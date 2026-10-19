U.S. Peripheral Vascular Devices And Accessories Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2033 5.1% CAGR Creates A $6.2 Billion Minimally Invasive Care Opportunity
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|120
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$4.1 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$6.2 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.1%
|Regions Covered
|United States
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope
1.2. Segment Definitions
1.2.1. Product
1.2.2. Application
1.2.3. End-use
1.2.4. Estimates and forecasts timeline
1.3. Research Methodology
1.4. Information Procurement
1.4.1. Purchased database
1.4.2. internal database
1.4.3. Secondary sources
1.4.4. Primary research
1.5. Information or Data Analysis
1.5.1. Data analysis models
1.6. Market Formulation & Validation
1.7. Model Details
1.7.1. Commodity flow analysis (Model 1)
1.7.2. Volume price analysis (Model 2)
1.7.3. Three pillars of market estimation
1.7.4. Market modeling & forecasting
1.8. List of Secondary Sources
1.9. List of Primary Sources
1.10. Objectives
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Outlook
2.2. Segment Outlook
2.2.1. Product outlook
2.2.2. Application outlook
2.2.3. End Use outlook
2.3. Competitive Insights
Chapter 3. U.S. Peripheral Vascular Devices and Accessories Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1. Parent market outlook
3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Market driver analysis
3.2.2. Market restraint analysis
3.2.3. Market opportunity analysis
3.2.4. Market challenge analysis
3.3. U.S. Peripheral Vascular Access Devices and Accessories Market Analysis Tools
3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's
3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis
3.4. Regulatory Framework
Chapter 4. U.S. Peripheral Vascular Devices and Accessories Market Segment Analysis, by Product (Revenue in USD Million; Unit Volume, In Thousand Units; 2021-2033)
4.1. Definition and Scope
4.2. Product Market Share Analysis, 2025 & 2033
4.3. Segment Dashboard
4.4. U.S. Peripheral Vascular Devices and Accessories Market, by Product, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
4.5. Peripheral Stents
4.5.1. Peripheral stents market estimates and forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
4.5.2. Peripheral stents market estimates and forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (Unit Volume, In Thousand Units)
4.5.3. Iliac artery stents
4.5.4. Femoral artery stents
4.5.5. Carotid artery stents
4.5.6. Renal artery stents
4.5.7. Others
4.6. PTA Balloons
4.6.1. PTA balloons market estimates and forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
4.6.2. PTA balloons market estimates and forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (Unit Volume, In Thousand Units)
4.7. Catheters
4.7.1. Catheters market estimates and forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
4.7.2. Catheters market estimates and forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (Unit Volume, In Thousand Units)
4.7.3. Angiography catheters
4.7.4. Guiding catheters
4.7.5. IVUS/OCT Catheters
4.8. Endovascular Aneurysm Repair Stent Grafts
4.8.1. Endovascular aneurysm repair stent grafts market estimates and forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
4.8.2. Endovascular aneurysm repair stent grafts market estimates and forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (Unit Volume, In Thousand Units)
4.8.3. Thoracic endovascular aneurysm stent grafts
4.8.4. Abdominal endovascular aneurysm stent grafts
4.9. Plaque Modification Devices
4.9.1. Plaque modification devices market estimates and forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
4.9.2. Plaque modification devices market estimates and forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (Unit Volume, In Thousand Units)
4.9.3. Atherectomy devices
4.9.4. Thrombectomy devices
4.10. Peripheral Accessories
4.10.1. Peripheral accessories market estimates and forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
4.10.2. Peripheral accessories market estimates and forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (Unit Volume, In Thousand Units)
4.10.3. Guidewires
4.10.4. Peripheral vascular closure devices
4.10.5. Balloon inflation devices
4.10.6. Introducer sheaths
4.11. Inferior vena cava filters
4.11.1. Inferior vena cava filters market estimates and forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
4.11.2. Inferior vena cava filters market estimates and forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (Unit Volume, In Thousand Units)
4.11.3. Permanent filters
4.11.4. Retrievable filters
4.12. Hemodynamic flow alteration devices
4.12.1. Hemodynamic flow alteration devices market estimates and forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
4.12.2. Hemodynamic flow alteration devices market estimates and forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (Unit Volume, In Thousand Units)
4.12.3. Chronic total occlusion devices
4.12.4. Embolic protection devices
Chapter 5. U.S. Peripheral Vascular Devices and Accessories Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Definition and Scope
5.2. Application Market Share Analysis, 2025 & 2033
5.3. Segment Dashboard
5.4. U.S. Peripheral Vascular Devices and Accessories Market, by Application, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
5.5. Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD)
5.5.1. Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD) market estimates and forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
5.6. Aneurysms
5.6.1. Aneurysms market estimates and forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
5.7. Venous Diseases
5.7.1. Venous diseases market estimates and forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
5.8. Others
5.8.1. Others market estimates and forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 6. U.S. Peripheral Vascular Devices and Accessories Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Definition and Scope
6.2. End Use Market Share Analysis, 2025 & 2033
6.3. Segment Dashboard
6.4. U.S. Peripheral Vascular Devices and Accessories Market, by End Use, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
6.5. Hospitals
6.5.1. Hospitals market estimates and forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
6.6. Ambulatory Surgical Centers
6.6.1. Ambulatory surgical centers market estimates and forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
6.7. Others
6.7.1. Others market estimates and forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
Companies Featured
- Abbott Terumo Corporation Nipro Medtronic Boston Scientific Corporation Cordis Koninklijke Philips N.V., AngioDynamics. ASAHI INTECC CO., LTD. BD Teleflex Incorporated. (Biotronik) Edward Lifesciences Corporation B. Braun SE W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. Cook
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