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement with a strategic investor, Siwash Rock Investments, Inc., for 6,666,667 common shares of the Company (“Shares”) at a price of $0.45 per Share for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $3.0 million (the“Private Placement”).

Rubicon intends to use the net proceeds from the Private Placement to upgrade cultivation lighting and related greenhouse infrastructure at its Pacifica facility (the“Lighting Project”), with the balance of the net proceeds allocated to general working capital. The Lighting Project is expected to increase the Pacifica facility's annual production to 15,500 kg of high-quality cannabis. Together with Rubicon's Cascadia facility, annualized capacity is expected to reach 20,000 kg of premium-quality cannabis by June 2027 grown in GACP-certified facilities, moving this target forward from a previous estimate by approximately one year.

"Demand for Rubicon's premium-quality cannabis in Canada and international markets has consistently exceeded our supply capacity. This investment allows us to expand total output from our existing assets by 29%, serve more unmet demand, lower per-unit costs and improve gross margin," said Margaret Brodie, CEO of Rubicon. "We are also pleased to welcome Ted Reid to the Rubicon story. Ted brings a strong record of building and scaling companies and creating shareholder value, and his capital and expertise will help accelerate Rubicon's next stage of expansion."

Ted Reid, CEO of Siwash Rock Investments, Inc., said: "Rubicon is at an important inflection point. I am pleased to support the Company's growth plan and contribute my experience as Rubicon's team works to drive revenue growth and profitability."

No finder's fees or commissions were paid in connection with the Private Placement. The Shares issued under the Private Placement are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day following the date of issuance in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. The Private Placement remains subject to receipt of applicable regulatory approvals, including final acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange (the“TSXV”).

ABOUT RUBICON ORGANICS INC.

Rubicon Organics is a Canadian leader in certified organic and premium cannabis, with a portfolio of trusted brands including Simply BareTM Organics, 1964 Supply Co.TM, WildflowerTM, and Homestead Cannabis SupplyTM.

The Company operates the 125,000-square-foot Pacifica hybrid greenhouse in Delta, British Columbia, and the 47,500-square-foot Cascadia indoor facility in Hope, British Columbia, with current annual production capacity of approximately 15,500 kilograms of premium cannabis, expanding to 20,000 kilograms by mid 2027. Rubicon's proprietary genetics, award-winning products and international certifications support its growth in Canada and regulated international markets.

For more information visit .

CONTACT INFORMATION

Margaret Brodie

CEO

Phone: +1 (437) 929-1964

Email: ...

The TSX Venture Exchange or its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

This press release contains“forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is identified by words such as“expect”,“intend”,“plan”,“anticipate”,“believe”,“estimate”,“may”,“will”,“could”,“should”,“would” and similar expressions, including statements concerning future results, performance or achievements.

Forward-looking information in this press release includes statements regarding the intended use of the net proceeds of the Private Placement; the timing, scope and completion of the lighting and greenhouse infrastructure upgrades at Pacifica; the anticipated increase in Pacifica's annual production capacity to 15,500 kilograms; the Company's expected total annualized production capacity of 20,000 kilograms by June 2027 and the acceleration of that target by approximately one year; the anticipated effects of the investment on supply, unmet demand, per-unit costs, gross margin, revenue growth and profitability; the Company's plans to grow in Canada and regulated international markets; the Company's ability to satisfy existing and future demand for its products; and the receipt of final acceptance of the Private Placement from the TSXV.

The forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and on assumptions that management considers reasonable as of the date of this press release, including that the Company will receive final acceptance of the TSXV for the Private Placement; the net proceeds will be available and sufficient to complete the Lighting Project as currently contemplated; the cost and timing of the Lighting Project will be consistent with current estimates; the required equipment, contractors and other inputs will be available on acceptable terms and on schedule; the upgrades will be completed and perform as designed; cultivation yields, product quality and facility utilization will meet management's expectations based on historical operating data from the Company's existing facilities and results from cultivation trials; demand for the Company's products will continue; the increased production capacity will translate into increased saleable production; and applicable regulatory and market conditions will remain generally consistent with current expectations.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including failure to obtain final acceptance from the TSXV; changes in the intended use of proceeds; the net proceeds being insufficient to complete the Lighting Project as currently contemplated; delays, cost overruns or operational disruptions affecting the upgrades; equipment, construction or contractor performance; the inability to complete the Lighting Project or the failure of the Lighting Project to perform as designed; the inability to achieve anticipated production capacity, yields, product quality, cost savings, gross margin, revenue or profitability; changes in consumer demand, competition, wholesale pricing, input costs, labour availability, regulation or access to capital; changes; regulatory changes or delays affecting the Company's operations or ability to sell products in Canada or regulated international markets; operational disruptions at the Pacifica or Cascadia facilities; and the other risks described under“Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Information Form dated March 23, 2026, available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Although the Company believes that its expectations and assumptions are reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will prove accurate. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.