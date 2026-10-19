Global Video Surveillance Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2031 AI Analytics, Vsaas, And IP-Based Systems Propel Market To US$88.1Bn By 2031
Dublin, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global Video Surveillance Market: Industry Intelligence Report 2026-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Video Surveillance Market Forecast to Reach US$88.1Bn by 2031 as AI, Cloud and IP-based Systems Drive Growth
The global video surveillance market expanded from US$38.8Bn in 2020 to US$56.1Bn in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate of 7.7%. According to the report, continued migration from analog infrastructure to IP-based systems, higher security spending and expanding smart-city programs have supported strong market development. Emerging markets have recorded particularly robust demand, including double-digit growth in several countries.
Global revenue is projected to reach US$88.1Bn by 2031. Market expansion will be supported by generative-AI video search, edge-based analytics, cloud adoption and growing demand for Video Surveillance as a Service (VSaaS). These technologies are influencing investment strategies across commercial, government, transportation and critical-infrastructure applications.
Asia Pacific remains the largest regional video surveillance market, generating US$30.9Bn in 2025. China accounts for US$17.0Bn of that total, reinforcing its position as the region's primary market. Asia Pacific is also expected to record the fastest regional CAGR through 2031, supported by urban development, public-safety investment, infrastructure expansion and adoption of connected surveillance platforms.
North America ranks as the second-largest regional market at US$13.9Bn in 2025, led by the United States with revenue of US$11.8Bn. Europe follows at US$7.5Bn. In both regions, demand is increasingly shaped by cybersecurity requirements, data-privacy regulation and procurement policies covering networked surveillance equipment.
Hardware retains the largest component share, accounting for 58% of global video surveillance revenue in 2025. However, software and services are growing at a faster rate as organizations increase spending on AI analytics, centralized management platforms and recurring VSaaS subscriptions. This transition is creating new revenue opportunities beyond camera and recorder sales while supporting longer-term customer relationships.
IP-based deployments represent 64% of the market by system type, confirming the continued decline of traditional analog architectures. Cloud and hybrid deployment models are also gaining market share from on-premise systems as customers seek flexible storage, remote access, scalable analytics and simplified fleet management.
The competitive landscape is led by Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology, with segment revenue of US$9,180M and a 16.4% global market share. Zhejiang Dahua Technology holds the second-largest position, reporting US$6,120M in segment revenue and a 10.9% share. Both companies are headquartered in China.
The 12 leading vendors profiled in the report collectively account for approximately 43% of global revenue. The remaining market is distributed across a fragmented network of regional manufacturers, software providers, service companies and systems integrators. This structure provides opportunities for specialized vendors offering advanced analytics, secure platforms and solutions tailored to local regulatory requirements.
Generative-AI video search is expected to become an increasingly important market differentiator through 2031, enabling more efficient analysis of expanding video datasets. Edge-based analytics will also gain momentum as organizations prioritize faster processing, lower bandwidth requirements and real-time operational intelligence. Alongside these developments, VSaaS adoption will continue shifting industry revenue toward subscription-based models.
Growth prospects remain strong, although regulatory and security concerns will materially affect vendor selection. Data-privacy obligations and cybersecurity scrutiny of networked hardware - particularly Chinese-made cameras in North America and parts of Europe - are reshaping purchasing criteria for government agencies and critical-infrastructure operators. Vendors that demonstrate secure product design, regulatory compliance and transparent supply chains will be better positioned to compete as the global video surveillance market advances toward 2031.
Key Topics Covered:
Introduction
Market Definition & Scope
- Research Methodology Market Segmentation Framework Regulatory Landscape Key Findings
Global Video Surveillance Market Analysis
Market Snapshot
- Global Video Surveillance Market Current Market Trend (2020 - 2025) Global Video Surveillance Market Forecast (2026 - 2031) Market Value Reconciliation Market Growth Drivers Market Challenges Market Trends Market Structure - Latest Reported Mix B2B Value Chain Porter's Five Forces Analysis Pricing Analysis Technology Stack & Vendor Ecosystem
Market Segmentation Analysis
By Component
- By System Type By Deployment Mode By Application / Vertical By Camera Type By Organization Size
Regional Market Analysis
North America Video Surveillance Market Countries & Major Players
- United States Canada
Europe Video Surveillance Market Countries & Major Players
- Germany United Kingdom France Italy Netherlands Spain
Asia Pacific Video Surveillance Market Countries & Major Players
- China India Japan South Korea Australia
Latin America Video Surveillance Market Countries & Major Players
- Brazil Mexico
Middle East & Africa Video Surveillance Market Countries & Major Players
- United Arab Emirates South Africa
Competitive Landscape
Competitive Landscape Introduction
- Market Consolidation & Share Recent Developments Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Zhejiang Dahua Technology Axis Communications (Canon Inc.) Hanwha Vision Bosch Security and Safety Systems Honeywell Security Motorola Solutions (Avigilon) Genetec Inc. Johnson Controls (Tyco / Illustra) i-PRO Co., Ltd. Teledyne FLIR Verkada Inc.
Technology & Innovation
Core Technology Categories
- Video Analytics & Artificial Intelligence Cloud & Edge Computing Cybersecurity & Network Infrastructure Integration & Interoperability
Market Outlook & Strategic Recommendations
Forward Outlook
- Strategic Recommendations
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