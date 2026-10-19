Calian Confirms Will Majic As Chief Financial Officer And Appoints Kristine Mctaggart President, Essential Industries

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OTTAWA, Ontario, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calian Group Ltd. (TSX: CGY), a mission-critical solutions company focused on defence, space, healthcare and other strategic critical infrastructure sectors, today announced the permanent appointment of Will Majic as Chief Financial Officer, and the appointment of Kristine McTaggart as President, Essential Industries, both effective immediately.

Majic has served as acting Chief Financial Officer since February 2026, providing strong financial leadership and continuity during a period of strategic transformation. Since joining Calian in 2017, he has played a key role in strengthening the company's financial operation including supporting strategic decision-making and advancing financial discipline across the organization. In his permanent role, Majic will continue to oversee Calian's financial strategy, performance and capital management as the company executes its long-term growth priorities.

“Will has demonstrated the financial discipline, leadership and strategic perspective needed to support Calian's next phase,” said Patrick Houston, Chief Executive Officer, Calian.“We're equally pleased to welcome Kristine, whose proven ability to scale businesses, lead transformation and deliver results will help drive the next chapter of growth across healthcare, energy and other essential industries.”

McTaggart brings more than 20 years of executive leadership experience in healthcare, operation and digital transformation. Most recently, she served as Senior Vice-President of Operations at Dialogue Health, overseeing more than 1,000 healthcare professionals. Previously she held senior leadership roles at Shoppers Drug Mart and Loblaws, where she led business growth, innovation and transformation initiatives. She was also recently recognized among Canada's Most Powerful Women: Top 100 Award winner by WXN.

Together, these appointments strengthen Calian's executive leadership team at an important point in the company's evolution, bringing the financial discipline, operational expertise and strategic focus needed to advance its long-term ambitions, scale its capabilities and deliver sustainable value for customers and shareholders.

About Calian

For over 40 years, Calian has delivered mission-critical solutions when failure is not an option. Trusted worldwide, we empower organizations in critical industries to overcome obstacles, manage risks and drive progress. By combining the expertise of our people, proven industry insight, cutting-edge technology, bold innovation, and global reach, we deliver tailored solutions that solve complex challenges. Headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, with over 6,000 people around the world, Calian's solutions protect lives, strengthen security, foster global connectivity and drive economic progress, making a lasting impact where and when it matters most.

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DISCLAIMER

Certain information included in this press release is forward-looking and is subject to important risks and uncertainties. The results or events predicted in these statements may differ materially from actual results or events. Such statements are generally accompanied by words such as“intend”,“anticipate”,“believe”,“estimate”,“expect” or similar statements. Factors which could cause results or events to differ from current expectations include, among other things: the impact of price competition; scarce number of qualified professionals; the impact of rapid technological and market change; loss of business or credit risk with major customers; technical risks on fixed price projects; general industry and market conditions and growth rates; international growth and global economic conditions, and including currency exchange rate fluctuations; and the impact of consolidations in the business services industry. For additional information with respect to certain of these and other factors, please see the Company's most recent annual report and other reports filed by Calian with the Ontario Securities Commission. Calian disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. No assurance can be given that actual results, performance or achievement expressed in, or implied by, forward-looking statements within this disclosure will occur, or if they do, that any benefits may be derived from them.

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