Kane Launches New Corporate Brand And Redesigned Website

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Refreshed identity reflects Kane's focus on clinical biofilm science, advanced wound care and commercialization WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kane Biotech Inc. (TSX-V: KNE) (the“Company,”“Kane” or“Kane Biotech”), a biotechnology company engaged in the research, development and commercialization of technologies and products that address microbial biofilms, today announced the launch of its redesigned corporate website and refreshed brand identity.





New Kane Biotech corporate brand The website introduces a new digital experience, including an updated logo and visual identity that better align Kane's corporate presence with its evolution as a commercial-stage wound-care company. The website includes dedicated sections addressing Kane's biofilm science and proprietary technology platforms, its commercial revyve® wound-care products, clinical resources and evidence, product-development pipeline, and corporate and investor information. The site also includes clinician and patient perspectives and will continue to evolve as Kane adds new clinical, scientific, product and corporate materials. The new website can be viewed at here. “As we continue to build a focused commercial wound-care business, our refreshed brand identity better reflects Kane as it exists today,” said Dr. Robert Huizinga, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Kane Biotech.“The redesigned website presents our science, products and clinical evidence in a clearer and more accessible way, while providing a stronger platform for engagement with clinicians, commercial partners, investors and other stakeholders.” About Kane Biotech Inc. (TSX-V:KNE) Kane Biotech is commercializing and developing novel wound care treatments that disrupt biofilms and transform healing outcomes. Biofilms are one of the main contributors to antibiotic resistance in wounds, resulting in serious clinical outcomes and significant cost. revyve® addresses both biofilms and wound bacteria. revyve® Antimicrobial Wound Gel, revyve® Antimicrobial Wound Gel Spray and revyve® Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser are all U.S. FDA 510(k) cleared. revyve® Antimicrobial Wound Gel and revyve® Antimicrobial Wound Gel Spray are also Health Canada approved. To learn more, visit . Join Kane's Distribution List & Social Media: To stay informed on the latest developments, sign up for the Company's email distribution list. Kane Biotech on LinkedIn Website & Corporate Presentation: Kane Biotech's new website Disrupting Biofilms to Save Limbs and Transform Wound Care For more information:

Dr. Robert Huizinga Ray Dupuis Interim CEO Chief Financial Officer Kane Biotech Inc. Kane Biotech Inc. ... ... (780) 970-1100 (204) 298-2200



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Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains certain statements regarding Kane Biotech Inc. that constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities law. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied in making forward-looking statements, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks relating to the Company's: (a) financial condition, including lack of significant revenues to date and reliance on equity and other financing; (b) business, including its early stage of development, government regulation, market acceptance for its products, rapid technological change and dependence on key personnel; (c) intellectual property including the ability of the Company to protect its intellectual property and dependence on its strategic partners; and (d) capital structure, including its lack of dividends on its common shares, volatility of the market price of its common shares and public company costs. Further information about these and other risks and uncertainties can be found in the disclosure documents filed by the Company with applicable securities regulatory authorities, available at . The Company cautions that the foregoing list of factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at