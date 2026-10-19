Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market Size, Share, And Forecast Report 2026-2031 US$41 Billion Opportunity Fueled By Mandates, Asia Pacific Growth, And E-SAF Investment

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HEFA leads on mature supply chains, while Power-to-Liquid, Alcohol-to-Jet expansion, tighter blending mandates and Asia Pacific growth create key opportunities.

Dublin, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market: Industry Intelligence Report 2026-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) market is entering a significant expansion phase, supported by airline net-zero commitments, regulatory blending mandates and clean energy incentives. According to the report, the market increased from US$0.10Bn in 2020 to US$4.45Bn in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate of 113.6%. Global revenue is projected to reach US$41.0Bn by 2031 as production capacity, policy support and commercial adoption continue to advance.

North America remains the largest regional SAF market, reaching US$1.87Bn in 2025. The United States accounts for US$1,589M of this total, reflecting the impact of US clean-fuel tax credits, airline procurement commitments and investment in commercial-scale production. Europe follows with a market value of US$1.51Bn, supported by tightening blending mandates in the EU and UK.

Asia Pacific generated US$0.71Bn in 2025 and is expected to record the fastest regional growth through 2031, with a projected CAGR of 56.0%. China and Singapore are positioned as leading contributors to this expansion as emerging Asian markets strengthen SAF policies, develop supply infrastructure and pursue new production projects.

Key regional findings from the report include:



North America leads the global market with US$1.87Bn in revenue in 2025.

Europe represents the second-largest regional market at US$1.51Bn.

Asia Pacific is forecast to achieve the highest growth rate through 2031. China and Singapore are expected to play central roles in Asian SAF market development.

By production pathway, HEFA retains a dominant 78% market share in 2025. Its leadership is supported by established used-cooking-oil supply chains and greater commercial maturity compared with alternative pathways. However, competition for eligible feedstocks and rising refinery capital requirements are expected to influence project economics and future capacity decisions.

Power-to-Liquid, also known as e-SAF, represents the smallest production pathway in 2025, with a 4% market share. Despite its current position, it is forecast to be the fastest-growing pathway as green-hydrogen economics improve and pilot projects progress toward larger-scale deployment. Alcohol-to-Jet capacity expansion is also expected to contribute materially to market growth, broadening the range of production technologies available to fuel suppliers and aviation customers.

The competitive landscape is led by Neste Corporation, which generated US$850M in segment revenue and held a 19.1% global market share. TotalEnergies SE ranked second with US$310M in revenue and a 7.0% share. Collectively, the 12 producers profiled in the report represented approximately 55.4% of global SAF revenue, indicating substantial concentration among established suppliers alongside a rapidly expanding group of new market entrants.

Through 2031, the primary sustainable aviation fuel market growth drivers are expected to include Alcohol-to-Jet capacity additions, Power-to-Liquid pilot scale-up and more stringent blending mandates across the EU, UK and emerging Asian markets. Airline decarbonization strategies and policy incentives will continue to support demand, while feedstock availability, production costs and refinery investment requirements will shape the competitive position of SAF producers.

Overall, the report indicates that the global SAF market is transitioning from exponential early-stage growth toward broader commercial development. Regional policy alignment, technology diversification and expanded production capacity will be critical to achieving the projected US$41.0Bn market value by 2031.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

Market Definition & Scope

Research Methodology

Market Segmentation Framework

Regulatory Landscape

Key Findings

2 Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market Analysis

Market Snapshot

Current Market Trend

Predicted Market Trend

Market Value Reconciliation

Market Growth Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Structure - Latest Reported Mix

B2B Value Chain

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Pricing Analysis

Technology Stack & Vendor Ecosystem

3 Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market Segmentation Analysis

By Feedstock Type

By Production Pathway

By Blending Ratio

By Platform / Aircraft Type

By End User

By Distribution Channel

4 Regional Market Analysis

North America Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market - Countries & Major Players

United States

Canada

Europe Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market - Countries & Major Players

United Kingdom

Netherlands

France

Germany

Spain

Asia Pacific Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market - Countries & Major Players

China

Singapore

Japan

India

Australia

Latin America Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market - Countries & Major Players

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market - Countries & Major Players

United Arab Emirates

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

5 Competitive Landscape

Competitive Landscape Introduction

Market Consolidation & Share

Recent Developments

Neste Corporation

TotalEnergies SE

World Energy, LLC

Shell plc

bp plc

Honeywell UOP

LanzaJet, Inc.

Gevo, Inc.

Fulcrum BioEnergy, Inc.

SkyNRG

Repsol S.A.

Sasol Limited

6 Technology & Innovation

Core Technology Categories

Feedstock Innovation & Supply Chain

Power-to-Liquid & e-SAF Advances

Policy, Mandates & Certification Standards

Global Refinery Capacity & Investment Pipeline

7 Market Outlook & Strategic Recommendations

Forward Outlook

Strategic Recommendations

List of Figures [44]

For more information about this report visit

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