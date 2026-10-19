Drone Vs CUAS: Global Drone And Counter-Drone Market, Technology, And Procurement Outlook 2026-2035 Low-Cost Threats Drive Layered Defense Investment
Dublin, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Drone vs CUAS: Drone and Counter-Drone Global Landscape 2026-2035: Global Market, Technologies, Operational Use Cases, Ukraine War, Iran War from 2025, U.S. Procurement & Programmes Since 2001, and UK Initiative" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report analyses the global drone and counter-drone market, C-UAS technologies and defence trends through 2035, examining their expanding role in military operations, air defence and critical-infrastructure protection. Based on open-source research, government documents, budgets, contracts, official statements and market estimates, it reviews developments from 2020 to 2026 and evaluates likely operational, technological and commercial trends. Geographic coverage includes the United States, United Kingdom, Ukraine, Iran, Russia and China, supported by extensive registers of systems, manufacturers, programmes and procurements.
C-UAS has moved from a specialised force-protection capability to an essential element of modern defence. This transition reflects the widespread availability of inexpensive commercial technologies, the rapid expansion of first-person-view strike drones and one-way attack systems, and advances in autonomous navigation and resilient communications. Defence organisations continue to face an unfavourable cost exchange when low-cost drones are intercepted using expensive conventional missiles, increasing demand for affordable and scalable alternatives.
The report finds that effective counter-drone defence requires layered architectures integrating radio-frequency detection, radar, electro-optical and infrared sensors, acoustic systems and command-and-control software. These capabilities must connect with multiple defeat options, including electronic warfare, cyber effects, guns, missiles, interceptor drones, directed-energy weapons, passive protection and wider operational measures. Particular attention is given to interceptor drones, including their development, employment models, technical constraints and emerging industrial base.
Global C-UAS market estimates differ significantly because published assessments use varying definitions and include different combinations of equipment and services. Estimates place the 2025 market at approximately US$2.0 billion to US$6.6 billion. Forecasts for 2035 range from about US$4.9 billion to US$29.0 billion, while some projections anticipate a value of US$20.3 billion by 2030. The report applies scenario-based analysis rather than relying on one forecast, distinguishing between dedicated detection and defeat equipment and broader spending on integration, command-and-control, sustainment and related air-defence capabilities.
Recent conflicts provide critical evidence for assessing drone warfare and counter-UAS requirements. The Ukraine war demonstrates industrial-scale tactical drone deployment, adaptation cycles measured in weeks, extensive electronic warfare, fibre-optic control links, interceptor drones and passive measures such as protective nets. Operational experience highlights the value of systems that can be produced in volume, repaired rapidly and modified continuously. The Israel-Iran conflict presents a different challenge, illustrating the threat from long-range drone salvos, the importance of integrated air and missile defence, and the strategic need to maintain interceptor stockpiles while targeting launchers and sensors.
Future C-UAS forces will require inexpensive terminal defences alongside sophisticated regional warning and interception capabilities. Procurement strategies should prioritise affordability, modularity, interoperability, rapid production and continuous adaptation. Legal and regulatory frameworks - including restrictions on adversary-sourced technology - will influence acquisition decisions and supply chains. Resilient drone defence through 2035 will ultimately depend on combining high-end systems with scalable, low-cost solutions, supported by sufficient industrial capacity, trained personnel and sustainable interceptor inventories.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Scope, Definitions and Method
2. Global Market, 2020-2035
2.1 Demand drivers
2.2 Technology trajectory to 2035
2A. Drone Production Numbers and Estimates by Country and Type, 2020 Onward
2A.1 Interpretation by type
2B. The Counter-UAS Value Chain and Industrial Landscape
2B.1 Value-chain economics and bottlenecks
2C. Interceptor Drones: History, Technology, Deployment and Global Industry
2C.1 Historical development
2C.2 Interceptor-drone types and employment models
2C.3 Global company and programme register
Expanded specifications and deployment evidence
2C.4 Technical design, tactics and limitations
2C.5 Assessment and outlook to 2035
3. Operational Use Cases
4. Ukraine War: Drones and Counter-Drones
4.1 Evolution of the drone contest
4.2 Tactical and operational roles
4.3 Counter-drone adaptation
4.4 Industrial and organisational lessons
4.5 Implications through 2035
4A. Drones Known to Have Been Used in the Ukraine War
4B. Counter-Drone/ C-UAS Systems Known to Have Been Used in the Ukraine War
5. Iran War from 2025: Drones and Counter-Drones
5.1 Conflict phases and operating context
5.2 Drone employment
5.3 Defensive performance and stress
5.4 Lessons for counter-drone force design
5.5 Maps Showing Ranges for longer range Drones from known Iranian Launch Positions
5A. United Kingdom Drone Programmes, Contracts and Development Efforts, 2022 Onward
5B. United Kingdom Counter-Drone and C-UAS Programmes, Contracts and Disruptive Technology, 2022 Onward
5C. Iranian Drones: Systems, Specifications and Known Uses
5D. Russian Drones: Systems, Specifications and Operational Roles
Maps Showing Ranges for longer range Drones from known Western and Kaliningrad Launch Positions
5D-A. Russian Counter-UAS Systems, Methods and Adaptation, 2015 Onward
5E. Chinese Drones: Military, Paramilitary and Export Systems
5F. Chinese Counter-UAS Systems, Programmes and Reported Customers
5G. Technical Difficulties, Limitations and Solutions in Counter-UAS
5H. Impact of US Regulation and Legislation on Drones and Counter-UAS
5I. Drone Dominance, JIATF-401, FORTRESS America, Project Meridian and Autonomous Warfare Command
6. Major US Drone Procurements and Programmes Since 2001
7. Major US Counter-UAS Procurements, Programmes and Studies Since 2001
7.1 Principal US studies, strategies and test activity
8. Policy, Legal and Procurement Issues
8.1 Relevant US statutes, regulations and acquisition controls
8.2 NDAA Section 848: DoD adversary-source restrictions
8.3 American Security Drone Act of 2023
8.4 Federal compliance steps for a drone or drone-service acquisition
8.5 Deployment authorities and limits
9. Recommendations and 2035 Outlook
10. Selected Reading
Companies Featured
- 7 Air Defence Group Aaronia Advanced Protection Systems AeroDefense AeroVironment Airspace Systems Allen Control Systems Almaz-Antey Alpine Aerotech Anduril Industries Arquimea Aselsan Autel Autonomous Warfare Command / AUTOWARCOM Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) BAE Systems BAE Systems Inc. Baykar Besomar BizGarden Black Sage Technologies Blighter Surveillance Systems BlueHalo BlueHalo Canada Boeing Brave1 British Army Business Research Insights CACI International Cambridge Aerospace Canadian programme teams Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Cervi Robotics CETC / China Electronics Technology Group Corporation CHAOS Industries Chess Dynamics China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation (CASIC) China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) Cilas CS Group D-Fend Solutions Defence and Security Accelerator (DASA) Defence Equipment & Support (DE\&S) Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) DefendTex Defense Contract Management Agency Defense Innovation Unit Defense Logistics Agency Department of Defense / DoD Department of Energy / DOE Department of Homeland Security / DHS Department of Justice / DOJ Diehl Defence DJI Drone Capability Coalition Dronehub DroneShield Echodyne EDGE Group Electro Optic Systems Elettronica ELTA Systems Emergen EOS Defence Systems Epirus ESG European Union / EU Exail Federal Acquisition Security Council Federal Aviation Administration / FAA Federal Communications Commission / FCC Federal Emergency Management Agency / FEMA Firestorm Labs Fly4Future Fortem Technologies Frankenburg Technologies Frankenburg Technologies UK General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems General Cherry / General Chereshnya General Dynamics Land Systems General Dynamics Mission Systems Georgia Tech Research Institute GINA Software Greenjets Hanwha Aerospace Hanwha Systems HENSOLDT Home Office Horiba MIRA Indra Insta International Traffic in Arms Regulations administration / ITAR Israel Aerospace Industries / IAI Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Joint C-UAS Office Joint Counter-small UAS Office / JCO Joint Interagency Task Force 401 / JIATF-401 Kalashnikov Concern Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace Korea Aerospace Industries Kvertus L3Harris Technologies Leidos Leonardo Leonardo UK Liteye Systems Lockheed Martin Lockheed Martin UK Marduk Technologies Market Research Future MarketsandMarkets MARSS MBDA MBDA UK Meteksan Defence MGI Engineering Ministry of Defence / MOD Moog MyDefence National Crime Agency National Police Chiefs' Council / NPCC National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine National Telecommunications and Information Administration NATO / North Atlantic Treaty Organization Norinco / China North Industries Corporation Northrop Grumman Norwegian Kongsberg-Echodyne team Numerica Odd Systems OpenWorks Engineering ParaZero Phantom Defense Piaggio Aerospace PPK Proximus QinetiQ QinetiQ Target Systems Canada Quantum Systems Quell Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Raytheon Red Cat Holdings Rheinmetall Robin Radar Systems Robit Teknoloji Robotican Rohde & Schwarz Roke Roketsan Rosoboronexport Rotron Aerospace Royal Air Force / RAF Royal Artillery Trials and Development Unit Royal Navy Royal United Services Institute / RUSI RTX Saab Saudi Arabian Military Industries / SAMI Schiebel Sensofusion Sentrycs SIGN4L Sine Engineering Sky Fortress Skyeton SkyFall Smart Shooter Stellarion TAF Industries Taskforce Kindred Teal Drones Team HERSA Teledyne e2v Tenebris Thales Thales Nederland Thales UK TYTAN Technologies UK Defence Innovation / UKDI UK House of Commons Library Ukrainian Ministry of Defence United States Air Force / USAF United States Air Force Research Laboratory United States Army United States Department of Defense United States Marine Corps / USMC United States Naval Surface Warfare Center Crane / NSWC Crane United States Navy United States Special Operations Command / USSOCOM US Government Accountability Office / GAO Viking Arms WB Group Wild Hornets WiseGuy XTEND / Xtend XTRAFLY System ZALA Aero Zone 5 Technologies Zvook
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