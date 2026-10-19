U.S. Peripheral Vascular Devices And Accessories Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2033 5.1% CAGR Creates A $6.2 Billion Minimally Invasive Care Opportunity

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Actionable insights reveal new revenue streams, growth opportunities, competitive strategies, and product innovations to guide investment decisions. Dublin, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "U.S. Peripheral Vascular Devices and Accessories Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product, Application, End Use, and Growth Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The U.S. peripheral vascular devices and accessories market was valued at approximately USD 4.1 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 6.2 billion by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 5.1% from 2026 to 2033, supported by increasing demand for vascular interventions, continued product innovation, and broader adoption of minimally invasive procedures. The rising prevalence of peripheral arterial disease (PAD) remains a key market driver. An aging population, lifestyle-related risk factors, and a growing incidence of vascular conditions are increasing the need for effective diagnosis and treatment. Geriatric patients are particularly susceptible to circulatory disorders, contributing to higher utilization of peripheral vascular devices across hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and other healthcare settings. Technological advancements are also reshaping the U.S. peripheral vascular devices and accessories market. Manufacturers are developing devices designed to improve procedural precision, treatment effectiveness, and patient outcomes. Innovations in stents, catheters, plaque modification systems, endovascular aneurysm repair technologies, and vascular accessories are supporting the transition toward less invasive treatment approaches. Evolving care models and the expansion of outpatient vascular procedures are expected to create additional opportunities for market participants. Market Segmentation The report provides country-level revenue forecasts and analyzes industry trends across product, application, and end use segments from 2021-2033. Market estimates include revenue in USD million and unit volume in thousand units. Product Outlook

Peripheral stents, including iliac artery, femoral artery, carotid artery, renal artery, and other stents

PTA balloons

Catheters, including angiography, guiding, and IVUS/OCT catheters

Endovascular aneurysm repair stent grafts, including thoracic and abdominal devices

Plaque modification devices, including atherectomy and thrombectomy systems

Peripheral accessories, including guidewires, vascular closure devices, balloon inflation devices, and introducer sheaths

Workhorse, specialty, extra support, and frontline finesse guidewires

Inferior vena cava filters, including permanent and retrievable filters

Hemodynamic flow alteration devices

Chronic total occlusion devices Embolic protection devices Application Outlook

Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD)

Aneurysms

Venous diseases Other vascular applications End Use Outlook

Hospitals

Ambulatory surgical centers Other healthcare facilities Strategic Value of the Report The report offers a detailed assessment of the U.S. peripheral vascular devices and accessories market, enabling healthcare organizations, medical device manufacturers, investors, and other stakeholders to evaluate emerging opportunities. It examines market performance across major product and clinical segments while identifying the trends expected to influence future demand.

Comprehensive market analysis: Assess market size, growth prospects, product demand, applications, and end use settings.

Competitive intelligence: Review the presence and positioning of key market participants.

Market forecasts: Access revenue and unit volume projections through 2033.

Growth opportunity analysis: Identify high-potential segments and evolving areas of clinical demand.

Strategic recommendations: Apply actionable insights to support investment planning, product development, and commercial decisions. Innovation tracking: Monitor product advancements that may affect competition and market adoption. By combining market intelligence, segment-level forecasts, competitive analysis, and product innovation insights, the report supports informed decision-making in a rapidly evolving vascular care environment. Its findings can help organizations assess market entry opportunities, strengthen portfolio strategies, identify potential revenue streams, and respond to changing procedural and patient-care requirements. Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2025 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $4.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $6.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.1% Regions Covered United States



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

1.2. Segment Definitions

1.2.1. Product

1.2.2. Application

1.2.3. End-use

1.2.4. Estimates and forecasts timeline

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Information Procurement

1.4.1. Purchased database

1.4.2. internal database

1.4.3. Secondary sources

1.4.4. Primary research

1.5. Information or Data Analysis

1.5.1. Data analysis models

1.6. Market Formulation & Validation

1.7. Model Details

1.7.1. Commodity flow analysis (Model 1)

1.7.2. Volume price analysis (Model 2)

1.7.3. Three pillars of market estimation

1.7.4. Market modeling & forecasting

1.8. List of Secondary Sources

1.9. List of Primary Sources

1.10. Objectives

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.2.1. Product outlook

2.2.2. Application outlook

2.2.3. End Use outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. U.S. Peripheral Vascular Devices and Accessories Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market driver analysis

3.2.2. Market restraint analysis

3.2.3. Market opportunity analysis

3.2.4. Market challenge analysis

3.3. U.S. Peripheral Vascular Access Devices and Accessories Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.4. Regulatory Framework

Chapter 4. U.S. Peripheral Vascular Devices and Accessories Market Segment Analysis, by Product (Revenue in USD Million; Unit Volume, In Thousand Units; 2021-2033)

4.1. Definition and Scope

4.2. Product Market Share Analysis, 2025 & 2033

4.3. Segment Dashboard

4.4. U.S. Peripheral Vascular Devices and Accessories Market, by Product, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.5. Peripheral Stents

4.5.1. Peripheral stents market estimates and forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.5.2. Peripheral stents market estimates and forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (Unit Volume, In Thousand Units)

4.5.3. Iliac artery stents

4.5.4. Femoral artery stents

4.5.5. Carotid artery stents

4.5.6. Renal artery stents

4.5.7. Others

4.6. PTA Balloons

4.6.1. PTA balloons market estimates and forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.6.2. PTA balloons market estimates and forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (Unit Volume, In Thousand Units)

4.7. Catheters

4.7.1. Catheters market estimates and forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.7.2. Catheters market estimates and forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (Unit Volume, In Thousand Units)

4.7.3. Angiography catheters

4.7.4. Guiding catheters

4.7.5. IVUS/OCT Catheters

4.8. Endovascular Aneurysm Repair Stent Grafts

4.8.1. Endovascular aneurysm repair stent grafts market estimates and forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.8.2. Endovascular aneurysm repair stent grafts market estimates and forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (Unit Volume, In Thousand Units)

4.8.3. Thoracic endovascular aneurysm stent grafts

4.8.4. Abdominal endovascular aneurysm stent grafts

4.9. Plaque Modification Devices

4.9.1. Plaque modification devices market estimates and forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.9.2. Plaque modification devices market estimates and forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (Unit Volume, In Thousand Units)

4.9.3. Atherectomy devices

4.9.4. Thrombectomy devices

4.10. Peripheral Accessories

4.10.1. Peripheral accessories market estimates and forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.10.2. Peripheral accessories market estimates and forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (Unit Volume, In Thousand Units)

4.10.3. Guidewires

4.10.4. Peripheral vascular closure devices

4.10.5. Balloon inflation devices

4.10.6. Introducer sheaths

4.11. Inferior vena cava filters

4.11.1. Inferior vena cava filters market estimates and forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.11.2. Inferior vena cava filters market estimates and forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (Unit Volume, In Thousand Units)

4.11.3. Permanent filters

4.11.4. Retrievable filters

4.12. Hemodynamic flow alteration devices

4.12.1. Hemodynamic flow alteration devices market estimates and forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.12.2. Hemodynamic flow alteration devices market estimates and forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (Unit Volume, In Thousand Units)

4.12.3. Chronic total occlusion devices

4.12.4. Embolic protection devices

Chapter 5. U.S. Peripheral Vascular Devices and Accessories Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Definition and Scope

5.2. Application Market Share Analysis, 2025 & 2033

5.3. Segment Dashboard

5.4. U.S. Peripheral Vascular Devices and Accessories Market, by Application, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

5.5. Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD)

5.5.1. Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD) market estimates and forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

5.6. Aneurysms

5.6.1. Aneurysms market estimates and forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

5.7. Venous Diseases

5.7.1. Venous diseases market estimates and forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

5.8. Others

5.8.1. Others market estimates and forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 6. U.S. Peripheral Vascular Devices and Accessories Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Definition and Scope

6.2. End Use Market Share Analysis, 2025 & 2033

6.3. Segment Dashboard

6.4. U.S. Peripheral Vascular Devices and Accessories Market, by End Use, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

6.5. Hospitals

6.5.1. Hospitals market estimates and forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

6.6. Ambulatory Surgical Centers

6.6.1. Ambulatory surgical centers market estimates and forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

6.7. Others

6.7.1. Others market estimates and forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

Companies Featured



Abbott

Terumo Corporation

Nipro

Medtronic

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cordis

Koninklijke Philips N.V.,

AngioDynamics.

ASAHI INTECC CO., LTD.

BD

Teleflex Incorporated. (Biotronik)

Edward Lifesciences Corporation

B. Braun SE

W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. Cook

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