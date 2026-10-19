Facephi Makes The Leap From Identity Verification To Continuous Protection Against Digital Fraud With Its New Platform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The launch of Facephi Intelligence Platform responds to a scenario in which an identity may have been successfully verified and, even so, a third party can take over an account and operate later, even with legitimate credentials. According to INTERPOL, AI-powered fraud is 4.5 times more profitable than traditional fraud.

Alicante, Spain October 19, 2026., Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facephi takes the leap from identity verification to continuous protection against digital fraud with its new platform

The launch of Facephi Intelligence Platform responds to a scenario in which an identity may have been successfully verified and, even so, a third party can take over an account and operate later, even with legitimate credentials. According to INTERPOL, AI-powered fraud is 4.5 times more profitable than traditional fraud.

Alicante, Spain October 19, 2026. Digital fraud has envolved exponentially. It is no longer limited to forging a document or stealing a card. It now centers on the moment when customers, without knowing it, are no longer alone on their own phones. An app intalled weeks earlier, a call impersonating customer service, a shared screeen or even granting access permissions: the attacker does not need break any lock, because they walk in with the account holder ́s keys. INTERPOL has already warned that AI-powered fraud is 4.5 times more profitable than traditional fraud, and it growing exponentially.

Facephi, a technology company specializing in digital identity and fraud prevention for regulated industries, is launching Facephi Intelligence Platform, an AI-powered solution designed to close that gap. It moves clients away from fragmented systems and gives them the complete picture on a single platform.

The platform starts from identity verification and turns it into the origin of a profile that persists and grows richer over time: every login, every device and every interaction pattern is added to that same identity. The more the platform knows about a person, the more accurately it can determine what is happening in a given session.

That accumulated context is what makes it possible to detect fraud that gets past access controls. An impostor operating with a valid document, legitimate credentials and a properly opened session doesn't fail any individual check. What they can't reproduce is the way the account holder uses their banking app.

Real case: the attacker inside the customer's phone

A customer opens their bank's app. Days earlier, without realizing it, they installed a malicious app that lets a third party control the device remotely. When the attacker takes control and tries to make a transfer, the platform has already detected remote-access signals and an interaction pattern that doesn't match the account holder's history. Before the transaction is confirmed, it raises the session risk score, and the institution's rules engine applies the configured response: it cuts off the remote control without ending the customer's session and generates an alert for the fraud team. The account holder keeps access to their app. The attacker loses it.

“Artificial intelligence has industrialized fraud, and new frontier AI models, increasingly capable of acting on their own, are going to accelerate that shift. For years, we've helped banks know who is opening an account. The problem they bring us now is a different one: knowing who is operating at this very moment, when the access is formally correct. That question isn't answered with one more control at the door. It's answered by knowing the customer well enough to notice when whoever is on the other side isn't behaving like them,” says Javier Mira, CEO of Facephi.

One platform, not a pile of point solutions

The launch coincides with a shift in the industry's model. After years of adding one tool for every threat, banks and fintechs are looking to cut down the number of vendors they work with and move to platforms that see the whole customer. The global identity verification market will grow from $14.34 billion in 2025 to $29.32 billion in 2030, according to MarketsandMarkets.

The company was founded in 2012 with an idea that was pioneering at the time: that the face would replace the password. Since then, it has covered the entire digital identity lifecycle, from biometric authentication and certified digital onboarding to deepfake protection and regulatory compliance. Facephi Intelligence Platform brings that whole journey together around a single identity. The company works with more than 400 clients, including more than 150 financial institutions, in over 35 countries.

The new platform brings that journey together in a single product and adds the missing piece: what happens between account opening and the moment something goes as expected.

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CONTACT: Irene Hernández Martín Facephi 661021999...