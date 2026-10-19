North America Green IT Software Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2031 AI And Audit-Ready Carbon Workflows Fuel 14.73% CAGR And A USD 16.18 Billion Market

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cloud-first, audit-ready platforms, AI-enabled carbon tracking and energy optimization help enterprises cut costs, streamline compliance and improve sustainability ROI.

Dublin, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "North America Green IT Software - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America green IT software market is projected to grow from USD 7.22 billion in 2025 and USD 8.14 billion in 2026 to USD 16.18 billion by 2031. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 14.73% between 2026 and 2031, supported by rising demand for carbon management, sustainability reporting, energy optimization, and auditable environmental data.

Enterprise Demand for Carbon-Ready IT Workflows Accelerates

Organizations across North America are moving sustainability programs beyond periodic disclosure exercises and integrating them into continuous workflows spanning finance, procurement, operations, and corporate reporting. Enterprises increasingly require green IT software that can connect emissions data with operational records, carbon factors, approvals, and audit logs.

This shift is reducing reliance on spreadsheet-based processes and increasing demand for platforms that provide traceability, consistent controls, and reliable evidence. Vendors are responding with automation, scenario planning, and data management capabilities that allow businesses to use carbon information in operational and strategic decisions. As a result, companies are selecting green IT software not only for reporting but also for repeatable sustainability management across multiple business functions.

Regulatory Requirements Strengthen Audit-Ready Reporting

Growing regulatory complexity is another major driver of the North America green IT software market. Although the federal climate disclosure environment in the United States remains unsettled, enterprises continue to face state-level requirements, customer expectations, supply chain obligations, and cross-border reporting standards.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission proposed rescinding its climate-related disclosure rules in May 2026. However, demand for auditable sustainability data remains strong because businesses must respond to multiple compliance frameworks and stakeholder requirements. Mexico has advanced IFRS-based sustainability reporting tools, providing issuers with a clearer structure for mandatory reporting. Canada's carbon pricing framework is also making accurate emissions measurement increasingly important for financial planning, compliance, and cost management.

These developments are creating sustained demand for multi-jurisdiction sustainability software that can centralize data, maintain audit trails, and support consistent reporting. Market growth is therefore becoming less dependent on any single regulation and more closely connected to the broader need for transparent environmental data management.

Skills Shortage Creates Implementation Challenges

A shortage of professionals with combined expertise in sustainability data, enterprise systems, and assurance processes continues to limit implementation speed. The challenge extends beyond sustainability departments, as finance, procurement, and operations teams must also use green IT platforms in their daily activities.

When organizations lack the required skills, deployments can take longer, workflow adoption may weaken, and the expected value of software investments can be delayed. Vendors are addressing this issue through guided automation, natural-language capabilities, and simplified data workflows. Even with these improvements, talent availability remains an important restraint on the pace of market adoption.

Additional market factors include data center energy cost optimization initiatives, AI-Enabled Scope 3 Data Collection and Exception Handling, and High Implementation Complexity Across Legacy IT Stacks.

Software Maintains Market Leadership

Software represented 76.84% of the North America green IT software market in 2025. This leadership reflects enterprise preference for platforms that retain carbon records, reporting logic, workflow histories, and approval controls within existing technology environments. Software-based systems also enable procurement, finance, operations, and sustainability teams to work from a shared data foundation.

Services are forecast to expand at a CAGR of 17.12% through 2031. Demand will be driven by first-time buyers that need assistance with implementation, data configuration, methodology development, and assurance preparation. Services are expected to complement core software platforms rather than serve as the primary source of long-term value.

Cloud Deployment Leads as Hybrid Adoption Rises

Cloud solutions generated 68.92% of market revenue in 2025, benefiting from scalable deployment, lower upfront infrastructure requirements, centralized governance, and easier data aggregation across facilities and legal entities. Cloud platforms also support faster implementation and product updates while allowing distributed business units to contribute sustainability data.

Hybrid deployment is projected to record the fastest CAGR of 18.46% through 2031. Organizations are increasingly seeking cloud flexibility while retaining sensitive financial, personal, supplier, or contractual information within internal environments. Hybrid architectures are particularly relevant for regulated industries and enterprises with complex governance requirements. On-Premises systems will continue to support legacy-heavy organizations, but future demand is expected to favor flexible architectures that balance scalability, security, and control.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Enterprise Demand for Carbon-Ready IT Workflows

4.2.2 Regulatory Push for Audit-Ready Sustainability Reporting

4.2.3 Data Center Energy Cost Optimization Initiatives

4.2.4 AI-Enabled Scope 3 Data Collection and Exception Handling

4.2.5 Green Cloud Migration and Virtualization Programs

4.2.6 Board-Level ESG Accountability and Disclosure Controls

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Shortage of Sustainability Data and ESG Systems Talent

4.3.2 High Implementation Complexity Across Legacy IT Stacks

4.3.3 Data Sovereignty and Cross-Border Hosting Constraints

4.3.4 Buyer Fatigue From Fragmented ESG Toolchains

4.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Impact of Macroeconomic Factors on the Market

4.6 Regulatory Landscape

4.7 Technological Outlook

4.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.8.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.8.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.8.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.8.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.8.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)

5.1 By Offering

5.1.1 Software

5.1.2 Services

5.2 By Deployment Mode

5.2.1 Cloud

5.2.2 On-Premises

5.2.3 Hybrid

5.3 By Organization Size

5.3.1 Large Enterprises

5.3.2 SMEs

5.4 By End-User Industry

5.4.1 IT and Telecom

5.4.2 BFSI

5.4.3 Manufacturing

5.4.4 Energy and Utilities

5.4.5 Retail and E-Commerce

5.4.6 Government

5.4.7 Healthcare

5.4.8 Construction and Infrastructure

5.4.9 Other End-User Industries

5.5 By Solution Type

5.5.1 Carbon Management and Accounting Software

5.5.2 ESG Reporting and Compliance Software

5.5.3 Sustainability Data Management Platforms

5.5.4 Decarbonization Planning Software

5.5.5 Energy and Resource Optimization Software

5.6 By Country

5.6.1 United States

5.6.2 Canada

5.6.3 Mexico

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global Level Overview, Market Level Overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share, Products and Services, Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Persefoni AI Inc.

6.4.2 Workiva Inc.

6.4.3 IBM Corporation

6.4.4 SAP SE

6.4.5 Salesforce, Inc.

6.4.6 Sphera Solutions, Inc.

6.4.7 Schneider Electric SE

6.4.8 Wolters Kluwer N.V.

6.4.9 EcoVadis SAS

6.4.10 Plan A Earth GmbH

6.4.11 Sweep SAS

6.4.12 Greenly SAS

6.4.13 Benchmark Digital Partners LLC

6.4.14 Cority Software Inc.

6.4.15 Enablon

6.4.16 FIGbytes Inc.

6.4.17 Dakota Software Corporation

6.4.18 EnergyCAP, LLC

6.4.19 Carbmee GmbH

6.4.20 Ecometrica Ltd.

6.4.21 iPoint-systems GmbH

6.4.22 One Click LCA Ltd.

6.4.23 Sustainable Minds, LLC

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES and FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White-Space and Unmet Need Assessment

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