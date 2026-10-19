Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market Size, Share, And Forecast Report 2026-2031 US$41 Billion Opportunity Fueled By Mandates, Asia Pacific Growth, And E-SAF Investment
Dublin, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market: Industry Intelligence Report 2026-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) market is entering a significant expansion phase, supported by airline net-zero commitments, regulatory blending mandates and clean energy incentives. According to the report, the market increased from US$0.10Bn in 2020 to US$4.45Bn in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate of 113.6%. Global revenue is projected to reach US$41.0Bn by 2031 as production capacity, policy support and commercial adoption continue to advance.
North America remains the largest regional SAF market, reaching US$1.87Bn in 2025. The United States accounts for US$1,589M of this total, reflecting the impact of US clean-fuel tax credits, airline procurement commitments and investment in commercial-scale production. Europe follows with a market value of US$1.51Bn, supported by tightening blending mandates in the EU and UK.
Asia Pacific generated US$0.71Bn in 2025 and is expected to record the fastest regional growth through 2031, with a projected CAGR of 56.0%. China and Singapore are positioned as leading contributors to this expansion as emerging Asian markets strengthen SAF policies, develop supply infrastructure and pursue new production projects.
Key regional findings from the report include:
- North America leads the global market with US$1.87Bn in revenue in 2025. Europe represents the second-largest regional market at US$1.51Bn. Asia Pacific is forecast to achieve the highest growth rate through 2031. China and Singapore are expected to play central roles in Asian SAF market development.
By production pathway, HEFA retains a dominant 78% market share in 2025. Its leadership is supported by established used-cooking-oil supply chains and greater commercial maturity compared with alternative pathways. However, competition for eligible feedstocks and rising refinery capital requirements are expected to influence project economics and future capacity decisions.
Power-to-Liquid, also known as e-SAF, represents the smallest production pathway in 2025, with a 4% market share. Despite its current position, it is forecast to be the fastest-growing pathway as green-hydrogen economics improve and pilot projects progress toward larger-scale deployment. Alcohol-to-Jet capacity expansion is also expected to contribute materially to market growth, broadening the range of production technologies available to fuel suppliers and aviation customers.
The competitive landscape is led by Neste Corporation, which generated US$850M in segment revenue and held a 19.1% global market share. TotalEnergies SE ranked second with US$310M in revenue and a 7.0% share. Collectively, the 12 producers profiled in the report represented approximately 55.4% of global SAF revenue, indicating substantial concentration among established suppliers alongside a rapidly expanding group of new market entrants.
Through 2031, the primary sustainable aviation fuel market growth drivers are expected to include Alcohol-to-Jet capacity additions, Power-to-Liquid pilot scale-up and more stringent blending mandates across the EU, UK and emerging Asian markets. Airline decarbonization strategies and policy incentives will continue to support demand, while feedstock availability, production costs and refinery investment requirements will shape the competitive position of SAF producers.
Overall, the report indicates that the global SAF market is transitioning from exponential early-stage growth toward broader commercial development. Regional policy alignment, technology diversification and expanded production capacity will be critical to achieving the projected US$41.0Bn market value by 2031.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
Market Definition & Scope
Research Methodology
Market Segmentation Framework
Regulatory Landscape
Key Findings
2 Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market Analysis
Market Snapshot
Current Market Trend
Predicted Market Trend
Market Value Reconciliation
Market Growth Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Structure - Latest Reported Mix
B2B Value Chain
Porter's Five Forces Analysis
Pricing Analysis
Technology Stack & Vendor Ecosystem
3 Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market Segmentation Analysis
By Feedstock Type
By Production Pathway
By Blending Ratio
By Platform / Aircraft Type
By End User
By Distribution Channel
4 Regional Market Analysis
North America Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market - Countries & Major Players
United States
Canada
Europe Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market - Countries & Major Players
United Kingdom
Netherlands
France
Germany
Spain
Asia Pacific Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market - Countries & Major Players
China
Singapore
Japan
India
Australia
Latin America Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market - Countries & Major Players
Brazil
Mexico
Middle East & Africa Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market - Countries & Major Players
United Arab Emirates
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
5 Competitive Landscape
Competitive Landscape Introduction
Market Consolidation & Share
Recent Developments
Neste Corporation
TotalEnergies SE
World Energy, LLC
Shell plc
bp plc
Honeywell UOP
LanzaJet, Inc.
Gevo, Inc.
Fulcrum BioEnergy, Inc.
SkyNRG
Repsol S.A.
Sasol Limited
6 Technology & Innovation
Core Technology Categories
Feedstock Innovation & Supply Chain
Power-to-Liquid & e-SAF Advances
Policy, Mandates & Certification Standards
Global Refinery Capacity & Investment Pipeline
7 Market Outlook & Strategic Recommendations
Forward Outlook
Strategic Recommendations
List of Figures [44]
For more information about this report visit
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