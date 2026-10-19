Belgium Prefabricated Construction Market - Size, Share, Trends, Growth, And Forecasts 2026-2031 Market To Reach USD 2.79 Billion As Automation And Green Building Accelerate

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Factory automation, rapid modular assembly and low-carbon materials help Belgian builders offset labor shortages, shorten schedules and meet EU mandates.

Dublin, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Belgium Prefabricated Construction - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Belgium prefabricated construction market is estimated at USD 2.06 billion in 2026, up from USD 1.94 billion in 2025. The market is projected to reach USD 2.79 billion by 2031, expanding at a 6.27% CAGR during 2026-2031. Growth is being supported by skilled-labor shortages, factory automation, stricter energy-performance requirements, public-sector procurement, and rising demand for faster construction across residential, commercial, logistics, and industrial projects.

Labor Shortages Accelerate Prefabricated Construction Adoption

Belgian contractors continue to face a shortage of skilled trades, increasing demand for automated production and rapid on-site assembly. Prefabricated construction allows developers to transfer more work into controlled factory environments, improve productivity, and reduce dependence on scarce construction labor.

Alpha Beton invested in Progress Group's shuttering robots in 2024 to reduce manual production steps and maintain output despite workforce constraints. Pauli Beton followed in 2025 with automated hollow-core production lines from Elematic, citing labor scarcity as a central investment driver. Dry-assembly facade systems such as Facadeclick can be installed three times faster than conventional brickwork, helping address the shortage of bricklayers. Belgium's MW2023 modular-housing framework is also supporting offsite delivery and shorter project schedules.

Energy-Performance and Circularity Rules Support Market Growth

The revised 2024 Energy Performance of Buildings Directive is strengthening demand for factory-built, high-efficiency building envelopes capable of meeting near-zero-energy requirements. Prefabricated systems offer consistent production quality, precise insulation performance, and reduced material waste, making them increasingly attractive for developers facing tighter environmental standards.

Recticel's USD 659 million revenue in 2024 reflects strong demand for polyurethane insulation panels capable of achieving U-values below 0.15 W/mK. IsoHemp produces more than 1 million hempcrete blocks annually, responding to growing interest in bio-based materials and circular construction. Holcim's USD 540 million GO4ZERO project is expected to supply decarbonized cement for precast elements by 2029. Compliance deadlines concentrated between 2026 and 2028 are expected to reinforce investment in energy-efficient prefabricated buildings.

Permitting and Heritage Requirements Remain Key Challenges

Complex approval processes can extend development timelines, particularly in areas where facades must align with historic streetscapes. Antwerp's quality-chamber reviews may stretch permitting periods to 135 days and can restrict panel dimensions. Brussels applies Plan Regional d'Urbanisme requirements, while Wallonia enforces CODT zoning provisions.

These municipality-specific requirements can reduce the standardization benefits associated with modular and panelized construction. Suppliers frequently need to adapt designs for individual locations, increasing costs and limiting repeatability. However, digital permitting platforms, industry training, and greater familiarity with prefabricated systems are expected to ease these constraints over time.

Concrete Leads While Timber Records the Fastest Growth

Concrete systems accounted for 65.32% of the Belgium prefabricated construction market in 2025. Demand is supported by Benor-certified precast slabs, beams, and double walls widely used in structural floors, parking decks, residential towers, industrial buildings, and data centers. Large-format concrete elements measuring up to 45 meters and weighing as much as 64 tonnes enable wide-span logistics facilities without interior columns, making them particularly valuable around Antwerp Port.

Timber is forecast to be the fastest-growing material segment, registering a 6.71% CAGR through 2031. Public buyers are increasingly adopting low-carbon procurement standards, supporting demand for certified timber and hybrid construction. Stabilame's automated CLT production, IsoHemp's bio-based blocks, and steel-timber systems demonstrate the expanding range of lower-carbon prefabricated solutions. Metal sandwich panels are also gaining traction in cold-chain warehouses, while grass-fiber boards, recycled plastics, and other bio-composites are broadening the sustainable material mix.

Public-sector modular procurement and logistics development in Belgium's port corridors are expected to create additional opportunities. At the same time, transport constraints and last-mile logistics costs will remain important considerations for large prefabricated components. Overall, productivity gains, energy regulation, and decarbonization targets are positioning prefabricated construction as an increasingly important part of Belgium's building industry through 2031.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Tight labor market and productivity needs favor factory-built, fast-install solutions.

4.2.2 EU/Belgian energy-performance and circularity goals boosting high-efficiency modular envelopes.

4.2.3 Education/healthcare and municipal projects adopting modular for speed, quality, and low disruption.

4.2.4 Logistics and light-industrial demand (Antwerp-Bruges corridor) supporting steel modular and panelized builds.

4.2.5 Urban infill and brownfield redevelopment suited to offsite, low-nuisance construction methods.

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Strict permitting, heritage constraints, and fragmented municipal rules slowing approvals.

4.3.2 High transport/cranage and last-mile logistics costs for large modules in dense areas.

4.3.3 Elevated material and financing costs challenging price parity with traditional builds.

4.4 Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces

4.7.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Competitive Rivalry

4.8 Cost Structure Analysis

4.9 Insight into Prefabricated Structural Systems

5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts (Value, USD)

5.1 By Material

5.1.1 Concrete

5.1.2 Glass

5.1.3 Metal

5.1.4 Timber

5.1.5 Other Materials

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Residential

5.2.2 Commercial

5.2.3 Others

5.3 By Product Type

5.3.1 Modular Buildings

5.3.2 Panelized & Componentized Systems

5.3.3 Other Prefab Types

5.4 By Province

5.4.1 Antwerp Province

5.4.2 East Flanders

5.4.3 West Flanders

5.4.4 Limburg

5.4.5 Rest of Belgium

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Products & Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 CRH (Ergon, Prefaco, Schelfhout-Beton)

6.4.2 Recticel Group

6.4.3 Stabilame

6.4.4 D-Concrete

6.4.5 VB Beton

6.4.6 Algeco Belgium

6.4.7 Halfen

6.4.8 IsoHemp

6.4.9 Facadeclick

6.4.10 Trimo (Belgium operations)

6.4.11 Leviat

6.4.12 Leko Labs

6.4.13 Skilpod

6.4.14 Ark?Shelter

6.4.15 BeSteel

6.4.16 Metsa Wood Belgium

6.4.17 Thomas & Piron Batiment Industrialise

6.4.18 Jan Snel Belgium

6.4.19 Unilin Panels

6.4.20 JuuNoo

6.4.21 MBI Beton

7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

7.1 White-space & Unmet-Need Assessment

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