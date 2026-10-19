Drone Vs CUAS: Global Drone And Counter-Drone Market, Technology, And Procurement Outlook 2026-2035 Low-Cost Threats Drive Layered Defense Investment

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Prioritise layered, modular C-UAS architectures, scalable low-cost interceptors, rapid production and continuous adaptation to improve cost exchange and resilience.

Dublin, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Drone vs CUAS: Drone and Counter-Drone Global Landscape 2026-2035: Global Market, Technologies, Operational Use Cases, Ukraine War, Iran War from 2025, U.S. Procurement & Programmes Since 2001, and UK Initiative" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report analyses the global drone and counter-drone market, C-UAS technologies and defence trends through 2035, examining their expanding role in military operations, air defence and critical-infrastructure protection. Based on open-source research, government documents, budgets, contracts, official statements and market estimates, it reviews developments from 2020 to 2026 and evaluates likely operational, technological and commercial trends. Geographic coverage includes the United States, United Kingdom, Ukraine, Iran, Russia and China, supported by extensive registers of systems, manufacturers, programmes and procurements.

C-UAS has moved from a specialised force-protection capability to an essential element of modern defence. This transition reflects the widespread availability of inexpensive commercial technologies, the rapid expansion of first-person-view strike drones and one-way attack systems, and advances in autonomous navigation and resilient communications. Defence organisations continue to face an unfavourable cost exchange when low-cost drones are intercepted using expensive conventional missiles, increasing demand for affordable and scalable alternatives.

The report finds that effective counter-drone defence requires layered architectures integrating radio-frequency detection, radar, electro-optical and infrared sensors, acoustic systems and command-and-control software. These capabilities must connect with multiple defeat options, including electronic warfare, cyber effects, guns, missiles, interceptor drones, directed-energy weapons, passive protection and wider operational measures. Particular attention is given to interceptor drones, including their development, employment models, technical constraints and emerging industrial base.

Global C-UAS market estimates differ significantly because published assessments use varying definitions and include different combinations of equipment and services. Estimates place the 2025 market at approximately US$2.0 billion to US$6.6 billion. Forecasts for 2035 range from about US$4.9 billion to US$29.0 billion, while some projections anticipate a value of US$20.3 billion by 2030. The report applies scenario-based analysis rather than relying on one forecast, distinguishing between dedicated detection and defeat equipment and broader spending on integration, command-and-control, sustainment and related air-defence capabilities.

Recent conflicts provide critical evidence for assessing drone warfare and counter-UAS requirements. The Ukraine war demonstrates industrial-scale tactical drone deployment, adaptation cycles measured in weeks, extensive electronic warfare, fibre-optic control links, interceptor drones and passive measures such as protective nets. Operational experience highlights the value of systems that can be produced in volume, repaired rapidly and modified continuously. The Israel-Iran conflict presents a different challenge, illustrating the threat from long-range drone salvos, the importance of integrated air and missile defence, and the strategic need to maintain interceptor stockpiles while targeting launchers and sensors.

Future C-UAS forces will require inexpensive terminal defences alongside sophisticated regional warning and interception capabilities. Procurement strategies should prioritise affordability, modularity, interoperability, rapid production and continuous adaptation. Legal and regulatory frameworks - including restrictions on adversary-sourced technology - will influence acquisition decisions and supply chains. Resilient drone defence through 2035 will ultimately depend on combining high-end systems with scalable, low-cost solutions, supported by sufficient industrial capacity, trained personnel and sustainable interceptor inventories.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Scope, Definitions and Method

2. Global Market, 2020-2035

2.1 Demand drivers

2.2 Technology trajectory to 2035

2A. Drone Production Numbers and Estimates by Country and Type, 2020 Onward

2A.1 Interpretation by type

2B. The Counter-UAS Value Chain and Industrial Landscape

2B.1 Value-chain economics and bottlenecks

2C. Interceptor Drones: History, Technology, Deployment and Global Industry

2C.1 Historical development

2C.2 Interceptor-drone types and employment models

2C.3 Global company and programme register

Expanded specifications and deployment evidence

2C.4 Technical design, tactics and limitations

2C.5 Assessment and outlook to 2035

3. Operational Use Cases

4. Ukraine War: Drones and Counter-Drones

4.1 Evolution of the drone contest

4.2 Tactical and operational roles

4.3 Counter-drone adaptation

4.4 Industrial and organisational lessons

4.5 Implications through 2035

4A. Drones Known to Have Been Used in the Ukraine War

4B. Counter-Drone/ C-UAS Systems Known to Have Been Used in the Ukraine War

5. Iran War from 2025: Drones and Counter-Drones

5.1 Conflict phases and operating context

5.2 Drone employment

5.3 Defensive performance and stress

5.4 Lessons for counter-drone force design

5.5 Maps Showing Ranges for longer range Drones from known Iranian Launch Positions

5A. United Kingdom Drone Programmes, Contracts and Development Efforts, 2022 Onward

5B. United Kingdom Counter-Drone and C-UAS Programmes, Contracts and Disruptive Technology, 2022 Onward

5C. Iranian Drones: Systems, Specifications and Known Uses

5D. Russian Drones: Systems, Specifications and Operational Roles

Maps Showing Ranges for longer range Drones from known Western and Kaliningrad Launch Positions

5D-A. Russian Counter-UAS Systems, Methods and Adaptation, 2015 Onward

5E. Chinese Drones: Military, Paramilitary and Export Systems

5F. Chinese Counter-UAS Systems, Programmes and Reported Customers

5G. Technical Difficulties, Limitations and Solutions in Counter-UAS

5H. Impact of US Regulation and Legislation on Drones and Counter-UAS

5I. Drone Dominance, JIATF-401, FORTRESS America, Project Meridian and Autonomous Warfare Command

6. Major US Drone Procurements and Programmes Since 2001

7. Major US Counter-UAS Procurements, Programmes and Studies Since 2001

7.1 Principal US studies, strategies and test activity

8. Policy, Legal and Procurement Issues

8.1 Relevant US statutes, regulations and acquisition controls

8.2 NDAA Section 848: DoD adversary-source restrictions

8.3 American Security Drone Act of 2023

8.4 Federal compliance steps for a drone or drone-service acquisition

8.5 Deployment authorities and limits

9. Recommendations and 2035 Outlook

10. Selected Reading

Companies Featured



7 Air Defence Group

Aaronia

Advanced Protection Systems

AeroDefense

AeroVironment

Airspace Systems

Allen Control Systems

Almaz-Antey

Alpine Aerotech

Anduril Industries

Arquimea

Aselsan

Autel

Autonomous Warfare Command / AUTOWARCOM

Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC)

BAE Systems

BAE Systems Inc.

Baykar

Besomar

BizGarden

Black Sage Technologies

Blighter Surveillance Systems

BlueHalo

BlueHalo Canada

Boeing

Brave1

British Army

Business Research Insights

CACI International

Cambridge Aerospace

Canadian programme teams

Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS)

Central Intelligence Agency (CIA)

Cervi Robotics

CETC / China Electronics Technology Group Corporation

CHAOS Industries

Chess Dynamics

China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation (CASIC)

China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC)

Cilas

CS Group

D-Fend Solutions

Defence and Security Accelerator (DASA)

Defence Equipment & Support (DE\&S)

Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl)

DefendTex

Defense Contract Management Agency

Defense Innovation Unit

Defense Logistics Agency

Department of Defense / DoD

Department of Energy / DOE

Department of Homeland Security / DHS

Department of Justice / DOJ

Diehl Defence

DJI

Drone Capability Coalition

Dronehub

DroneShield

Echodyne

EDGE Group

Electro Optic Systems

Elettronica

ELTA Systems

Emergen

EOS Defence Systems

Epirus

ESG

European Union / EU

Exail

Federal Acquisition Security Council

Federal Aviation Administration / FAA

Federal Communications Commission / FCC

Federal Emergency Management Agency / FEMA

Firestorm Labs

Fly4Future

Fortem Technologies

Frankenburg Technologies

Frankenburg Technologies UK

General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems

General Cherry / General Chereshnya

General Dynamics Land Systems

General Dynamics Mission Systems

Georgia Tech Research Institute

GINA Software

Greenjets

Hanwha Aerospace

Hanwha Systems

HENSOLDT

Home Office

Horiba MIRA

Indra

Insta

International Traffic in Arms Regulations administration / ITAR

Israel Aerospace Industries / IAI

Japan Ground Self-Defense Force

Joint C-UAS Office

Joint Counter-small UAS Office / JCO

Joint Interagency Task Force 401 / JIATF-401

Kalashnikov Concern

Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace

Korea Aerospace Industries

Kvertus

L3Harris Technologies

Leidos

Leonardo

Leonardo UK

Liteye Systems

Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin UK

Marduk Technologies

Market Research Future

MarketsandMarkets

MARSS

MBDA

MBDA UK

Meteksan Defence

MGI Engineering

Ministry of Defence / MOD

Moog

MyDefence

National Crime Agency

National Police Chiefs' Council / NPCC

National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine

National Telecommunications and Information Administration

NATO / North Atlantic Treaty Organization

Norinco / China North Industries Corporation

Northrop Grumman

Norwegian Kongsberg-Echodyne team

Numerica

Odd Systems

OpenWorks Engineering

ParaZero

Phantom Defense

Piaggio Aerospace

PPK

Proximus

QinetiQ

QinetiQ Target Systems Canada

Quantum Systems

Quell

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems

Raytheon

Red Cat Holdings

Rheinmetall

Robin Radar Systems

Robit Teknoloji

Robotican

Rohde & Schwarz

Roke

Roketsan

Rosoboronexport

Rotron Aerospace

Royal Air Force / RAF

Royal Artillery Trials and Development Unit

Royal Navy

Royal United Services Institute / RUSI

RTX

Saab

Saudi Arabian Military Industries / SAMI

Schiebel

Sensofusion

Sentrycs

SIGN4L

Sine Engineering

Sky Fortress

Skyeton

SkyFall

Smart Shooter

Stellarion

TAF Industries

Taskforce Kindred

Teal Drones

Team HERSA

Teledyne e2v

Tenebris

Thales

Thales Nederland

Thales UK

TYTAN Technologies

UK Defence Innovation / UKDI

UK House of Commons Library

Ukrainian Ministry of Defence

United States Air Force / USAF

United States Air Force Research Laboratory

United States Army

United States Department of Defense

United States Marine Corps / USMC

United States Naval Surface Warfare Center Crane / NSWC Crane

United States Navy

United States Special Operations Command / USSOCOM

US Government Accountability Office / GAO

Viking Arms

WB Group

Wild Hornets

WiseGuy

XTEND / Xtend

XTRAFLY System

ZALA Aero

Zone 5 Technologies Zvook

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