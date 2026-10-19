Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Selected To Present To The International Sericultural Commission Congress On The Impact Of Bioengineering On Commercial Silk Markets

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Presentation Will Explore the Commercial Impact of Breakthroughs in Recombinant Spider Silk Technology

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) ("the Company", "Kraig Labs", or "Kraig's”), a world leader in spider silk technology*, today announced that Jon Rice, the Company's Chief Operating Officer, has been invited as a presenter at the prestigious International Sericultural Commission Congress. The Congress will be held November 23 to 27, 2026, in Chennai, India. Rice will present on the commercial impact of genetic engineering on the eighteen-billion-dollar silk industry and how it is changing markets, applications, and economics across the industry.

Silk has served the world for thousands of years. Genetic engineering is now rewriting its next commercial chapter. Rice's presentation will explore the explosive commercial potential of breakthroughs in recombinant spider silk. It will show how a high-performance material, once confined to science fiction, is now becoming a commercial reality.

A central part of that story is the production model. Kraig's platform was designed to fit within existing silk industry infrastructure. That means recombinant spider silk and other advanced materials can scale through the same systems the global silk industry already knows. Rice will discuss what that means for the future of the market.

The Congress gathers the global sericulture and silk industry leaders to exchange ideas and create opportunities. It is the ideal audience for a conversation about where silk is headed, changing economies, and the exciting commercial applications this new technology creates.

“Kraig Labs is not only the leading genetic engineering in the sericulture industry, we're changing the pace of innovation and what silk can be in the marketplace,” said Jon Rice, COO of Kraig Labs.“I am honored to have been selected to give this important presentation to an international audience of silk producers and stakeholders. The commercial potential of recombinant spider silk is explosive. Silk is a material with a long history, and it is being reshaped for new applications and new markets. I want to thank the International Sericultural Commission for the invitation and the opportunity to share the exciting work underway at Kraig Labs with the sericulture community in Chennai.”

The event represents an opportunity to present Kraig's technology in India, a key silk producer. Additionally, the trip provides a potential platform to develop new industry relationships, expand existing connections, explore complementary capabilities, identify opportunities to bring recombinant spider silk into new markets, and other potential commercialization pathways.

The Company's leadership in biomaterials was recently spotlighted on the cover of the March 2026 issue of National Geographic, highlighting the growing importance and predominance of our work in scaling spider silk production.

Interested persons can order a copy of National Geographic featuring Kraig Labs at .

You can purchase a digital copy of the article directly from National Geographic at

You can see Kraig Labs featured in Veritasium's spider silk video at

For the latest updates on Kraig Labs and its pioneering spider silk technologies, visit .

For details about recent Kraig Labs advancements, please watch the Company's investor updates at /videos or on the Company's YouTube Channel @kraigbiocraftlaboratories2270.

To view the most recent news from Kraig Labs and/or to sign up for Company alerts, please go to

* For a description of our historical leadership in this technology, please follow this link

Kraig Labs Technology is built on a scientifically engineered silkworm, which incorporates key spider silk proteins to produce recombinant spider silk.

About Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. ( href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" title="" ), a reporting biotechnology company is the leading developer of genetically engineered spider silk-based fiber technologies.

The Company has achieved a series of scientific breakthroughs in the area of spider silk technology with implications for the global textile industry.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

Statements in this press release about the Company's future and expectations other than historical facts are "forward-looking statements." These statements are made on the basis of management's current views and assumptions. As a result, there can be no assurance that management's expectations will necessarily come to pass. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as "believes," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "estimated," "hopes," "if," "develops," "researching," "research," "pilot," "potential," "could" or other words or phrases of similar import. Forward looking statements include descriptions of the Company's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions and goals. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security.

Ben Hansel, Hansel Capital, Inc.

(720) 288-8495

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at