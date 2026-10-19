Global Video Surveillance Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2031 AI Analytics, Vsaas, And IP-Based Systems Propel Market To US$88.1Bn By 2031

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AI analytics, VSaaS and cloud/hybrid IP-based deployments accelerate growth, while privacy, cybersecurity and vendor scrutiny reshape buyer priorities.

Dublin, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global Video Surveillance Market: Industry Intelligence Report 2026-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Video Surveillance Market Forecast to Reach US$88.1Bn by 2031 as AI, Cloud and IP-based Systems Drive Growth

The global video surveillance market expanded from US$38.8Bn in 2020 to US$56.1Bn in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate of 7.7%. According to the report, continued migration from analog infrastructure to IP-based systems, higher security spending and expanding smart-city programs have supported strong market development. Emerging markets have recorded particularly robust demand, including double-digit growth in several countries.

Global revenue is projected to reach US$88.1Bn by 2031. Market expansion will be supported by generative-AI video search, edge-based analytics, cloud adoption and growing demand for Video Surveillance as a Service (VSaaS). These technologies are influencing investment strategies across commercial, government, transportation and critical-infrastructure applications.

Asia Pacific remains the largest regional video surveillance market, generating US$30.9Bn in 2025. China accounts for US$17.0Bn of that total, reinforcing its position as the region's primary market. Asia Pacific is also expected to record the fastest regional CAGR through 2031, supported by urban development, public-safety investment, infrastructure expansion and adoption of connected surveillance platforms.

North America ranks as the second-largest regional market at US$13.9Bn in 2025, led by the United States with revenue of US$11.8Bn. Europe follows at US$7.5Bn. In both regions, demand is increasingly shaped by cybersecurity requirements, data-privacy regulation and procurement policies covering networked surveillance equipment.

Hardware retains the largest component share, accounting for 58% of global video surveillance revenue in 2025. However, software and services are growing at a faster rate as organizations increase spending on AI analytics, centralized management platforms and recurring VSaaS subscriptions. This transition is creating new revenue opportunities beyond camera and recorder sales while supporting longer-term customer relationships.

IP-based deployments represent 64% of the market by system type, confirming the continued decline of traditional analog architectures. Cloud and hybrid deployment models are also gaining market share from on-premise systems as customers seek flexible storage, remote access, scalable analytics and simplified fleet management.

The competitive landscape is led by Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology, with segment revenue of US$9,180M and a 16.4% global market share. Zhejiang Dahua Technology holds the second-largest position, reporting US$6,120M in segment revenue and a 10.9% share. Both companies are headquartered in China.

The 12 leading vendors profiled in the report collectively account for approximately 43% of global revenue. The remaining market is distributed across a fragmented network of regional manufacturers, software providers, service companies and systems integrators. This structure provides opportunities for specialized vendors offering advanced analytics, secure platforms and solutions tailored to local regulatory requirements.

Generative-AI video search is expected to become an increasingly important market differentiator through 2031, enabling more efficient analysis of expanding video datasets. Edge-based analytics will also gain momentum as organizations prioritize faster processing, lower bandwidth requirements and real-time operational intelligence. Alongside these developments, VSaaS adoption will continue shifting industry revenue toward subscription-based models.

Growth prospects remain strong, although regulatory and security concerns will materially affect vendor selection. Data-privacy obligations and cybersecurity scrutiny of networked hardware - particularly Chinese-made cameras in North America and parts of Europe - are reshaping purchasing criteria for government agencies and critical-infrastructure operators. Vendors that demonstrate secure product design, regulatory compliance and transparent supply chains will be better positioned to compete as the global video surveillance market advances toward 2031.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Market Definition & Scope



Research Methodology

Market Segmentation Framework

Regulatory Landscape Key Findings

Global Video Surveillance Market Analysis

Market Snapshot



Global Video Surveillance Market Current Market Trend (2020 - 2025)

Global Video Surveillance Market Forecast (2026 - 2031)

Market Value Reconciliation

Market Growth Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Market Structure - Latest Reported Mix

B2B Value Chain

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Pricing Analysis Technology Stack & Vendor Ecosystem

Market Segmentation Analysis

By Component



By System Type

By Deployment Mode

By Application / Vertical

By Camera Type By Organization Size

Regional Market Analysis

North America Video Surveillance Market Countries & Major Players



United States Canada

Europe Video Surveillance Market Countries & Major Players



Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Netherlands Spain

Asia Pacific Video Surveillance Market Countries & Major Players



China

India

Japan

South Korea Australia

Latin America Video Surveillance Market Countries & Major Players



Brazil Mexico

Middle East & Africa Video Surveillance Market Countries & Major Players



United Arab Emirates South Africa

Competitive Landscape

Competitive Landscape Introduction



Market Consolidation & Share

Recent Developments

Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology

Zhejiang Dahua Technology

Axis Communications (Canon Inc.)

Hanwha Vision

Bosch Security and Safety Systems

Honeywell Security

Motorola Solutions (Avigilon)

Genetec Inc.

Johnson Controls (Tyco / Illustra)

i-PRO Co., Ltd.

Teledyne FLIR Verkada Inc.

Technology & Innovation

Core Technology Categories



Video Analytics & Artificial Intelligence

Cloud & Edge Computing

Cybersecurity & Network Infrastructure Integration & Interoperability

Market Outlook & Strategic Recommendations

Forward Outlook

Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900